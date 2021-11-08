SITRICK AND COMPANY ADDS YAEL BAR TUR, Former Director Of Social Media For The New York City Police Department to Its Digital And Social Media Practice

SITRICK AND COMPANY ADDS YAEL BAR TUR, Former Director Of Social Media For The New York City Police Department to Its Digital And Social Media Practice

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitrick And Company has added Yael Bar tur, who recently served as Director of Social Media for the New York City Police Department as Senior Social Media Specialist to the firm's Digital and Social Media Practice.

Sitrick logo

Ms. Bar tur joins Sitrick with more than 15 years of experience in social media working with government, law enforcement, military and public sector clients. Prior to Sitrick, she served as Director of Social Media for the New York City Police Department, where she created the NYPD's current concept of decentralized communications and ran all social media platforms for the nation's largest police force.

Michael Sitrick, founder, chairman and CEO of Sitrick And Company, said the addition of Ms. Bar tur further elevates the firm's highly sophisticated in-house social and digital media capabilities. Ms. Bar tur will join a team that acts as a rapid response squad for the analysis and implementation of digitally-focused messaging and strategy.

"We are thrilled to have Yael join our team," Mr. Sitrick said. "She brings an immense set of cutting-edge social media and technological skills that will enhance our digital operations and services that we provide to our clients."

Previously, Ms. Bar tur developed strategy, training guides for social media, crisis management and policing, and trained hundreds of members of service on the use of social media, both in the NYPD and in other agencies.

Born and raised in Israel, she served in the Israeli Army as a foreign press liaison. Her work has been featured in Mashable, Wired, American Police Beat and Police One Magazine. In 2016 she was named as one of the International Association of Chiefs of Police "40 under 40," and in 2018 she was awarded the Hemmerdinger Award for Excellence by the New York City Police Foundation.

Ms. Bar tur holds a Master's Degree in Public Policy from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and a B.A. in Government and Counterterrorism from Reichman University in Israel.

ABOUT SITRICK AND COMPANY

Sitrick And Company focuses in corporate, financial, transactional, reputation and crisis communications, and crisis management. Although the firm is best known for its work in sensitive situations, it has an extensive and successful practice in each of these areas. Over the past 32 years, it has have provided counsel and services to help launch companies, support or defend against litigation, combat short-sellers, deal with data breaches and a myriad of other events that affected or could affect its clients' business value, market value and overall reputation. The firm has offices in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Washington, D.C.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sitrick And Company, Inc.