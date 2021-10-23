The Well Told Company To Begin Trading on TSXV

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Well Told Company (TSXV: WLCO) ("Well Told" or the "Company"), a Canadian wellness brand that offers plant-based supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products, announced that it will begin publicly trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WLCO on October 25, 2021. This listing will occur in connection with the Company's recently completed transaction (the "Transaction") with Agau Resources, Inc. ("Agau"). The Transaction was implemented on October 14, 2021 by way of a reverse take-over of Agau by Well Told Inc., with the resulting company (the "Resulting Issuer") being the Company. A listing application relating to the Transaction, the Resulting Issuer, and other matters, was filed and is available on SEDAR on October 20, 2021.

Well Told Logo (CNW Group/Well Told Inc.)

"Our first day of trading will mark an exciting new chapter for Well Told. The capital will allow us to realize our vision in disrupting the opaque, mostly synthetic and highly processed supplement industry. Over the years, consumer demands and expectations have changed. I am pleased to say that Well Told's supplements are crafted with plants and nothing else," said Monica Ruffo, founder and CEO of Well Told. "We have successfully built a high performance brand, but the work doesn't end there. With our unique position in the supplement industry, we intend to use an omnichannel strategy for aggressive and efficient growth."

The Company also announced that is has retained Generation IACP Inc. ("Generation") to provide market-making services (the "Services"). Generation was retained with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares. Under the agreement between Generation and the Company (the "Generation Agreement"), the Company has agreed to initially pay Generation a cash fee of $7,500, plus applicable taxes, per month. The initial term of the Generation Agreement will last six (6) months and such term will be automatically renewed for subsequent six (6) month periods unless terminated earlier by 30 days' prior written notice.

Generation will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation, and Generation does not currently own any securities of the Company. However, Generation and its clients may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. The Company and Generation are unrelated and unaffiliated entities; Generation is arm's length to the Company. Generation is a member of the Investment Industry Regulation Organization of Canada and a member firm of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About The Well Told Company:

The Well Told Company is a female founded, emerging plant-based wellness company that formulates, develops, distributes and sells a variety of supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products. Founded by serial entrepreneur and award-winning leader Monica Ruffo, it was after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and deciding to take her health into her own hands that she discovered the lack of transparency and availability of clean, plant-based formulations in the wellness industry. With the mission "Clean wellness for all", Well Told's products are currently available in over 2,000 stores across Canada including several well-known retailers.

