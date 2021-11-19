Altimeter Growth Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination with Grab

SINGAPORE AND MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altimeter Growth Corp. ("AGC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AGC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has declared effective the registration statement of Grab Holdings Limited ("GHL") on Form F-4 (as amended, the "Registration Statement") relating to the Company's proposed business combination with Grab Holdings Inc. ("Grab"), Southeast Asia's leading superapp.

AGC recommends its shareholders vote in favor of the proposed business combination and the related proposals described in the Company's definitive proxy statement dated November 19, 2021 contained in the Registration Statement (the "Proxy Statement"), at AGC's Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Extraordinary General Meeting"). The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 30, 2021, at the offices of Ropes & Gray LLP, located at 800 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02199, or virtually via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/altimetergrowth/2021, as further described in the Proxy Statement. Shareholders will be permitted to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting in person only to the extent consistent with, or permitted by, applicable law and directives of public health authorities, and virtual attendance of the Extraordinary General Meeting is strongly encouraged.

AGC shareholders as of November 5, 2021, the record date for the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "record date"), are entitled to vote their shares either in person, remotely or by proxy card in advance to ensure that their shares will be represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Every shareholder's vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held. As such, all shareholders as of the record date are encouraged to vote as soon as possible and should reference the instructions below.

VOTING AGC SHARES

If you are a holder of record of AGC shares on the record date, you may vote in person or remotely at the Extraordinary General Meeting or by submitting a proxy card in advance for the Extraordinary General Meeting. The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on November 30, 2021 at the offices of Ropes & Gray LLP located at 800 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02199, and virtually via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/altimetergrowth/2021. You may attend the Extraordinary General Meeting online, vote and submit your questions during the Extraordinary General Meeting by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/altimetergrowth/2021 and entering the control number on your proxy card.

If you hold your shares in "street name," which means your shares are held of record by a broker, bank or nominee, you should contact your broker, bank or nominee as soon as possible to ensure that votes related to the shares you beneficially own are properly voted. You must provide the broker, bank or nominee with instructions on how to vote your shares or, if you wish to attend the meeting and vote remotely, obtain a proxy from your broker, bank or nominee and a control number from Continental available by emailing proxy@continentalstock.com.

About Grab

Grab is Southeast Asia's leading superapp based on GMV in 2020 in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services, according to Euromonitor. Grab operates across the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors in over 400 cities in eight countries in the Southeast Asia region—Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab enables millions of people each day to access its driver- and merchant-partners to order food or groceries, send packages, hail a ride or taxi, pay for online purchases or access services such as lending, insurance, wealth management and telemedicine, all through a single "everyday everything" app. Grab was founded in 2012 with the mission to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone, and since then, the Grab app has been downloaded onto millions of mobile devices. Grab strives to serve a double bottom line: to simultaneously deliver financial performance for its shareholders and a positive social impact in Southeast Asia.

About Altimeter

Altimeter Capital Management, LP is a leading technology-focused investment firm built by founders for founders with over $15 billion in assets under management. Altimeter's mission is to help visionary entrepreneurs build iconic companies, disrupt markets and improve lives through all stages of growth. Altimeter manages a variety of venture and public funds and serves as an expert long-term partner to companies as they enter the public markets.

