Delta Dental Community Care Foundation To Provide More Than $20 Million To Nonprofit Organizations

Funding Will Advance Dental Health, Increase Access to Oral Care and Underscore the Foundation's Commitment to Meeting the Needs of the Communities it Serves

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation today announced it is providing more than $20 million in funding to various nonprofit organizations throughout the 15 states and the District of Columbia in which Delta Dental of California operates. The Foundation funds local community partners to increase access to care, support dental education and promote innovation in the oral health field. The grants will enable the Foundation's partners to continue providing vital and beneficial services to those most in need in the communities they serve. Since 2011, the Foundation has awarded more than $60 million to nonprofits.

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation's funding is broadly focused across organizations that address equity, serve rural areas, and are innovative in their approaches to community outreach and care. Organizations that receive funding include health centers, food banks, disaster relief agencies and other community nonprofits.

"In 2020, amidst the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to challenge our partners and the communities they serve, the Foundation funded 220 programs that reached and benefited more than 12.5 million people," said Kenzie Ferguson, vice president of Foundation and corporate social responsibility for Delta Dental of California. "This year, we are focused on underserved rural communities and the homebound senior adult population, which represent a part of the broader commitment Delta Dental is making through an increase in funding over last year."

"Improving the well-being of our communities is essential to Delta Dental's mission of advancing dental health, increasing access to oral care and supporting those we serve through exceptional dental benefits," said Mike Castro, president and CEO of Delta Dental of California. "This funding reflects our core value of service and profound belief that optimal community health is best achieved through partnership and collaboration."

About Delta Dental Community Care Foundation

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of California and its affiliated companies, including Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania and Delta Dental of New York, Inc. Since 2011, the Foundation has awarded more than $60 million in funding and support to increase access to quality dental care, oral health education, and to advance scientific research across the company's 15-state service area and the District of Columbia. For more information about the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation, please visit https://www1.deltadentalins.com/foundation.html

About Delta Dental of California

Since 1955, Delta Dental of California has offered comprehensive, high-quality oral health care coverage to millions of enrollees and built the strongest network of dental providers in the country. The Delta Dental of California enterprise includes its affiliates Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., as well as the national DeltaCare USA network, and provides dental benefits to more than 38 million people across 15 states and the District of Columbia*. All are members of the Delta Dental Plans Association based in Oak Brook, Illinois, the not-for-profit national association that, through a national network of Delta Dental companies, collectively covers millions of people nationwide. For more information about Delta Dental of California, please visit www.deltadentalins.com

*Delta Dental of California's operating areas encompass Alabama, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

