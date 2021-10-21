Nicole Palina-Pace Joins Everise as Chief Marketing Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everise , a technology-driven customer experience (CX) service provider, announces the appointment of Nicole Palina-Pace as Chief Marketing Officer. An accomplished marketing leader, Palina-Pace will architect and lead efforts to spotlight the unique Everise approach that enhances human-driven customer and technical support services with a seamless combination of AI, robotic process automation and secure cloud-based technology.

"Nicole joins the business at a critical time. A brand's relationship with its customers has never been more important, and we are seeing unprecedented growth and need for scale across our clients. Nicole has experience in growing the brands of fast-moving technology companies, and her strategic guidance will help us scale our offerings and position Everise as the best company to help businesses develop world-class customer engagement," said Sudhir Agarwal, Everise Founder and CEO.

Everise works with some of the world's most influential B2C companies – in healthcare, smart home, technology, travel and hospitality, financial services, logistics, retail, and gaming. The company helps clients improve customer satisfaction, decrease costs, and safeguard users and brands with digital, omnichannel and multilingual support services, content moderation and fraud detection services. Since its founding, Everise has built a people-first culture that champions innovative ideas and creates world-class customer experiences.

Before joining Everise, Palina-Pace was the global head of brand marketing and communications at Outbrain, a provider of recommendation technology. There, she managed a global team to build awareness and inspire loyalty for the company in the leadup to IPO. Prior to that, she was vice president of marketing for Rakuten Advertising where she was responsible for all go-to-market initiatives for the company's AdTech solutions. She previously served in marketing roles where she supported well known consumer brands including The Walt Disney Company, The Home Depot and JP Morgan Chase.

"This is an exciting time to be joining the accomplished team at Everise," said Palina-Pace. "Consumer expectations have never been higher, and it's more important than ever for companies to win and keep customer trust. The unique Everise approach to service – where we enhance the critical human element with carefully curated technological support, is essential for delivering valuable customer experiences. Everise works with many bold, future-facing companies that share and value our culture of innovation and diversity. I'm looking forward to helping our clients and prospects grow and thrive."

