Eaglebrook Advisors Launches Eaglebrook IQ, Crypto Educational Platform for Financial Advisors

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaglebrook Advisors ("Eaglebrook"), the largest separately managed account ("SMA") platform in the crypto market, announced today that it has launched Eaglebrook IQ, the crypto educational platform for financial advisors, providing training and education on the emerging digital asset market. Eaglebrook currently works with over 500 financial advisors who are actively allocating to Eaglebrook's Crypto SMAs. Eaglebrook IQ is available for free to over 2,000 financial advisors across the United States as part of Eaglebrook's network.

"We strongly believe that financial advisors need to be educated on the crypto market before investments are made in the asset class. As such, we are excited to launch Eaglebrook IQ, which will educate financial advisors and through them, their clients, on the emerging digital asset class," said Christopher King, CEO of Eaglebrook Advisors. "Eaglebrook is an education-first investment firm and is thrilled to provide institutional research on crypto to the financial advisory market."

Eaglebrook IQ enables financial advisors with the educational resources needed to educate themselves as well as their clients on investment in digital assets. The platform provides a Crypto 101 training course, deep dive research reports on assets such has bitcoin and ethereum, as well as weekly market commentary.

"Advisors who are educated on digital assets are more likely to engage confidently with clients on this emerging asset class. Eaglebrook IQ will enable our advisors to receive this much-needed education on the digital asset market," said Nick Gerace, Senior Vice President, Investments at Dynasty Financial Partners. "Interest in crypto investing has been on the rise and providing necessary education to our advisors has been incredibly helpful."

Eaglebrook is the largest SMA Platform in the crypto market serving financial advisors and registered investment advisors (RIAs). The benefits of Eaglebrook's SMA platform includes seamless client onboarding, portfolio customization, and minimal tracking error. The SMA platform is fully integrated with the major portfolio management and reporting systems serving RIAs and independent advisors. This allows advisors to model, bill, and advise on their clients' bitcoin and digital asset holdings within a secure, unified technology ecosystem.

Eaglebrook IQ is available for free and can be accessed by sending an email to info@eaglebrookadvisors.com or schedule a demo on the Eaglebrook website: www.eaglebrookadvisors.com/.

About Eaglebrook Advisors

Eaglebrook Advisors is a tech-driven investment manager that provides independent financial advisors with streamlined, secure, and compliant access to bitcoin and digital assets. The firm has created the first bitcoin and crypto separately managed accounts (SMAs), which are designed to seamlessly integrate with an advisor's current portfolio management systems and workflows. The company is backed by leading wealth management executives and financial institutions. For more information, please visit www.eaglebrookadvisors.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

The client's digital assets held in Eaglebrook's SMAs are secured in an offline, institutional-grade custody account at Gemini Trust Company. Gemini Trust Company is a fiduciary and qualified custodian under New York Banking Law and is licensed by the State of New York to custody digital assets.

