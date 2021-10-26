Timex Introduces Fall/Winter 2021 Collection

This season includes modern designs and nostalgic favorites, expanding upon the bestselling Q Timex and Waterbury collections and introducing exciting new collaborations, such as a retro-inspired collection with Space Invaders.

MIDDLEBURY, Conn., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Timex ® , a world leader in watchmaking, introduces its Fall/Winter seasonal lineup, designed at the Giorgio Galli Design Lab in Milan, Italy. The latest collection released under the company's WE DON'T STOP® mindset, the Fall/Winter line nods to the brand's ongoing resilience with fresh iterations of much-loved Timex classics in autumnal colors, new designs and exciting collaborations with renowned luxury and streetwear brands.

Q Timex Falcon Eye

"Our Fall/Winter 2021 season pays homage to the brand's longstanding craftsmanship and authenticity, but with a modern twist that expresses today's cultural mindset," explained Giorgio Galli, Chief Executive Creative Director of Timex Group. "This collection features fashion-forward styles and designs meant to reflect the resiliency of Timex and its wearer."

The Giorgio Galli S1 Automatic 38mm perhaps best exemplifies the brand's evolutionary frame of mind. Named after our creative visionary and expanding upon the Giorgio Galli S1 41mm introduced in 2019, the watch is rich with hidden innovation, details, and technical mastery – from the 38mm Metal Injected Molded, stainless-steel case to a double curved sapphire crystal with triple-layer antiglare coating. Powered by a Miyota 9039 automatic movement, the new watch comes in rich cool tones of green, blue, and gray, inspired by how light and shade look through the lens of a camera. By combining innovative features with thoughtful simplicity, the timepiece exemplifies the blend of functionality and fashion and will debut this December.

Timex is expanding upon its heritage in the outdoor watch segment by adding new styles to its much-loved Expedition franchise. Having first introduced the collection in the late 80s, the newest Expedition North™ line brings together quality craftsmanship with classic outdoor design, boasting ergonomic, functional capabilities and a rugged aesthetic, alongside premium materials and sustainable manufacturing processes. The pinnacle of the Expedition North collection is the collaboration with The James Brand, a limited-edition Expedition North 41mm Titanium Watch which puts modern minimalism and true craftsmanship on full display.

This season also brings fresh new colors to the much-loved and often sold out Q Timex collection – from the Q Timex Falcon Eye's striking green dial set against a stainless-steel finish to sophisticated, gender-neutral colorways of the Q Timex Color Series.

The M79 Automatic also nods to the '70s, offering an automatic movement option for those that love the look of the quartz style popularized by the original Q Timex of the 1970s. The reimagined timepiece features a 21-jewel mechanical movement and comes in rich chocolate brown and rose gold colors.

The timeless Waterbury Classic Roman Chronograph is an ode to the brand's beginning, bringing a nuanced finish and old-world details, reflective of the heritage of traditional watchmaking, to the modern-day watch enthusiast.

A new addition to the women's portfolio, the Unveil Automatic reveals the inner workings of the watch's self-winding, automatic movement beneath the smoke translucent dial, for a full display wearing experience that truly mesmerizes. The watch is fitted with feminine touches, including pink or black croc-pattern leather straps and crystal accents on the dial.

This fall, we come in peace with a new style in tow. Timex is expanding upon its gaming platform by collaborating with one of the most iconic video games of all-time: Space Invaders. A partnership between two cultural phenoms, the new limited-edition release pays tribute to the game's 40+ years at the top of the leaderboard—a legacy that began not long before Timex launched its first round of digital watches. Offering an innately retro feel, the commemorative Space Invaders x Timex T80 digital watch comes in three collectible colorways – silver, gold and black – and features the game's unforgettable pixelated alien graphics, laser shooters, and melody, bringing your favorite childhood game to life like never before.

From fresh takes on beloved classics to nostalgic collaborations with new partners, the adaptability of the Timex brand has always been one of the driving forces behind its staying power – and the reason why Timex has been thoughtfully given for generations. This exciting Fall/Winter collection runs parallel with the holiday season, presenting the time-honored opportunity to give the gift that keeps on ticking.

Additional collaborations to come include partnerships with all-American favorites, haute couture designers and nature-driven, sustainable brands. For more information on the upcoming Timex Fall/Winter 2021 collection, visit Timex.com.

About Timex Group

Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately-held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watch makers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of well-known brands, including Timex, adidas, Furla, Gc, Guess, Missoni, Nautica, Salvatore Ferragamo, Ted Baker, Versace and Versus.

Join Timex on social media: @timex and please visit http://timexgroup.com .

