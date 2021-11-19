WINT named to Fast Company's first-ever list of the next big things in tech New recognition program highlights tech breakthroughs that promise to define the future of their industries

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WINT Water Intelligence, a leader in cutting-edge water management and leak-prevention solutions for construction, commercial and industrial applications, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company's inaugural Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring the technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of their industries — from healthcare to agriculture to artificial intelligence and more.

The final list, which includes global giants, intrepid startups, and research that's fresh from the labs, recognizes 65 technologies that are making waves. While not all of the products, services and technological developments are on the market yet, they're reaching key milestones in having a positive impact for consumers, businesses, and society at large in the next five years. Fast Company also recognized 33 honorable mentions.

"Water scarcity is an existential threat worldwide, from the U.S. Southwest to Europe, Asia and Africa," said Yaron Dycian, chief product and strategy officer at WINT. "According to the United Nations, two-thirds of the world's population already suffers from water shortages, and this is only worsening as the impact of climate change accumulates. Moreover, water use is one of the biggest sources of carbon emissions, generating over 13% of total emissions every year.

"Unfortunately, water infrastructure has never been designed for sustainability and efficiency. As a result, over 25% of water entering a facility goes to waste. Applying advanced technologies to existing infrastructure is critical to optimizing consumption, reducing waste and eliminating massive amounts of carbon emissions."

WINT's solutions use AI, machine learning and signal processing to conduct real-time water-flow analysis in real estate, construction sites and industrial manufacturing lines. They identify inefficiencies and leaks and cut waste while reducing consumption by 20%-25%. WINT's industry 4.0 solutions also provide predictive maintenance capabilities for organizations' water-related infrastructure, allowing manufacturers to keep their water-related infrastructure at optimal performance levels.

"Fast Company is thrilled to highlight cutting-edge technologies that are solving real-world problems in unexpected ways. From climate change and public health crises to machine learning and security, these technologies will certainly have a profound impact on the future, and we're honored to bring attention to them today," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About WINT

WINT is passionate about helping the world conserve one of its most precious resources and dedicated to helping businesses prevent the hazards, costs, waste and environmental impact associated with water leaks and waste. Utilizing the power of artificial intelligence and IoT technology, WINT provides a solution for commercial facilities, construction sites and industrial manufacturers looking to cut water waste, reduce carbon emissions and eliminate the impact of water-leak disasters. For more information, please visit www.wint.ai.

