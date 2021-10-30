DDB Chicago Appoints Head of Business Leadership

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DDB North America today announced that Sandra Alfaro has joined DDB Chicago as Head of Business Leadership. Alfaro will oversee leadership and growth for the region's largest office, reporting directly to DDB Chicago CEO Andrea Diquez. Alfaro's appointment follows the addition of Milo Chao, who joined as Chief Strategy Officer in September.

Sandra Alfaro, Head of Business Leadership, DDB Chicago

Diquez said: "We are focused on building an incredibly diverse team of thinkers here in Chicago and Sandra brings extensive leadership and growth experience that will propel our business forward. With a passion for people, leadership, and culture, Sandra has a superior ability to build and nurture best-in-class teams to provide integrated brand solutions for clients. I am thrilled to welcome her to the team."

For over 25 years, Alfaro has partnered with clients to help drive transformational growth by harnessing the power and influence of the diverse consumer. She has a keen ability to understand businesses and leverage knowledge to inspire effective culture-first integrated communications. Alfaro joins DDB Chicago from Horizon Media, where she was the first leader of the culture-first creative agency 305 Worldwide, a joint venture with global artist Pitbull. Prior to Horizon Media, she was the Managing Director of Grey Wing. During her five years at the agency, Alfaro helped reignite Grey Wing's leadership in the industry, adding new clients including Pfizer, Papa John's, Lilly, and Nestle.

Alfaro began her career at Saatchi & Saatchi's Conill Advertising, where she discovered her passion for advertising and business leadership. After Conill, she spent over a decade at The Vidal Partnership (TVP) building a best-in-class Account Management team, reaching the role of Managing Partner of the agency before she turned 30. She also played an active role in new business, leading winning pitches for key agency accounts including The Home Depot, JCPenney, Nissan, DIRECTV, and Old Navy. Her work at TVP was critical to the agency's dramatic growth, leading to being recognized as Multicultural Agency of the Year for three consecutive years.

Alfaro said: "This is an incredible opportunity to join the team at DDB Chicago. Andrea is an amazing leader with unmatched passion for people and creativity, and I am thrilled to work alongside her and be a part of this transformation story."

Alfaro has been recognized by Ad Age as a "Woman to Watch," the youngest recipient to receive the honor at the time. She is an active speaker on topics including leadership, culture, and multicultural marketing. In 2019, Alfaro earned her Professional Coaching Certification and founded Power & Grace, a boutique consultancy offering life and business coaching, corporate training and public speaking. She channels her own passion for creativity through her obsession with books, theater and movies.

DDB Worldwide ( www.ddb.com ) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks. DDB has been named 2021 Network of the Year by D&AD and ADC, as well as numerous times by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity and the industry's leading advertising and awards shows. WARC has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 12 of the last 15 years. The network's clients include Molson Coors, Volkswagen, McDonald's, Unilever, Mars, Peloton, JetBlue, Johnson & Johnson, and the U.S. Army, among others. Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) and consists of more than 200 offices in over 70 countries with its flagship office in New York, NY.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE – OMC) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

