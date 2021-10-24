Lions Not Sheep: New Documentary Shares Sean Whalen's Humble Beginnings

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sean Whalen has been breaking social norms through his mantra and movement "Lions Not Sheep". A new documentary is set for release this week, which exposes the concept of masculinity, and how damaging it can be.

"Lions Not Sheep" is more than a movement; it's a representation of family, growth, authenticity, and integrity."

Sean is a celebrated author, podcaster and influencer. He is the author of the best-selling book, "How To Make Sh*t Happen." Whalen is also an investor and successful entrepreneur. He is the founder and president of the Lion's Den, a premiere coaching group for business professionals, entrepreneurs, and the like. The group consists of thousands of professionals, executives, and millionaires all looking to continue improving their lives, business achievements, and success.

In short, Sean Whalen is a man of many talents, but he has not always been successful. He notes he has encountered countless challenges and hardships.

While still in his twenties, Sean was a millionaire running a successful real estate company. He married and was living what many would consider a dream life. However, that was all cut short by the 2008 global financial crisis. Sean's marriage ended in divorce, his home, assets, and success were liquidated, and his employees were laid off. Trying to adjust to a lifestyle he was not used to, Sean struggled with depression and contemplated suicide. In his words, he felt like "the world and his three young children would be better off without him."

Sean contacted a friend who had endured a similar situation and was connected to a men's improvement program. This was the beginning of a new chapter in Sean's life. He learned more about himself and began to be honest about his strengths and weaknesses. His approach towards life also changed; he no longer waited for validation from anyone, and he was more focused on his present, future, and general happiness.

Today, Sean has millions of followers online who follow his story, his voice, and the content he creates.

Sean's "Lions Not Sheep" documentary is set to release soon . A behind the scenes look into his epic rise to success, his struggles, victories, and business. His movement and leadership has helped thousands of people, and this documentary shares how one man can affect millions.

Sean wants you to embrace the real you and become a leader in your life. This documentary is well worth watching.

