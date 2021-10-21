Discover The World Voted Asia's Leading Airline GSA 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover the World has been voted Asia's Leading Airline GSA 2021 at the 28th annual World Travel Awards.

Discover the World received this prestigious award in its 40th anniversary year as voted by travel trade partners and airline clients across Asia. Tony Lim, Discover the World's Director Asia, accepted the award on behalf of the wider region in this presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sdu9fVhLFH8.

Discover the World's CEO Ian Murray commented, "A big congratulations to our outstanding team in Asia! To be recognized by our airline and trade partners is the ultimate accolade and this award is much deserved for Tony Lim and his energetic and hardworking team. They represent the very best of the brand Discover!"

Discover the World has also been nominated for the World's Leading Airline GSA 2021. https://www.worldtravelawards.com/vote-for-discover-the-world-worlds-leading-airline-gsa-2021

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of our clients and trade industry partners every day.

