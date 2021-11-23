HOOVER® Launches First-Ever Holiday Pop Up Store

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by the need to innovate and make holiday shopping easier, HOOVER® officially launched their first-ever online holiday pop up store. The online store gives consumers a one-stop shopping experience with the most current, exclusive, curated deals this holiday season.

For more than 100 years, Hoover has been one of the most trusted brands in America, and consumers appreciate how Hoover’s innovation can help simplify their lives. HOOVER® designs powerful, easy-to-use products that clean the entire home from floor to ceiling. The comprehensive line of products includes upright vacuums, cordless vacuums, carpet and spot cleaners, hard floor cleaners, and cleaning solutions.

The holidays are a hectic time of year, where, in addition to the daily demands of work, home and health, people worry about money, time and accommodating family. Under normal circumstances, many feel there are not enough hours in the day; during the holidays, people feel pulled in even more directions.

With more and more consumers opting for online shopping, HOOVER® has responded to these insights in a unique way by throwing the most exclusive online pop-up deal party in floorcare history. HOOVER® created a slew of exclusive bundles to make shopping for homecare supplies simple for the shopper –not to mention budget friendly, with some of the lowest prices of the year. Up to 40% off bundles, and deals under $100 and $150!

Top deals feature some of the brands top selling, newest and most innovative home cleaners, Products including stick vacuums and hand vacuums with the latest cordless technology, carpet and spot cleaners for set in stains and dirt, and powerful upright vacuums with the latest filtration technology.

"Shopping around the holiday season can be financially, emotionally and mentally draining," explains Brittany Doyle, VP of Marketing and E-Commerce at TTI Floor Care North America. "Our goal is to make shopping delightfully unexpected while providing some of the best deals of the year, all in one place. It's the experience where our consumers can get in, check out and get on with the holiday. All this knowing they got the best deal yet."

HOOVER® has created a shopping experience with all the best deals, all in one place. The pop-up store will be live until the end of the year, with deals rotating out weekly.

About HOOVER®

