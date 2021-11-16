Qualcomm Sets New Growth Targets and Financial Guidance Through Fiscal 2024

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today said it is continuing to expand its chipset business to meet the growing opportunity for its technology at its 2021 Investor Day. The Company expects its addressable opportunity to grow from approximately $100 billion today to $700 billion in the next decade, as more devices become intelligently connected.

"Qualcomm is at the beginning of one of the largest opportunities in its history, enabling a world where everyone and everything is intelligently connected," said Cristiano Amon, president and CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated. "Qualcomm is uniquely positioned to grow across multiple industries in addition to handsets, with a rapidly diversifying business that is not defined by any one single industry or customer."

Qualcomm provided new three-year financial targets, including:

QCT revenues to grow at mid-teens CAGR with 30%+ operating margin by fiscal 2024

QTL expected to maintain its current revenue scale and margin profile

Qualcomm today also described how its one technology roadmap extends across its growth opportunities. At its Investor Day, President and CEO Cristiano Amon, CFO Akash Palkhiwala, and CTO Dr. James Thompson, outlined the Company's strategy to continue to lead in mobile and power the connected intelligent edge. Their full presentations are available here.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research, and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

