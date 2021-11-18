- Black Knight's Optimal Blue PPE is the mortgage industry's most widely used product, pricing and eligibility engine, providing access to thousands of loan products from hundreds of investors

Black Knight's Optimal Blue PPE Enhanced to Support Pricing for Construction-Only and Construction-to-Permanent Loans - Black Knight's Optimal Blue PPE is the mortgage industry's most widely used product, pricing and eligibility engine, providing access to thousands of loan products from hundreds of investors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced that its industry-leading Optimal Blue product, pricing and eligibility engine (Optimal Blue PPE) has been enhanced to add support for construction-only and construction-to-permanent loans. The Optimal Blue PPE's broad-reaching functionality helps lenders access hundreds of investors and thousands of products for any mortgage financing scenario. Through this new capability, lenders can now also process construction loans directly within the solution, contributing to deeper efficiency and automation, as well as more seamless flow of data.

Black Knight, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Black Knight, Inc.)

"This latest enhancement to the Optimal Blue PPE is yet another example of Black Knight's commitment to continuous innovation that meets the needs of the market," said Scott Happ, president, Black Knight Secondary Marketing Technologies. "Previously, lenders were manually pricing construction products outside of the pricing engine using various sources. This upgrade enables end-to-end processing of these loans more quickly and efficiently without leaving the platform."

This advancement builds on Black Knight's efforts to lead the industry in pricing innovation by delivering deeper capabilities and greater accuracy to clients through its comprehensive Optimal Blue PPE. By extending both efficiency and seamless access to the most current pricing for construction-only and construction-to-permanent loans, Black Knight clients receive even greater value from Optimal Blue PPE.

"More efficient handling of construction products benefits both lenders and their customers," said Happ. "With the ability to more easily price these loans, consumers have faster, more accurate access to the information they need."

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com .

For more information:





Michelle Kersch Mitch Cohen Black Knight, Inc. Black Knight, Inc. 904.854.5043 704.890.8158 michelle.kersch@bkfs.com mitch.cohen@bkfs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.