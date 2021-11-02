Nxt-ID, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) announced today that its third quarter 2021 financial and operating results will be released before the market opens on Friday, November 12, 2021, and the company will host a conference call with investors at 11:00 AM (Pacific Time) / 2:00 PM (Eastern Time) the same day.  Ms. Chia-Lin Simmons, CEO and Mr. Mark Archer, CFO will host the call.

The press release and associated SEC filing links will be available on the Nxt-ID investor relations website.

To register and listen to the webcast visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2hbppitw.

For those investors wishing to participate by telephone, please use the following dial-in credentials:

US/CANADA Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (877) 644-5287

US/CANADA Participant International Dial-In Number: (281) 973-6282

Conference ID: 4638638

If unable to participate in the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available afterwards on the Nxt-ID investor relations website.

About Nxt-ID, Inc.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices and IoT technology that creates a connected care platform. The Company's devices give people the ability to receive care at home and confidence to age in place. LogicMark LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nxt-ID, revolutionized the PERS industry by incorporating two-way voice communication technology directly in the medical alert pendant and providing the life-saving technology at a price point everyday consumers could afford. The PERS technologies are sold through dealers/distributors and the United States Veterans Health Administration. The Company was awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the Company to distribute its products to federal, state and local governments. For Nxt-ID corporate information, contact: info@Nxt-ID.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
A. Pierre Dubois 
Lightspeed PR/M for Nxt-ID
investors@nxt-id.com
+1 (203) 266-2103

