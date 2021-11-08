ABMS Names Jennifer Michael As Its New Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS), the leading organization that oversees the standards for physician Board Certification in the United States has named Jennifer Michael as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Previously serving in this role in an interim capacity, Ms. Michael was officially named COO as of November 1, 2021.

As COO, Ms. Michael will oversee the daily operations of the Human Resources, Information Technology, Marketing Communications and Operations departments as well as the Solutions and Business Development and Strategy teams. She will continue her oversight of the business aspect of CertLink® and serve as a member of the Executive Leadership Team. She will also have an integral role in the development and oversight of the organization's strategic planning process and identification of future key initiatives.

Ms. Michael joined ABMS in 2011 as Chief Information Officer. In this role she was responsible for developing information technology solutions that align with the strategic vision of ABMS. She also oversaw all operational aspects of information systems and technology, including leadership of security, strategic planning, policies, and programs related to the credentialing and certification requirements. In 2017, Ms. Michael also became the Chief Business Development Officer, responsible for ABMS' Business Development Unit and ABMS Solutions, overseeing data sales and all aspects of operations as well as providing implementation support for new initiatives.

Prior to joining ABMS, Ms. Michael served as Director of Information Services Applications at the University of Illinois Medical Center in Chicago, where she led a staff of 40 employees responsible for the implementation and support of all clinical and financial applications utilized to support the Medical Center and associated clinics. She also led a four-year program to implement extensive changes to clinical systems to allow the Medical Center and clinics to qualify for incentive funding from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act Stimulus Meaningful Use initiative. Ms. Michael's professional experience also includes roles with the University of Chicago Medical Center and the Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC.

Ms. Michael received her Master of Health Services Administration degree from the University of Michigan School of Public Health and has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from Washington University.

About ABMS

Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is the leading not-for profit organization overseeing physician certification in the United States. ABMS supports 24 Member Boards that develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physician specialists, all dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families, and communities they serve. More than 920,000 physicians are certified in one or more of 40 specialties and 87 subspecialties offered by the ABMS Member Boards. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.

