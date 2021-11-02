Locusview Welcomes Bob Schultz as New Electric Utility Industry Specialist

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Construction Management platform provider Locusview , who recently announced the completion of a $64 million Series A financing round led by Israel Growth Partners (IGP) in participation with existing investors, is now announcing the hiring of Electric Utility Industry Specialist Bob Schultz.

Bob Schultz

An engineer with a background spanning more than 40 years at major electric utilities including Con Edison, Keyspan Energy, National Grid, and PSEG, Schultz will bring unrivaled expertise in implementing and supporting Locusview's strategic expansion into the electric utility market. Locusview's technology helps utilities manage their infrastructure capital projects from planning to execution and close-out.

"We're thrilled to bring Bob onboard at a crucial time for Locusview," said Locusview's Co-Founder and President Alicia Farag. "We're committed to being a complete end-to-end platform for utilities in the energy market, and Bob's talent will bolster an already stellar team in the electric utility market. His deep industry knowledge, impressive background and strong client management skills will be an asset to the entire company."

Bob will work closely with a team of sales, business development and product professionals to enhance Locusview's software offering for the electric utility market. "Bob not only has intimate knowledge of all aspects of work management, design, construction, asset management and GIS, he understands the pain points and can appreciate the business value these systems bring." said Danny Petrecca, Vice President of Business Development and head of Locusview's electric utility strategy.

"It's exciting to join a technology company that's by and for the industry, with a true in-depth domain expertise, that developed a platform that's dialed-in on utilities' most pressing needs," said Schultz. "Too many companies rely on paper-based processes that prevent them from scaling, improving efficiency and compliance. In order to 'feed' the data-hungry systems which help utilities meet their current and future challenges, utilities must use technology to help stakeholders collaborate, collect highly accurate data from the field and close-out projects faster. Locusview's platform answers those concerns."

For more information on Locusview and its groundbreaking suite of products, visit www.locusview.com .

About Locusview

Locusview is a Digital Construction Management (DCM) platform that manages the entire infrastructure process for utilities, from planning to close-out. Founded in 2014, Locusview enables all stakeholders to streamline data flow and manage the three crucial phases of infrastructure construction projects: planning, construction and close-out. They've helped clients such as Atmos Energy, PECO, and Washington Gas achieve efficiencies including 70% backlog reduction, 50% cost savings and 20% time savings. Guided by a mission to be the world leader in Digital Construction Management technology that supports large-scale infrastructure projects from design to completion, it is committed to creating the future of smart utilities construction technologies.

