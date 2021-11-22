Katie Peterson Named Top Lobbyist By The National Institute For Lobbying & Ethics

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, the premier lobbying and government relations association in Washington, the National Institute for Lobbying and Ethics (NILE), named Merchant McIntyre Associates' very own Katie Peterson one of its 2021 Top Lobbyists.

"This is a significant achievement for Katie and our firm," said Mark McIntyre, Principal and CoFounder. "Being recognized for the successes we've helped our clients achieve, Katie's reputation among clients and colleagues speaks directly to our mission and values at Merchant McIntyre."

With its annual Top Lobbyists announcement, NILE creates a list that truly represents the best in government relations profession. Award winners are selected from trade associations, corporate representatives, large, and small firms. Those recognized are government relations leaders who work diligently every day without expecting recognition while providing tremendous value for their clients.

"I have always been proud of the work we do at Merchant McIntyre, and 2021 has been no exception," said Katie. "As our healthcare and higher education clients faced unprecedented and literally institution-threatening challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for innovative solutions and a commitment to 'getting the job done no matter what' was absolutely required. I'm motivated every day by our amazing team of professionals who consistently deliver transformative results – including securing millions of dollars in federal funding to some of our nation's hardest hit and most vulnerable communities. It's an honor to work alongside them and witness the impact of our work in the 'real world' outside Washington, DC."

Merchant McIntyre Associates is the leading federal government relations agency serving nonprofits and for-profit corporations that resonate with our values. Since 1994, MM professionals have excelled at achieving our clients' federal funding, legislative, regulatory, and policy objectives.

Our bipartisan agency is comprised of former Congressional staff, Executive Branch officials, grant writers, subject matter experts, and marketing professionals. Because we know how Washington works, we know how to make Washington work for you.

