Anthropologie Announces Exclusive Philanthropic Partnership with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie is pleased to announce Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals as their exclusive charitable partner for the 2021 holiday season. Beginning November 1 through the end of the year, Anthropologie will match customer donations up to $100,000, and through their partnership with The Crafter's Box, will create and donate over 600 holiday themed craft kits, inclusive of a light-up ornament, for children treated at CMN Hospitals nationwide.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to increase the funds and awareness for 170 children's hospitals across the US and Canada, and to provide life-changing care to its pediatric patients. CMN Hospitals is the largest network of children's hospitals across the nation that support the health of 10 million kids every year. 100% of the funds raised through their partnership with Anthropologie will go to a local CMN Hospital.

"Our priority here at Anthropologie is to be a force for good, a greater good. To create an escape for our customers and impart a sense of beauty, optimism, and discovery for all who walk through our doors or visit Anthropologie.com," said Elizabeth Preis, Chief Marketing Officer at Anthropologie. "This holiday season, with hearts and hearths aglow, we are embracing joyfulness and expressing gratitude with our spirited holiday campaign, #AllAGlowWithAnthro. Creativity and artistry are woven into the fabric of who we are, and we are thrilled to be able to bring a little extra light to these deserving children this holiday season."

"We're delighted to welcome Anthropologie to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals community as our newest supporter, and we are honored at their willingness to introduce their incredibly thoughtful and engaged audience to our organization," said Teri Nestel, President and CEO of CMN Hospitals. "Through collaborative retail engagement, Anthropologie markedly prioritizes the customer experience, while also creating a connection to a greater cause. We know there's power in numbers, and when we make it easy for everyone to give back to their community, our collective impact grows exponentially."

Beginning November 1st, Anthropologie customers will be given the opportunity to make donations to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals both in-store and online that will directly impact their local CMN Hospital. In addition, employees of Anthropologie can sponsor Crafter Box Kits for children at hospitals of their choice. The brand will also be hosting a Giving Tuesday pop-up activation in Grand Central Station in NYC on November 30th. At the Pop-Up, Anthropologie will create an interactive display of their most beloved candles that will be available for purchase with 100% of all candle sales benefitting CMN Hospitals.

About Anthropologie

A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration. We are committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, our product offering has expanded to encompass apparel, shoes, accessories, activewear, bridal (through our sister brand BHLDN), beauty, wellness, furniture, home décor, garden (through our sister brand terrain), and so much more, the majority of which is available only at Anthropologie. Founded in 1992, Anthropologie now ships to over 100 countries (through www.anthropologie.com) and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

About CMN Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

