GAMEHOUSE, Creators of Delicious and Emily's Games, Appoints Simonetta Lulli Gómez CEO

SEATTLE, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), a leader in AI-powered digital media software and solutions, announced today the appointment of Simonetta Lulli Gómez as Chief Executive Officer of GameHouse.

"We're excited to have Simonetta join GameHouse as its CEO," said Rob Glaser, Chairman and CEO of RealNetworks. "Simonetta's track record of success and outstanding leadership in a diverse set of games businesses makes her the ideal leader for GameHouse as it fulfills its mission of becoming the leading provider of casual mobile games for Women."

"I'm very happy to join GameHouse and its amazing Delicious and Emily's games portfolio that are loved by millions of players every year. GameHouse is strategically positioned with its narrative and storytelling games to connect with the female casual gamers that are currently over 60% of the total players from the top 1,000 games on the Apple App Store. I'm really excited to be part of this talented team and to help drive growth," says Simonetta Lulli Gómez, CEO of GameHouse.

After spending the summer of 2021 consulting with RealNetworks and GameHouse on strategy, Ms. Lulli Gómez joined GameHouse full time in October 2021. Prior to joining GameHouse, Ms. Lulli Gómez spent the last several years as Head of Spin Master Studios in Los Angeles, leading digital games, mobile connected products and high tech integrations in this global children's entertainment company where she collaborated with internal entertainment property units as well as external partners like Warner Bros. and DreamWorks. Previously, Ms. Lulli Gómez was President, CEO, and Chairwoman of the Board at Woozworld in Montreal, a virtual world and social network for preteens and teens. In this role she focused largely on organizing and implementing the growth strategy, monetization, marketing, and M&A. Prior to that, she was SVP at Sulake, developers of Habbo, the biggest online virtual game for teens where among other roles she led global marketing, community, advertising, and user growth.

An Italian citizen born in Madrid, Ms. Lulli Gómez holds a degree in Economics from Universidad Carlos III de Madrid. She further developed her formal education with an MBA at IADE in Madrid, a Masters in European Management from EDHEC in Nice, and a specialty in Media Communications from Open University in London.

Ms. Lulli Gómez succeeds Rutger Peters and Erik Goossens who previously served as co-heads of GameHouse. Said Glaser, "I want to thank Erik and Rutger for their seven years of leading GameHouse. We wish them well in their future endeavors."

About GameHouse

GameHouse®, a subsidiary of RealNetworks, develops and publishes immersive games that center around storytelling for iOS, Android, and PC. GameHouse® is well known for having built and created stories with unique characters and artwork that are played and loved by millions every month, like Emily's adventures in Delicious® World or Delicious® Bed & Breakfast.

Since its first product launched in 2001, GameHouse® has released over 5,000 games and apps that have been used by over 250 million players in over 215 countries, making it one of the top mobile games studios targeted to female audiences in the world. For more information, please visit:

About RealNetworks

Building on a rich history of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. RealNetworks' portfolio includes SAFR®, the world's premier computer vision platform for live video, KONTXT®, an industry leading NLP (Natural Language Processing) platform for text and multi-media analysis, and a mobile games business focused on the large free-to-play segment. For information about all of our products, visit www.realnetworks.com. RealNetworks® and the company's respective logos are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of RealNetworks, Inc. Other products and company names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective owners.

