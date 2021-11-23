InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Clean Shoes Before Entering a Home (KXX-307)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple way to clean the bottom of your shoes before entering a home or other building," said an inventor, from Middlesboro, Ky., "so I invented the patent pending SURE CLEAN RESERVOIR. My design ensures that your shoes are free from contaminants such as dirt, pet waste, yard chemicals and germs such as SARS."

The invention provides an effective way to sanitize the bottom of shoes when entering a home. In doing so, it prevents shoes from tracking dirt and germs inside. As a result, it eliminates the need to remove your shoes and it enhances comfort and safety. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, medical care settings, offices, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KXX-307, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

