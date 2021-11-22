Expert.ai Establishes North American Headquarters in Boston

BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert.ai (EXAI:IM), the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for language understanding, continues its global expansion with the opening of a North American headquarters in Boston. The new location enables the company to tap into the area's vibrant technology ecosystem, which is rapidly becoming a recognized center for AI innovation.

"Establishing Boston as our North American Headquarters positions us to serve its financial services, insurance and technology firms, tap into an incredible talent pool for enterprise software, and distinguish ourselves in the area's rapidly growing AI community," said Walt Mayo, CEO of expert.ai. "The Boston office will include key members of the expert.ai leadership team and the core of its global marketing and growth operations. This complements expert.ai's existing presence in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area and sales, service and solutions consulting teams across North America."

The expert.ai Platform offers the ability to deploy AI natural language understanding (NLU) in any application and across any domain at scale and with the accuracy required by today's business world. It integrates a core language engine that combines knowledge and learning AI approaches with tools to reduce cost and complexity, speed deployment, and serve the enterprise from the data practice to the business user.

The explosion in the demand for AI insights and the need to turn the language of business into a data asset is fueling the company's rapid growth and global expansion. The company plans to more than double the size of its North American team in the next two years and attract top talent with its growth, recognition as a leader in NLU, and a culture that enables and encourages innovation.

"We are hiring the best people and creating an environment that motivates people to differentiate, innovate and deliver great results for our customers," added Mayo. "Boston has an ideal talent pool that we have already started to tap into and we're looking forward to adding others who want to turn the promise of AI into the reality of business results for our customers."

The new headquarters office is now open and located at 1 Lincoln Street, Boston, MA, 02111.

Expert.ai (EXAI: IM) is the premier artificial intelligence platform for language understanding. Its unique approach to hybrid natural language combines symbolic human-like comprehension and machine learning to extract useful knowledge and insight from unstructured data to improve decision making. With a full range of on-premises, private and public cloud offerings, expert.ai enhances business operations, accelerates and scales natural language data science capabilities while simplifying AI adoption across a vast range of industries, including insurance, banking & finance, publishing & media, defense & intelligence, life science & pharma, and oil, gas & energy. Expert.ai has cemented itself at the forefront of natural language solutions and serves global businesses such as AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Gannett, and EBSCO.

