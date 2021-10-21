Axalta introduces annual wood color collection, Wood Vibes: Blossom

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today introduced Wood Vibes: Blossom, the 2022 edition of its Industrial Wood Coatings color trends campaign, which focuses on home interior color trends, including wood finishing trends. The new collection is inspired by nature, centering on soft, neutral and soothing color palettes that will induce the feeling of comfort and well-being as the world continues to navigate through unprecedent events and consumers seek healing and harmony in the world.

The global pandemic has changed the way people experience life and has transformed many aspects of home design. The pandemic's impact on emotions and behaviors has formed a desire for balancing and renewal. Wood Vibes: Blossom is inspired by the restorative power of horticulture. As people long for comfort and healing, research has proven that flowers and plants have a positive impact on well-being. Using specific hues of flowers invites good vibes into a home.

The Wood Vibes: Blossom color palette includes:

White Magnolia uses the purest of whites to design a clean and calm space.

The Thistle Beige collection incorporates various neutral hues, inspiring feelings of positivity and balance.

The Heather Brown earthly palette represents earth tones providing a comforting and nurturing ambiance.

A combination of pink and purple make up the Lavender Bush collection, creating a renewed palette of a healing and a soothing environment.

The Blue Hydrangea collection is classic and cozy, forming a relaxing energy in a home.

The Green Cactus collection evokes a sense of cleanliness with elegant, yet soothing soft green hues.

The Gray Santolina collection is minimalistic and neutral, providing personality and warmth to any place.

Black Rose is dominant and dramatic, providing boldness and elegance to a home.

"Our Wood Vibes collection is an opportunity to share Axalta's color expertise with the wood and building products market that will ultimately provide consumers the latest hues and colors aligned with leading interior design trends," said Wade Arnold, Vice President and General Manager, Axalta Industrial Building Products. "Through extensive market research and cutting-edge color development, our experts in advanced color forecasting continue to formulate and deliver on-trend colors to our customers."

Recognized as a global leader in color and design for wood products, Axalta offers customers unique access to highly qualified, experienced master stylists and artists. From the initial concept phase to market launch, Axalta closely collaborates with customers to develop unique colors and techniques that improve productivity and efficiency.

To learn more about Axalta's high-performance industrial coatings visit axaltawoodcoatings.com.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

