GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for October 2021

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of October 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

Highlights:  

  • In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights increased 13.9% and supply (ASK) increased by 5.3%. GOL's domestic load factor was 84.3% in October, a 6,4 p.p higher in comparison to October 2020. GOL transported 1.9 million passengers during the month, a 23.5% increase over October 2020.
  • GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.

October/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:


Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

 Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹)

LTM Traffic Figures (¹)


Operating data *

Oct/21

 Oct/20

% Var.

10M21

10M20

% Var.

LTM21

LTM20

% Var.


Total GOL










Departures

13,003

11,258

15.5%

101,815

98,698

3.2%

127,645

145,149

-12.1%


Seats (thousand)

2,267

1,983

14.3%

17,919

16,998

5.4%

22,460

25,245

-11.0%


ASK (million)

2,439

2,317

5.3%

20,755

19,760

5.0%

26,137

28,805

-9.3%


RPK (million)

2,056

1,805

13.9%

17,010

15,689

8.4%

21,447

23,055

-7.0%


Load factor

84.3%

77.9%

6.4 p.p

82.0%

79.4%

2.6 p.p

82.1%

80.0%

2.0 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

1,875

1,519

23.4%

14,283

13,096

9.1%

17,963

19,669

-8.7%


Domestic GOL











Departures

13,003

11,258

15.5%

101,815

94,306

8.0%

127,645

138,058

-7.5%


Seats (thousand)

2,267

1,983

14.3%

17,919

16,247

10.3%

22,460

24,032

-6.5%


ASK (million)

2,439

2,317

5.3%

20,755

17,976

15.5%

26,137

25,948

0.7%


RPK (million)

2,056

1,805

13.9%

17,010

14,399

18.1%

21,447

20,971

2.3%


Load factor

84.3%

77.9%

6.4 p.p

82.0%

80.1%

1.9 p.p

82.1%

80.8%

1.2 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

1,875

1,519

23.4%

14,283

12,602

13.3%

17,963

18,844

-4.7%


International GOL











Departures

0

0

N.A

0

4,392

N.A

0

7,091

N.A


Seats (thousand)

0

0

N.A

0

751

N.A

0

1,214

N.A


ASK (million)

0

0

N.A

0

1,784

N.A

0

2,857

N.A


RPK (million)

0

0

N.A

0

1,290

N.A

0

2,084

N.A


Load factor

0

0

N.A

0

72.3%

N.A

0

72.9%

N.A


Pax on board (thousand)

0

0

N.A

0

494

N.A

0

825

N.A


On-time Departures

94.2%

96.9%

-2.8 p.p

96.0%

94.3%

1.8 p.p

95.2%

93.4%

1.8 p.p


Flight Completion

98.7%

98.9%

-0.1 p.p

98.9%

97.3%

1.7 p.p

98.8%

97.1%

1.7 p.p


Cargo Ton (thousand)

4.2

3.4

22.8%

33.0

33.3

-0.9%

40.7

51.7

-21.3%














* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br 
www.voegol.com.br/ir 
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.

