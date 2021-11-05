Tyler Attorney Reid Martin Honored by Texas Trial Lawyers Association

TYLER, Texas, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reid Martin, name partner in the Tyler-based law firm of Martin Walker P.C., is the recipient of the 2021 Reich Chandler Outstanding Advocate Award from the Texas Trial Lawyers Association (TTLA). The annual award recognizes a Texas attorney for the effective representation of clients and a demonstrated commitment to ethics and professionalism in the practice of law. The TTLA was founded in 1949 with a mission to protect the rights of Texas families and promote excellence in trial advocacy.

Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Mr. Martin focuses his practice on seeking justice for the victims of medical malpractice as well as individuals injured by dangerous products or the negligence of others. He has tried numerous jury trials to verdict in courtrooms across East Texas for more than 20 years, and was inducted into the Texas Verdicts Hall of Fame in 2020 by Texas Lawyer newspaper.

In addition, his experience and success has resulted in honors from a wide range of legal publications, including being listed in Best Lawyers in America, Texas Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters, The National Top 100 Trial Lawyers, and Lawdragon's 500 Leading Lawyers in America. He has also earned a Distinguished Peer Rating by Martindale-Hubbell for High Professional Achievement.

"Receiving this award is a great honor for me personally, as well as my firm and my family," says Mr. Martin. "The late Reich Chandler demonstrated a dedication to the legal profession and devotion to family and faith that have been guiding principles throughout my career."

Martin Walker PC is a Tyler-based law firm with significant trial expertise representing individuals and businesses in high-stakes litigation, including medical malpractice, catastrophic injuries involving 18-wheeler accidents, oilfield injuries, wrongful death, and product liability. For more information visit martinwalkerlaw.com.

