Kiddie Academy® hosts Field Day events to give back throughout November Leading educational child care provider invites families to free health-and-fitness event to benefit Family Promise and charities across the country

BALTIMORE, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy®, a premier provider of educational child care, invites children and families to Field Day, a fun, fitness-themed event filled with developmentally appropriate games and physical activities, while supporting various nonprofit groups with donations. One charity recipient will be Kiddie Academy's national partnering nonprofit, Family Promise, an organization designed to empower families experiencing homelessness. Field Day will be hosted at Kiddie Academy locations across the country during the month of November. Donations to each Academy's respective chosen charitable organization are appreciated, but not required to attend.

"At Kiddie Academy, our Community EssentialsSM philosophy is all about supporting our greater community and extending what we teach and nurture beyond the walls of our classrooms," said Maria Dontas, Kiddie Academy director of corporate social responsibility. "Field Day gives families the opportunity to spend quality time together through a health-and-fitness-focused community event, all while laying the groundwork for children's lifelong appreciation for charitable giving."

Field Day is a great way to provide an observable example of philanthropy for children. By involving the whole family in philanthropy, Field Day provides an outlet for making a lasting impression on a child. In the youngest learners, Academies nurture affection and encourage feelings of safety and belonging. In older learners, Academies talk about giving and gratitude in digestible terms and provide developmentally appropriate activities that show children they can play a part in making a difference.

"Physical health and brain development are linked to heightened memory and more focused learning. Children benefit when they're given the tools and guidance to make smart health and food choices from an early age," said Joy Turner, Kiddie Academy vice president of education. "Introducing healthy living habits early helps combat childhood obesity. Large motor skill activities that promote cardiovascular health and outdoor playground time are part of the planned activities for Field Day."

During Field Day, participating Kiddie Academies will provide light refreshments, great games for children and families, and the brand-new Character Corner with activities to practice Kiddie Academy's Character Essentials℠, such as thankfulness and kindness. These events are free and open to the public. To locate a participating Academy and reserve a spot to attend, please visit kiddieacademy.com/events/field-day.

For more information about Kiddie Academy, please visit kiddieacademy.com.

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, Kiddie Academy has been a recognized, national leader in educational child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full-time care, before-and after-school care, and summer camp programs. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. Kiddie Academy has received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy.

About Kiddie Academy Franchising

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising is based in Maryland and currently has 275+ open Academies located in 31 states and the District of Columbia. With 35 new Academies anticipated to open in 2021, The Kiddie Academy network is expected to grow to more than 300 open and operating locations this year. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Mansfield, APR

Tombras

865.599.9968

lmansfield@tombras.com

Kiddie Academy logo (PRNewsfoto/KIDDIE ACADEMY)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kiddie Academy