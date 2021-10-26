Ursus, Inc. ranks #3 on Staffing Industry Analysts 2021 List of Fastest-Growing U.S. Staffing Firms Fastest growing IT and creative focused staffing company on the 2021 list

MORGAN HILL, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, has announced the 2021 List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms. Ursus, Inc. was ranked #3 on the list and ranked as the #1 Information Technology and Creative staffing company on the list. The 2021 list is sponsored by The Braff Group. This year, 52 companies qualified for inclusion on the annual list. There were 75 firms on last year's list. The list ranks firms by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for staffing revenue from 2016 through 2020, excluding acquisitions.

"Congratulations to all of the 2021 Fastest-Growing companies on their strong performances and organic growth in a time of transformation for a staffing industry undergoing rapid change. As we usher in new workforces, new business models, new technologies and new ways of working, these fastest- growing companies are well-poised to rise to the challenges and opportunities in a competitive talent marketplace," said Barry Asin, SIA President.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by the SIA as one of the fastest growing staffing firms in North America. While it's wonderful to be recognized for fast growth, it's important to note our growth would not be possible were not for the quality of our service. Client and candidate referrals don't happen unless you deliver a quality experience and quality is the lens that we judge ourselves by first and foremost every day," said Jon Beck, Founder and CEO of Ursus.

The ten fastest-growing US staffing firms are:

Company 2020 US Staffing

Revenue

($millions) CAGR 2016-2020 JCW Search 42.2 117.7% Midway Staffing 101.2 95.7% Ursus 20.4 60.9% ProLink Staffing Services 308.2 59.5% Lead Healthstaff 16.1 59.3% Conexus MedStaff 29.8 58.2% CSI IT 116.3 53.5% Kolter Consulting Services 9.1 49.4% Curate Partners 33.4 49.4% Aya Healthcare 1,493.6 48.3%

The September/October 2021 issue of Staffing Industry Review magazine features interviews with executives and business leaders from the 10 fastest-growing staffing firms on growth and strategies for success. These profiles, along with the full list of the 52 fastest-growing companies for 2021, debuts on http://fastestgrowing.staffingindustry.com/ this week.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

SIA is the Global Advisor on Staffing and Workforce Solutions

Elevating the Workforce Solutions Ecosystem

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with ourunique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences, and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

About Ursus, Inc.

Ursus is a recognized leader in providing technical and creative staffing solutions. Hyper-focused on you – the candidate, the client, the partner, the employee and how to make your engagement with us the best possible experience it can be while delivering results. Whether you are looking for your next career move, scaling a growing team, adding a trusted partner to your staffing program, or completing a project, we're here for U!

Ursus is a virtual company but with headquarters in Silicon Valley, California. For more information visit www.ursusinc.com or send email to info@ursusinc.com

