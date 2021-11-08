ATR Launches eCommodity Program Designed to Combat Supply Chain Shortages and Rising Costs.

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) announces a new program that will help customers transform e-Waste into valuable e-Commodities as prices and material shortages dramatically increase.

2021 has certainly presented some unexpected challenges as supply chain shortages increase, and the available staffing needed to resolve these issues decreases.

"The strategy is to not just work harder, but to also work smarter." said Ken Ehresman, COO for ATR, a nationwide IT Asset Management company. "The e-Commodity program will empower customers to play an active role in maximizing returns on retired IT assets, manufacturing scrap, and e-Waste that until recently reduced profitability."

E-commodities are the reusable materials harvested from outdated electronics, computers, wire, and all types of technology assets that have reached the end of their life cycles. Recycling companies use a wide range of recovery technologies to shred, sort and prepare these materials for reuse.

"An E-commodity, such as computer RAM or processor chips (CPU) can be worth $100 or more per pound". "ATR has established a marketplace where customers can use simple sorting methodologies to transform their traditional E-waste into sellable e-Commodities. Once graded, they'll be listed on the www.eCommodities.com exchange and sold to pre-qualified buyers that meet specific material buying qualifications." continued Ehresman

Waste generating customers can increase their materials recoverable value by simply sorting items into specific categories, or maximize values by removing contaminants like bags, boxes, and segregating materials that have higher values from less valuable materials. Interested eCommodity and Wholesale buyers can sign up at www.eCommodities.com.

Nearly everything we use is manufactured from a commodity. It's time to re-think recycling, think e-Commodities and become part of the solution, not the problem.

About ATR

ATR is a privately held ITAD (Information Technology Asset Disposition) management company that has been family owned and operated since 1992. ATR's debt free fiscally responsible business model eliminates our client's risk from the hazards associated with bankruptcies and private equity partnerships and financing models. ATR provides secure reverse logistics & guaranteed destruction programs, free online reporting, transparent profit-sharing programs with quarterly P&L statements, and a wide range of recycling and asset management programs that can be tailored to meet specific customer needs.

Visit ATR online at www.ATRecycle.com for more information or chat with us live during regular business hours.

Contact Information

Customer Support

1-877-781-7779

