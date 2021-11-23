Ansys Receives 2021 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Awards for Next-Generation Design Enablement Ansys receives awards for Joint Development of 4nm Design Infrastructure and Joint Development of 3DFabric™ Design Solution

Thermal analysis of a 2.5D package by Ansys® RedHawk-SC Electrothermal™ showing the temperature distribution and mechanical warpage for two chips mounted on a substrate layer

Ansys multiphysics signoff technology is recognized as important for classical Moore's Law scaling as well as for TSMC's breakthrough 2.5D/3D multi-die technologies

Ansys secured an award in the category of Joint Development of 4nm Design Infrastructure for delivering foundry-certified, state-of-the-art power integrity and reliability signoff verification tools for TSMC N4 process

Ansys earned an award in the category of Joint Development of 3DFabric™ Design Solution for providing foundry-certified thermal, power integrity, and reliability solutions for TSMC 3DFabric™, a comprehensive family of 3D silicon stacking and advanced packaging technologies

Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) has been recognized by TSMC as a recipient of two 2021 OIP Partner of the Year awards for Joint Development of 4nm Design Infrastructure and Joint Development of 3DFabric™ Design Solution. The Partner of the Year award honors TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) ecosystem partners' pursuit of excellence in next-generation design enablement over the past year. Ansys and other OIP ecosystem partners' collaborative efforts effectively promote innovation in the semiconductor industry. TSMC announced award winners at its 2021 OIP Ecosystem Forum, a one-of-a-kind event that brings together the semiconductor design ecosystem partners and TSMC customers, providing an ideal platform to discuss the latest technologies and design solutions for HPC, mobile, automotive, and IoT applications.

Ansys provides a broad range of multiphysics analysis tools that help address matters that have become increasingly central concerns for advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Traditional signoff analyses, like voltage drop and electromigration, become more acute at 3nm and N4 technologies as the number of transistors grows, the complexity increases, and ultra-low supply voltages lead to vanishing safety margins. Ansys secured an award in the category of Joint Development of 4nm Design Infrastructure for working closely with TSMC on these issues leading to the certification of Ansys RedHawk-SC™ and Ansys Totem™ for TSMC's most advanced 3nm and N4 processes.

TSMC 3DFabric technologies provide the industry with a solution for greater integration density. Realizing the advantages of 3DFabric requires not only higher capacity analysis platforms but also the integration of new physics into the design process. Ansys earned an award in the category of Joint Development of 3DFabric™ Design Solution for Ansys RedHawk-SC Electrothermal™ development on for full chip-and-package thermal analysis

"Congratulations to Ansys as the winner of the 2021 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year awards," said Suk Lee, vice president of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. "Your continuous collaboration and effort make us able to be at the forefront of technology development, while enabling our customers to take full advantage of the significant power, performance, and area improvements of TSMC's advanced technologies to accelerate innovation for their differentiated products."

"TSMC is one of the foremost technology developers in the entire semiconductor industry and working closely with TSMC has been a critical factor in the success of our signoff technology products," said John Lee, vice president and general manager of Electronics and Semiconductor Business Unit at Ansys. "Thanks to this close collaboration, our joint customers are able to use Ansys tools with confidence on the most challenging and advanced single and multi-die design projects in the industry."

The title of OIP Partner of the Year is awarded to partner companies working relentlessly to achieve the highest standards of design, development, and technology implementation. Ansys will continue working with TSMC to enable next generation designs and recently presented a paper on thermal analysis of 3DFabric designs at this year's TSMC OIP Ecosystem Forum: "A Comprehensive Hierarchical Thermal Solution for Advanced 3DIC System" by Norman Chang et al.

Additional information is available at the TSMC Newsroom.

/ About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge, or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

