Introducing HUMANITEA, Great Tea with a Great Cause!

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUMANITEA Company has launched a premium, organic tea, packed in an environment friendly, lower carbon-footprint package, that is available today on-line and in select stores. A percentage of profits from the sale of the teas and lemonades will be donated to humanitarian causes! To learn more please visit: www.drinkHUMANITEA.com

HUMANITEA Company is offering:

A masterfully crafted premium organic tea and lemonade line that not only tastes great but is the first ready to drink tea beverage packaged in the environment friendly Tetra Pak paper cartons

Products are all USDA ORGANIC and NON-GMO

Carefully selected premium ingredients from real brewed organic tea leaves from India to organic cane sugar

In a time when the world needs more positivity, owners Jeff McClelland, Joe Garza, and Lance McClelland have creatively combined their beverage experience with their desire to give back to others.

HUMANITEA Company is excited to utilize a portion of profits from the sale of our great tasting teas to support humanitarian causes.

It is for these reasons we have partnered up with:

Together We Rise to support their goals in transforming the way children experience foster care

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to assist in reducing the overall suicide rate while improving mental wellness.

Our partnerships with these nonprofits will grant us the opportunity to really make a difference in our communities locally and nationally.

As the great leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is: "What are you doing for others?"

Enjoy HUMANITEA for the great taste while being part of a great cause!

For more information about our company, and to purchase our products on-line, please visit us at:

Contact: Jeff McClelland, jeff@drinkhumanitea.com

