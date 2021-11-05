- Reports net income from continuing operations of $83.7 million for the third quarter 2021

Alpha Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results - Reports net income from continuing operations of $83.7 million for the third quarter 2021

BRISTOL, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR), a leading U.S. supplier of metallurgical products for the steel industry, today reported results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021.

(millions, except per share)

Three months ended

Sept. 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2020 Net income (loss)(2) $83.7 $(18.6) $(68.5) Net income (loss)(2) per diluted share $4.43 $(1.01) $(3.74) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $148.2 $39.9 $12.4 Operating cash flow(3) $96.0 $(6.3) $(5.9) Capital expenditures(3) $(22.3) $(17.6) $(27.8) Tons of coal sold(2) 4.7 4.0 4.0

__________________________________ 1. These are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules. 2. From continuing operations. 3. Includes discontinued operations.

"We have consistently reiterated that Alpha is well-positioned to capitalize on market opportunities and this quarter's outstanding performance is proof of our ability to deliver on those high expectations," said David Stetson, Alpha's chair and chief executive officer. "Additionally, we made meaningful progress on our commitment to deleveraging the company by reducing our overall long-term debt and legacy obligations by more than $75 million during the quarter. We expect to continue this positive momentum to create value for our shareholders, and we look forward to what we believe will be a productive and successful 2022."

Financial Performance

Alpha reported net income from continuing operations of $83.7 million, or $4.43 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2021. In the second quarter 2021, the company had a net loss from continuing operations of $18.6 million or $1.01 per diluted share.

Total Adjusted EBITDA was $148.2 million for the third quarter, compared with $39.9 million in the second quarter 2021.

Coal Revenues



(millions)

Three months ended

Sept. 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Met Segment $625.4 $376.8 All Other $21.7 $16.6





Met Segment (excl. freight & handling)(1) $497.2 $312.5 All Other (excl. freight & handling)(1) $21.7 $16.5



Tons Sold (millions)

Three months ended

Sept. 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Met Segment 4.4 3.7 All Other 0.3 0.3

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal revenues which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Coal Sales Realization (1)



(per ton)

Three months ended

Sept. 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Met Segment $113.51 $83.38 All Other $62.43 $60.45

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

In the third quarter our net realized pricing for the Met segment was $113.51, while net realization in the All Other category was $62.43.

"As expected, third quarter met export realizations came in strong thanks to the robust market and the outstanding work of our sales team to capitalize on it," said Andy Eidson, Alpha's president and chief financial officer. "The vast midyear improvement in the Australian indices is now evident in our financial performance, with third quarter realizations on export tons tied to Aussie indices up $91.10, or 134%, from second quarter levels. Realizations for export tons priced against other mechanisms were up $23.64, or 23%, from second quarter realizations."

The table below provides a breakdown of our Met segment coal sold in the third quarter by pricing mechanism.



(in millions, except per ton data) Met Segment Sales Three months ended Sept. 30, 2021

Tons Sold Coal Revenues Realization/ton(1) % of Met Tons Sold Export - Other Pricing Mechanisms 2.2 $274.3 $125.44 56% Domestic 1.0 $89.2 $86.05 27% Export - Australian Indexed 0.7 $106.1 $158.87 17% Total Met Coal Revenues 3.9 $469.7 $120.68 100% Thermal Coal Revenues 0.5 $27.5 $56.38

Total Met Segment Coal Revenues (excl. freight & handling)(1) 4.4 $497.2 $113.51



__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Cost of Coal Sales



(in millions, except per ton data)

Three months ended

Sept. 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Cost of Coal Sales $488.2 $346.8 Cost of Coal Sales (excl. freight &

handling/idle)(1) $352.1 $273.8





(per ton) Met Segment(1) $76.62 $69.94 All Other(1) $47.47 $42.77

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP cost of coal sales and Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

"In higher pricing environments, costs of coal sales increase due to a number of factors outside our direct control, including royalties and taxes," said Jason Whitehead, executive vice president and chief operating officer. "Similar to many other companies, we're also experiencing some inflationary pressure with the cost of materials increasing. Despite these challenges, I'm proud of our operations teams for remaining disciplined and continuing to manage the costs we can control."

In the third quarter, the company's Met segment cost of coal sales increased to an average of $76.62 per ton as compared to $69.94 per ton in the prior quarter. Cost of coal sales for the All Other category increased to $47.47 in the third quarter from a second quarter average cost of $42.77 per ton.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

"Beyond Alpha's very positive revenue results, we reduced our long-term debt and legacy obligations by over $75 million during the third quarter," said Eidson. "In addition to $6.6 million in scheduled long-term principal payments for the quarter, we elected to make a voluntary prepayment of $31.0 million in principal on the term loan, and we repurchased, at a discount, roughly $18.7 million in outstanding principal borrowings from existing lenders. Coupled with the previously-announced $21.2 million payment in July to extinguish the reclamation funding obligations with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP), these actions should serve as a roadmap for what shareholders can expect from us in the coming quarters as we continue strengthening our balance sheet."

"Subsequent to the quarter end, we made an early payment of $4 million to the WVDEP eliminate the legacy obligations related to water treatment in West Virginia. Additionally, we made a payment of $3.3 million to fully satisfy the remaining legacy reclamation funding and water treatment obligations owed to the State of Kentucky. This follows our early extinguishment of the West Virginia reclamation funding obligations that was announced last quarter. These examples further demonstrate our strong commitment to debt reduction and deleveraging the company," Eidson said.

Cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter of 2021 was $96.0 million, which includes the receipt of the $70 million tax refund and related interest, compared to the prior period in which cash used in operating activities was $6.3 million. Cash provided by operating activities includes discontinued operations. Third quarter 2021 capital expenditures were $22.3 million compared to $17.6 million in capital expenditures in the second quarter.

As of September 30, 2021, Alpha had $78.3 million in unrestricted cash and $121.7 million in restricted cash, deposits and investments. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of September 30, 2021, was $505.2 million. At the end of the third quarter, the company had total liquidity of $183.3 million, which represents an increase of 38% compared to our total liquidity at the end of the second quarter, including cash and cash equivalents of $78.3 million and $105.0 million of unused availability under the Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility (ABL). The future available capacity under the ABL is subject to inventory and accounts receivable collateral requirements and the maintenance of certain financial ratios. As of September 30, 2021, the company had no borrowings and $120.0 million in letters of credit outstanding under the ABL.

Operational Update and Planned 2022 Investments

"Alpha's exceptional third quarter performance is a testament to the continued dedication of our operations teams and the success of our ongoing portfolio optimization efforts," said Whitehead. "With Slabcamp, our sole remaining thermal mine, on pace to close in the summer of next year, our 2022 production guidance reflects the final stage of our transition to a pure-play metallurgical resources company. As we look forward to capitalizing on current market opportunities, 2022 Met segment production is expected to increase slightly over the already-increased full year 2021 guidance level. I'm confident that our teams across the enterprise have the ability to deliver on these ambitious goals we've outlined for the coming year."

During the quarter, a number of key structural milestones were met to add the fourth section at Road Fork 52, putting the project ahead of schedule and allowing the section to begin producing in mid-October. Additionally, the company has recently completed its budget for 2022, and our capital expenditures guidance for next year includes several important projects that will help modernize and strategically improve Alpha's operations and prep plant infrastructure. These upgrades are expected to provide increased efficiency and extend the life of these facilities in return for modest levels of capital investment.

Whitehead commented on the importance of capex projects in 2022: "As we envision what Alpha can do in the next several years, we recognize the critical role that preparation plants play in washing and loading the coal we mine and preparing it for delivery to our customers. In partnership with our sales teams, we aim to maximize these facilities, and we believe modest investment in a few of our plants will allow for additional output and better capabilities for the specific coal qualities we're sending through each facility. Additionally, we plan to begin development on the Cedar Grove No. 3 mine and the Glen Alum mine in the coming year. Both of these locations are adjacent to current Alpha operations in West Virginia, allowing us to leverage existing infrastructure as we expand into these mines. Lastly, we have decided to move ahead with adding a fourth section at our Lynn Branch mine. All together, we see this group of projects as a boost to the organization's future efficiency and effectiveness. Furthermore, we believe we can accomplish each of these in a timely manner and at a very reasonable investment level. Therefore, at the midpoint, our capex guidance for next year includes an increased maintenance capital projection of approximately $120 million dollars to account for inflation, and roughly $55 million to invest in Alpha's future through various projects across the organization."

2021 Full-Year Guidance Adjustments

The company is increasing its 2021 cost of coal sales guidance in light of increased labor costs, inflationary pressure for certain supplies, such as steel used in roof support and diesel fuel, as well as higher royalties and taxes due to higher sales prices. Met segment cost of coal sales are now expected to be between $73.00 per ton and $77.00 per ton. Cost of coal sales for the All Other category is expected to remain in the existing range of $45.00 per ton and $49.00 per ton.

Additionally, with depreciation, depletion and amortization trending lower for the year, we are adjusting DD&A guidance down to a range of $100 million to $110 million from the prior range of $125 million to $145 million.

For 2021, Alpha has committed and priced approximately 96% of its metallurgical coal within the Met segment at an average price of $111.28 per ton and 98% of thermal coal in the Met segment at an average expected price of $55.76 per ton. In the All Other category the company is 90% committed and priced at an average price of $58.33 per ton.

Introducing 2022 Full-Year Guidance

The company is issuing 2022 operating guidance with coal shipments expected to be in the range of 15.4 million tons to 17.0 million tons. Met segment volume is expected to be between 14.8 million to 16.2 million tons. Within the Met segment, pure metallurgical coal shipments for the year are expected to be between 14.0 million to 15.0 million tons, and incidental thermal shipments in this segment are expected to be between 0.8 million to 1.2 million tons. Our guidance range of 0.6 million tons to 0.8 million tons for the All Other category represents production expectations from our last remaining thermal operation, the Slabcamp mine, which is on track to close in the summer of 2022.

For 2022, Alpha has committed and priced approximately 28% of its metallurgical coal within the Met segment at an average price of $195.43 per ton and 88% of thermal coal in the Met segment at an average expected price of $51.56 per ton. In the All Other category the company is 89% committed and priced at an average price of $56.49 per ton.

The company expects 2022 Met segment cost of coal sales per ton to be between $88.00 and $92.00, and costs for our All Other category are expected to be in the range of $58.00 to $62.00 per ton.

SG&A is expected to be in the range of $50 million to $54 million, excluding non-recurring expenses and non-cash stock compensation. Idle operations expense for 2022 is expected to be between $30 million and $40 million. The company expects cash interest expense to be in a range of $40 million to $45 million for 2022. Depreciation, depletion and amortization guidance is anticipated to be between $90 million and $110 million for the year. Our overall 2022 capital expenditures guidance of $160 million to $190 million includes a number of planned upgrades expected to enhance Alpha's longevity and positioning for the future. Lastly, the company expects its tax rate for 2022 to be in the 5% to 15% range.



2021 Guidance 2022 Guidance in millions of tons Low High Low High Metallurgical 13.0 14.0 14.0

15.0

Thermal 1.3 1.8 0.8

1.2

Met Segment 14.3 15.8 14.8

16.2

All Other 1.3 1.7 0.6

0.8

Total Shipments 15.6 17.5 15.4

17.0











Committed/Priced1,2,3 Committed Average Price Committed Average Price Metallurgical - Domestic

$88.55



$192.29

Metallurgical - Export

$123.02



$226.90

Metallurgical Total 96 % $111.28

28 % $195.43

Thermal 98 % $55.76

88 % $51.56

Met Segment 96 % $105.45

32 % $169.79

All Other 90 % $58.33

89 % $56.49











Committed/Unpriced1,3 Committed

Committed

Metallurgical Total 4 %

23 %

Thermal — %

— %

Met Segment 4 %

21 %

All Other 3 %

— %











Costs per ton4 Low High Low High Met Segment $73.00

$77.00

$88.00

$92.00

All Other $45.00

$49.00

$58.00

$62.00











In millions (except taxes) Low High Low High SG&A5 $48 $52 $50

$54

Idle Operations Expense $24 $30 $30

$40

Cash Interest Expense $51 $55 $40

$45

DD&A $100 $110 $90

$110

Capital Expenditures $88 $98 $160

$190

Tax Rate6 — % 5 % 5 % 15 %



Notes:



1. Based on committed and priced coal shipments as of October 29, 2021. Committed percentage based on the midpoint of shipment guidance range. 2. Actual average per-ton realizations on committed and priced tons recognized in future periods may vary based on actual freight expense in future periods relative to assumed freight expense embedded in projected average per-ton realizations. 3. Includes estimates of future coal shipments based upon contract terms and anticipated delivery schedules. Actual coal shipments may vary from these estimates. 4. Note: The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton sold financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP cost of sales, is not accessible without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis. The reconciling items include freight and handling costs, which are a component of GAAP cost of sales. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts freight and handling costs due to uncertainty as to the end market and FOB point for uncommitted sales volumes and the final shipping point for export shipments. These amounts have historically varied and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter and material changes to these items could have a significant effect on our future GAAP results. 5. Excludes expenses related to non-cash stock compensation and non-recurring expenses. 6. Rate assumes no further ownership change limitations on the usage of net operating losses.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The discussion below contains "non-GAAP financial measures." These are financial measures which either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP" or "GAAP"). Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA," "non-GAAP coal revenues," "non-GAAP cost of coal sales," "non-GAAP coal margin," and "Adjusted cost of produced coal sold." We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our segments and allocate resources to the segments. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance or any other measure of operating results or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. We use non-GAAP coal revenues to present coal revenues generated, excluding freight and handling fulfillment revenues. Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal revenues divided by tons sold. We use non-GAAP cost of coal sales to adjust cost of coal sales to remove freight and handling costs, depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (excluding the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions), accretion on asset retirement obligations, amortization of acquired intangibles, net, and idled and closed mine costs. Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of coal sales divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP coal margin per ton for our coal operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our coal operations less non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our coal operations. We also use Adjusted cost of produced coal sold to distinguish the cost of captive produced coal from the effects of purchased coal. The presentation of these measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. The definition of these non-GAAP measures may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends and to adjust for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts to evaluate the Company's operating performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, and capital investments.

Included below are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Coal revenues $ 647,129



$ 335,189



$ 1,426,039



$ 1,089,764

Other revenues 1,712



403



4,330



2,572

Total revenues 648,841



335,592



1,430,369



1,092,336

Costs and expenses:













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) 488,169



309,693



1,182,360



979,180

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 24,519



49,236



80,261



143,921

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 6,674



6,737



19,970



19,945

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 2,980



2,074



9,402



4,466

Asset impairment and restructuring —



(226)



(561)



53,981

Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above) 15,264



14,501



44,891



42,010

Total other operating loss (income):













Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations 11,676



3,624



18,009



(13,425)

Other income (457)



(1,310)



(5,290)



(2,023)

Total costs and expenses 548,825



384,329



1,349,042



1,228,055

Income (loss) from operations 100,016



(48,737)



81,327



(135,719)

Other (expense) income:













Interest expense (17,338)



(18,746)



(53,290)



(56,238)

Interest income 54



376



322



6,874

Equity loss in affiliates (643)



(1,295)



(1,161)



(3,085)

Miscellaneous income (loss), net 1,812



(131)



5,425



(452)

Total other expense, net (16,115)



(19,796)



(48,704)



(52,901)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 83,901



(68,533)



32,623



(188,620)

Income tax (expense) benefit (208)



45



(211)



2,200

Net income (loss) from continuing operations 83,693



(68,488)



32,412



(186,420)

Discontinued operations:













Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes (429)



(149)



(1,067)



(160,326)

Loss from discontinued operations (429)



(149)



(1,067)



(160,326)

Net income (loss) $ 83,264



$ (68,637)



$ 31,345



$ (346,746)

















Basic income (loss) per common share:













Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 4.54



$ (3.74)



$ 1.76



$ (10.19)

Loss from discontinued operations (0.03)



(0.01)



(0.06)



(8.77)

Net income (loss) $ 4.51



$ (3.75)



$ 1.70



$ (18.96)

















Diluted income (loss) per common share:













Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 4.43



$ (3.74)



$ 1.73



$ (10.19)

Loss from discontinued operations (0.03)



(0.01)



(0.06)



(8.77)

Net income (loss) $ 4.40



$ (3.75)



$ 1.67



$ (18.96)

















Weighted average shares – basic 18,445,709



18,319,947



18,426,639



18,290,346

Weighted average shares – diluted 18,913,352



18,319,947



18,783,643



18,290,346



ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 78,283



$ 139,227

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $325 and $293 as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 335,287



145,670

Inventories, net 124,534



108,051

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,723



106,252

Current assets - discontinued operations 1,391



10,935

Total current assets 571,218



510,135

Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $436,205 and $382,423 as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 356,305



363,620

Owned and leased mineral rights, net of accumulated depletion and amortization of $48,968 and $35,143 as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 449,901



463,250

Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $31,349 and $25,700 as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 78,547



88,196

Long-term restricted cash 84,001



96,033

Other non-current assets 126,502



149,382

Non-current assets - discontinued operations 9,477



9,473

Total assets $ 1,675,951



$ 1,680,089

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 7,976



$ 28,830

Trade accounts payable 90,335



58,413

Acquisition-related obligations – current 26,266



19,099

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 160,732



140,406

Current liabilities - discontinued operations 7,095



12,306

Total current liabilities 292,404



259,054

Long-term debt 497,191



553,697

Acquisition-related obligations - long-term 18,966



20,768

Workers' compensation and black lung obligations 228,858



230,081

Pension obligations 191,888



218,671

Asset retirement obligations 141,925



140,074

Deferred income taxes 479



480

Other non-current liabilities 29,403



28,072

Non-current liabilities - discontinued operations 26,740



29,090

Total liabilities 1,427,854



1,479,987

Commitments and Contingencies





Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 5.0 million shares authorized, none issued —



—

Common stock - par value $0.01, 50.0 million shares authorized, 20.8 million issued and 18.4 million outstanding at September 30, 2021 and 20.6 million issued and 18.3 million outstanding at December 31, 2020 208



206

Additional paid-in capital 783,781



779,424

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (98,908)



(111,985)

Treasury stock, at cost: 2.4 million shares at September 30, 2021 and 2.3 million shares at December 31, 2020 (107,800)



(107,014)

Accumulated deficit (329,184)



(360,529)

Total stockholders' equity 248,097



200,102

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,675,951



$ 1,680,089



ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020 Operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 31,345



$ (346,746)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 80,261



154,466

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 9,402



5,180

Accretion of acquisition-related obligations discount 1,004



2,882

Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount 9,351



11,087

Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations 18,009



(13,425)

Gain on disposal of assets (5,342)



(2,179)

Asset impairment and restructuring (561)



221,453

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 19,970



23,806

Employee benefit plans, net 6,685



15,135

Deferred income taxes (1)



33,011

Stock-based compensation 4,351



4,200

Equity loss in affiliates 1,161



3,085

Other, net (4,381)



(5,356)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities (100,681)



(33,566)

Net cash provided by operating activities 70,573



73,033

Investing activities:





Capital expenditures (60,386)



(118,896)

Proceeds on disposal of assets 7,471



3,131

Purchases of investment securities (15,474)



(18,618)

Maturity of investment securities 10,508



12,678

Capital contributions to equity affiliates (4,473)



(3,196)

Other, net 52



68

Net cash used in investing activities (62,302)



(124,833)

Financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt —



57,500

Repurchases of long-term debt (18,415)



—

Principal repayments of long-term debt (61,869)



(58,315)

Principal repayments of financing lease obligations (1,527)



(2,291)

Debt issuance costs (319)



—

Common stock repurchases and related expenses (786)



(171)

Net cash used in financing activities (82,916)



(3,277)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (74,645)



(55,077)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 244,571



347,680

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 169,926



$ 292,603



The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.



As of September 30,

2021

2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 78,283



$ 161,434

Short-term restricted cash (included in prepaid expenses and other current assets) 7,642



7,104

Long-term restricted cash 84,001



124,065

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows $ 169,926



$ 292,603



ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended September 30,

June 30,

2021

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

2021

2020 Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (18,590)



$ 83,693



$ (68,488)



$ 32,412



$ (186,420)

Interest expense 17,962



17,338



18,746



53,290



56,238

Interest income (104)



(54)



(376)



(322)



(6,874)

Income tax expense (benefit) 8



208



(45)



211



(2,200)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 27,304



24,519



49,236



80,261



143,921

Non-cash stock compensation expense 979



1,188



1,078



4,351



4,200

Mark-to-market adjustment - acquisition-related obligations 3,157



11,676



3,624



18,009



(13,425)

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 6,648



6,674



6,737



19,970



19,945

Asset impairment and restructuring (1) —



—



(226)



(561)



53,981

Management restructuring costs (2) —



—



—



—



940

Loss on partial settlement of benefit obligations —



—



—



—



1,230

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 2,553



2,980



2,074



9,402



4,466

Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,917



$ 148,222



$ 12,360



$ 217,023



$ 76,002





(1) Asset impairment and restructuring for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was primarily comprised of a credit to restructuring expense as a result of the strategic actions announced during the second quarter of 2020 and subsequent changes to severance and employee-related benefits. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, asset impairment and restructuring charges were recorded as a result of weakening coal market conditions and the strategic actions with respect to two thermal coal mining complexes. (2) Management restructuring costs are related to severance expense associated with senior management changes during the three months ended March 31, 2020.

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 376,839



$ 16,619



$ 393,458

Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (64,329)



(117)



(64,446)

Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 312,510



$ 16,502



$ 329,012

Tons sold 3,748



273



4,021

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 83.38



$ 60.45



$ 81.82













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 331,239



$ 15,524



$ 346,763

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 25,686



1,438



27,124

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,377



3,271



6,648

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 2,635



(82)



2,553

Total Cost of coal sales $ 362,937



$ 20,151



$ 383,088

Less: Freight and handling costs (64,329)



(117)



(64,446)

Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (25,686)



(1,438)



(27,124)

Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (3,377)



(3,271)



(6,648)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (2,635)



82



(2,553)

Less: Idled and closed mine costs (4,790)



(3,732)



(8,522)

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 262,120



$ 11,675



$ 273,795

Tons sold 3,748



273



4,021

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 69.94



$ 42.77



$ 68.09





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 376,839



$ 16,619



$ 393,458

Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (362,937)



(20,151)



(383,088)

GAAP Coal margin $ 13,902



$ (3,532)



$ 10,370

Tons sold 3,748



273



4,021

GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 3.71



$ (12.94)



$ 2.58













GAAP Coal margin $ 13,902



$ (3,532)



$ 10,370

Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 25,686



1,438



27,124

Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,377



3,271



6,648

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 2,635



(82)



2,553

Add: Idled and closed mine costs 4,790



3,732



8,522

Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 50,390



$ 4,827



$ 55,217

Tons sold 3,748



273



4,021

Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 13.44



$ 17.68



$ 13.73





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 625,387



$ 21,742



$ 647,129

Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (128,192)



(18)



(128,210)

Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 497,195



$ 21,724



$ 518,919

Tons sold 4,380



348



4,728

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 113.51



$ 62.43



$ 109.75













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 468,706



$ 19,463



$ 488,169

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 23,181



1,160



24,341

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,408



3,266



6,674

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 3,063



(83)



2,980

Total Cost of coal sales $ 498,358



$ 23,806



$ 522,164

Less: Freight and handling costs (128,192)



(18)



(128,210)

Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (23,181)



(1,160)



(24,341)

Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (3,408)



(3,266)



(6,674)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (3,063)



83



(2,980)

Less: Idled and closed mine costs (4,932)



(2,927)



(7,859)

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 335,582



$ 16,518



$ 352,100

Tons sold 4,380



348



4,728

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 76.62



$ 47.47



$ 74.47





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 625,387



$ 21,742



$ 647,129

Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (498,358)



(23,806)



(522,164)

GAAP Coal margin $ 127,029



$ (2,064)



$ 124,965

Tons sold 4,380



348



4,728

GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 29.00



$ (5.93)



$ 26.43













GAAP Coal margin $ 127,029



$ (2,064)



$ 124,965

Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 23,181



1,160



24,341

Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,408



3,266



6,674

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 3,063



(83)



2,980

Add: Idled and closed mine costs 4,932



2,927



7,859

Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 161,613



$ 5,206



$ 166,819

Tons sold 4,380



348



4,728

Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 36.90



$ 14.96



$ 35.28





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 295,376



$ 39,813



$ 335,189

Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (49,742)



(3,015)



(52,757)

Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 245,634



$ 36,798



$ 282,432

Tons sold 3,329



636



3,965

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 73.79



$ 57.86



$ 71.23













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 276,248



$ 33,445



$ 309,693

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 41,178



7,724



48,902

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,800



2,937



6,737

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 2,535



(461)



2,074

Total Cost of coal sales $ 323,761



$ 43,645



$ 367,406

Less: Freight and handling costs (49,742)



(3,015)



(52,757)

Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (41,178)



(7,724)



(48,902)

Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (3,800)



(2,937)



(6,737)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (2,535)



461



(2,074)

Less: Idled and closed mine costs (5,091)



(1,196)



(6,287)

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 221,415



$ 29,234



$ 250,649

Tons sold 3,329



636



3,965

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 66.51



$ 45.97



$ 63.22





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 295,376



$ 39,813



$ 335,189

Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (323,761)



(43,645)



(367,406)

GAAP Coal margin $ (28,385)



$ (3,832)



$ (32,217)

Tons sold 3,329



636



3,965

GAAP Coal margin per ton $ (8.53)



$ (6.03)



$ (8.13)













GAAP Coal margin $ (28,385)



$ (3,832)



$ (32,217)

Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 41,178



7,724



48,902

Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,800



2,937



6,737

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 2,535



(461)



2,074

Add: Idled and closed mine costs 5,091



1,196



6,287

Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 24,219



$ 7,564



$ 31,783

Tons sold 3,329



636



3,965

Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 7.28



$ 11.89



$ 8.02





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 1,362,119



$ 63,920



$ 1,426,039

Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (252,532)



(504)



(253,036)

Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 1,109,587



$ 63,416



$ 1,173,003

Tons sold 11,785



1,030



12,815

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 94.15



$ 61.57



$ 91.53













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 1,125,840



$ 56,520



$ 1,182,360

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 75,403



4,321



79,724

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 10,170



9,800



19,970

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 9,749



(347)



9,402

Total Cost of coal sales $ 1,221,162



$ 70,294



$ 1,291,456

Less: Freight and handling costs (252,532)



(504)



(253,036)

Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (75,403)



(4,321)



(79,724)

Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (10,170)



(9,800)



(19,970)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (9,749)



347



(9,402)

Less: Idled and closed mine costs (13,325)



(10,215)



(23,540)

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 859,983



$ 45,801



$ 905,784

Tons sold 11,785



1,030



12,815

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 72.97



$ 44.47



$ 70.68





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 1,362,119



$ 63,920



$ 1,426,039

Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (1,221,162)



(70,294)



(1,291,456)

GAAP Coal margin $ 140,957



$ (6,374)



$ 134,583

Tons sold 11,785



1,030



12,815

GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 11.96



$ (6.19)



$ 10.50













GAAP Coal margin $ 140,957



$ (6,374)



$ 134,583

Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 75,403



4,321



79,724

Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 10,170



9,800



19,970

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 9,749



(347)



9,402

Add: Idled and closed mine costs 13,325



10,215



23,540

Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 249,604



$ 17,615



$ 267,219

Tons sold 11,785



1,030



12,815

Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 21.18



$ 17.10



$ 20.85





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 974,098



$ 115,666



$ 1,089,764

Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (158,258)



(11,392)



(169,650)

Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 815,840



$ 104,274



$ 920,114

Tons sold 9,860



1,907



11,767

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 82.74



$ 54.68



$ 78.19













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 866,572



$ 112,608



$ 979,180

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 121,679



21,217



142,896

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 10,887



9,058



19,945

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 7,875



(3,409)



4,466

Total Cost of coal sales $ 1,007,013



$ 139,474



$ 1,146,487

Less: Freight and handling costs (158,258)



(11,392)



(169,650)

Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (121,679)



(21,217)



(142,896)

Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (10,887)



(9,058)



(19,945)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (7,875)



3,409



(4,466)

Less: Idled and closed mine costs (13,191)



(9,544)



(22,735)

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 695,123



$ 91,672



$ 786,795

Tons sold 9,860



1,907



11,767

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 70.50



$ 48.07



$ 66.86





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 974,098



$ 115,666



$ 1,089,764

Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (1,007,013)



(139,474)



(1,146,487)

GAAP Coal margin $ (32,915)



$ (23,808)



$ (56,723)

Tons sold 9,860



1,907



11,767

GAAP Coal margin per ton $ (3.34)



$ (12.48)



$ (4.82)













GAAP Coal margin $ (32,915)



$ (23,808)



$ (56,723)

Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 121,679



21,217



142,896

Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 10,887



9,058



19,945

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 7,875



(3,409)



4,466

Add: Idled and closed mine costs 13,191



9,544



22,735

Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 120,717



$ 12,602



$ 133,319

Tons sold 9,860



1,907



11,767

Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 12.24



$ 6.61



$ 11.33





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 262,120



$ 11,675



$ 273,795

Less: cost of purchased coal sold (24,642)



—



(24,642)

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 237,478



$ 11,675



$ 249,153

Produced tons sold 3,497



273



3,770

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 67.91



$ 42.77



$ 66.09





(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 335,582



$ 16,518



$ 352,100

Less: cost of purchased coal sold (32,168)



—



(32,168)

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 303,414



$ 16,518



$ 319,932

Produced tons sold 4,107



348



4,455

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 73.88



$ 47.47



$ 71.81





(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 221,415



$ 29,234



$ 250,649

Less: cost of purchased coal sold (12,511)



70



(12,441)

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 208,904



$ 29,304



$ 238,208

Produced tons sold 3,142



636



3,778

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 66.49



$ 46.08



$ 63.05





(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 859,983



$ 45,801



$ 905,784

Less: cost of purchased coal sold (75,074)



—



(75,074)

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 784,909



$ 45,801



$ 830,710

Produced tons sold 11,028



1,030



12,058

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 71.17



$ 44.47



$ 68.89





(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 695,123



$ 91,672



$ 786,795

Less: cost of purchased coal sold (65,777)



(832)



(66,609)

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 629,346



$ 90,840



$ 720,186

Produced tons sold 9,001



1,894



10,895

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 69.92



$ 47.96



$ 66.10





(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Tons Sold

Coal Revenues

Non-GAAP

Coal sales

realization per

ton

% of Met Tons

Sold Export - other pricing mechanisms 2,187



$ 274,328



$ 125.44



56 % Domestic 1,037



89,231



$ 86.05



27 % Export - Australian indexed 668



106,125



$ 158.87



17 % Total Met segment - met coal 3,892



$ 469,684



$ 120.68



100 % Met segment - thermal coal 488



27,511



$ 56.38





Total Met segment Coal revenues 4,380



497,195



$ 113.51





All Other Coal revenues 348



21,724



$ 62.43





Non-GAAP Coal revenues 4,728



$ 518,919



$ 109.75





Add: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues —



128,210









Coal revenues 4,728



$ 647,129











