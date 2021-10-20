Digital Turbine to Host Virtual Analyst Day on November 11, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS), a global mobile platform company, announced it will host a Virtual Analyst Day on Thursday, November 11, via live video stream. Senior members of Digital Turbine's management team will deliver a series of presentations detailing the Company's vision, market opportunities, growth strategies, product innovation, and financial objectives. The presentation program will also feature product demonstrations showcasing the Company's various new product initiatives, as well as an informative discussion panel involving our partners and customers.

The Digital Turbine Analyst Day presentations will begin at noon ET and the event is expected to conclude by approximately 2:30pm ET. To participate in the live virtual event, interested parties should click here to register. For those unable to attend the live stream event, a replay of the presentations and the Analyst Day presentation slides will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.digitalturbine.com/news-events/events.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine is the leading independent mobile growth platform and levels up the landscape for advertisers, publishers, carriers and OEMs. By integrating a full ad stack with proprietary technology built into devices by wireless operators and OEMs, Digital Turbine supercharges advertising and monetization. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Berlin, Singapore, Tel Aviv and other cities serving top agency, app developer and advertising markets. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Follow Digital Turbine:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DigitalTurbine

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DigitalTurbineInc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-turbine?trk=tyah&trkInfo=tas:digital+tur

Digital Turbine

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Bartholomew

Digital Turbine

brian.bartholomew@digitalturbine.com

Digital Turbine - Right App. Right Person. Right Time. (PRNewsFoto/Digital Turbine, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Digital Turbine, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.