IR Announces Product Strategy to Grow Share of $1.2 billion Market

SYDNEY, Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

IR Logo (PRNewsfoto/IR)

Key takeaways:

IR has shared exciting product roadmap announcements for both the IR Collaborate and IR Transact solution suites at IR Connect, with a string of new features and products on the horizon in the coming months.

IR Collaborate updates include ServiceNow integration and solutions for Microsoft Calling and Direct Routing, personal device management, and proactive video testing.

IR Transact updates include solutions for High Value Payments and Real-Time Payments, as well as a range of enhancements for Payments Analytics.

IR (ASX:IRI), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payments ecosystems, has announced significant product updates for the IR Collaborate and IR Transact solution suites at their annual conference, IR Connect, aimed at increasing their share of a $1.2 billion market.

Additions to the IR Collaborate product roadmap are significant, details provided on new features and products coming over the next few months, including:

ServiceNow integration – enabling real-time, end-to-end IT and telecommunications service management, helping customers reduce resolution time and improve user experience.

Webex in the cloud – a pure SaaS version of Webex Experience Management with simplified onboarding and configuration, allowing customers to speed up the time to value and choose the deployment model that best fits their needs.

SBCs in the cloud – allowing customers to monitor on-premises SBCs from the cloud, and enabling deeper insights into SBC health, SIP trunks, VoIP call quality, licenses and certificates.

Microsoft Calling and Direct Routing – for detailed usage insights, real-time performance visibility, deep-dive troubleshooting, and end-to-end call visualization through EQ360.

Personal device management – partnerships with Jabra and Logitech will allow Collaborate to capture device data that will enrich experience insights and help pinpoint the root cause of audio and video quality issues.

Video testing – video testing services will enable proactive availability and capacity testing of video calls to pre-empt video-related issues and ensure a high-quality collaboration experience.

For IR Transact, attendees were given insight into how we have realigned the solution suite to better address the demands of the market, including:

High Value Payments – to easily monitor and identify blockages within the complex workflows of high value payment transactions by giving insight into transaction health, volumes, and anomalies.

Real-time Payments – designed to monitor and manage payments in real-time and allows for detailed tracking of workflows to ensure overall payments health.

Enhancements to Payments Analytics – including Single Sign On (SSO), chart enhancements, and multiple time zone support.

Other functionalities and enhancements, such as liquidity monitoring, integration toolkit enhancements, data model enhancements, and predictive analytics.

For more information on any of these product updates, you can still register for IR Connect to watch the product sessions on-demand.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IR