San Diego Pub Crawl Raises Money to Support Veterans and Active Military VIP Nightlife and San Diego-based charity Paws for Purple Hearts partner to celebrate veterans and raise funds this Veterans Day Weekend.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VIP Nightlife is honoring veterans and thanking those who serve by hosting a Red, White & Brew charity pub crawl on Saturday, November 13. Registration kicks off at 1 p.m. at Taste & Thirst, 715 Fourth Ave., San Diego.

Patriotic attire and theme-based costumes celebrating San Diego's military community are welcome. Ticket holders gain free entry to some of Gaslamp's finest watering holes and exclusive access to drink specials. The best part: All ticket proceeds and donations benefit Paws for Purple Hearts.

"Of the approximate 800,000 veterans with assessed and perceived trauma-related conditions, about 44 percent do not seek care. Often, the price for inaction ends in isolation, alcoholism, drug abuse, poverty, and suicide," explains Kerry Blum, Southwest Regional Director for Paws for Purple Hearts. Canine Assisted Warrior Therapy and Service Dog Placement programs help veterans suffering from Post-traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injury.

For tickets and more information, please visit: vipnightlife.com/events/san-diego-veterans-day-pub-crawl-party. Must be 21 or older to participate.

About Wryder Raise

Luke Wryder, President of VIP Nightlife, believes in making a difference. In October 2021, he created Wryder Raise, a charitable giving program seeking to create meaningful change by assisting charities in raising funds and awareness. He is proud to partner with Paws for Purple Hearts as a first step in his company's latest endeavor. VIP Nightlife is a California-based event production company started in 2011. It produces unique holiday and nightlife experiences at hotels, clubs, yachts, and other venues throughout the U.S. and Canada.

About Paws for Purple Hearts

Paws for Purple Hearts improves the lives of America's Warriors (Veterans and active-duty service members) facing mobility challenges and trauma-related conditions such as Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) by providing the highest quality service & assistance dogs and canine-assisted therapeutic programs; and by building public awareness about the important role dogs play in helping Warriors along the road to recovery.

