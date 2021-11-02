PenFed Foundation Receives Grant Award from Disabled Veterans National Foundation

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Foundation is honored to announce it received a grant from the Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVNF), which will support the Military Heroes Emergency Financial Assistance Program. The grant funding will go toward helping injured post-9/11 veterans with short-term financial assistance for past due rent, mortgage, auto loan/lease, and utilities.

John Nicholson (USA Gen. Ret.), President of the PenFed Foundation said, "The PenFed Foundation is grateful for the Disabled Veterans National Foundation's tremendous support. We are excited to be able to partner with them in helping veterans experiencing financial difficulties."

Joseph VanFonda (USMC Sgt.Maj. Ret.), CEO of the Disabled Veterans National Foundation said, "We are proud to support PenFed Foundation, as they continue to make a positive impact in veterans' lives. We would like to congratulate and thank them for their commitment to assisting the men and women who served in defense of our country."

Many veterans are still struggling to keep afloat after experiencing job loss or reduced income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the eviction moratoriums across the country are starting to expire, the work that the PenFed Foundation does is critical to keep our veterans from becoming homeless.

About the Disabled Veterans National Foundation

Disabled Veterans National Foundation exists to provide critically needed support to disabled and at-risk veterans who leave the military wounded—physically or psychologically—after defending our safety and our freedom.

DVNF achieves this mission by:

Offering direct financial support to veteran organizations that address the unique needs of veterans, and whose missions align with that of DVNF.

Providing supplemental assistance to homeless and low-income veterans through the Health & Comfort program and various empowerment resources.

Providing an online resource database that allows veterans to navigate the complex process of seeking benefits that they are entitled to as a result of their military service, as well as additional resources they need.

Serving as a thought leader on critical policy issues within the veteran community and educating the public accordingly.

About the PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, the PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to empowering military service members, veterans and their communities with the skills and ­resources to realize financial stability and opportunity. It provides service members, veterans, their families and support networks with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives through programs on financial education, homeownership, veteran entrepreneurship, and short-term assistance. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has the resources to effectively reach military communities across the nation, build strong partnerships, and engage a dedicated corps of volunteers in its mission. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, demonstrating its strong commitment to the programs the Foundation provides. To learn more, visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

