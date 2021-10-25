AlphaGraphics gives back to small businesses through Make It Happen Makeover Contest Winners to receive one-of-a-kind package from the global leader in print and marketing solutions

DENVER, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics , a leading brand in the print and marketing space for over 50 years, understands the impact that small businesses have on their local community as well as the nation overall. In an effort to give back to the small business community, the organization is announcing the AlphaGraphics Make It Happen Makeover Contest.

AlphaGraphics has announced the launch of its Make It Happen Makeover Contest, which is geared toward helping small businesses revitalize their physical appearance.

The franchise and community leaders will select three businesses across the United States to receive an AlphaGraphics business makeover package that will include print, signs, digital marketing and graphic design. These makeovers are valued at over $25,000. The organization will select winners that exemplify values such as resilience, determination, and community involvement, and that stand to benefit most from a makeover designed to help them bounce back in the wake of the pandemic.

"At AlphaGraphics, we understand that small businesses are the backbone to our nation, and we want to do what we can to help this community of business owners that was hit hard by the pandemic," said Ryan Farris, COO and president of AlphaGraphics. "Every small business started out as a dream that was brought to life through hard work and determination. The pandemic created extreme challenges for many of these businesses, and we want to give them a fresh start and positive outlook on the future with one of our makeovers."

The Make It Happen Makeover Contest gives small businesses an opportunity to revitalize their physical appearance using proven print and design solutions. AlphaGraphics has been providing complete business branding and marketing packages including window, wall, and floor graphics since 2013. AlphaGraphics has been recognized nationally for two similar makeovers — one for First Slice Pie Café in Chicago in 2019, and one for the Shrine of St. Anne Catholic School in Arvada, Colorado, in 2021.

"These makeovers will completely transform the businesses and create an opportunity to help a local business owner get noticed and get business — notably, revenue that may have been lost during the pandemic," Farris said. "We know that printed materials are essential to making a great impression and reflecting the quality of service a business offers. In particular, signage can really transform a space and make a huge impact on the customer experience. Paired with graphic design work and digital marketing, these makeovers will take any business to the next level in terms of bringing in new customers."

To nominate yourself or a local business for the contest, visit AlphaGraphics.com/MakeItHappen. Contest submissions are due by November 21, 2021.

For more information about AlphaGraphics, visit https://www.alphagraphics.com/ .

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 260 locations in 6 countries, offers a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large-format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web-to-print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com .

