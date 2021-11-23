California State Treasurer's Office Chooses Esper to Streamline and Support More Transparency in Policymaking Processes

California State Treasurer's Office Chooses Esper to Streamline and Support More Transparency in Policymaking Processes

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esper Regulatory Technologies is pleased to announce its recent partnership with the California State Treasurer's Office, where the agency's Debt Limit Allocation Committee (CDLAC) and Tax Credit Allocation Committee (CTCAC) will utilize Esper's policy management platform as their source of truth for critical regulatory research and policymaking activities.

CDLAC and CTCAC will utilize Esper's platform to modernize critical regulatory research and policymaking activities.

CDLAC and CTCAC are moving forward with the modernization of their policymaking process using the Esper policy workflow platform to increase their speed to decision making and create the most efficient workspace for rulemaking. Esper's solution will provide leadership with visibility into a task-driven process to improve services for all stakeholders.

"Esper's mission is to help policymakers focus on policy, not paperwork. We're thrilled to partner with the California Treasurer's Office to help them streamline the way policies are created with our collaborative policy management platform," said Esper CEO, Maleka Momand.

