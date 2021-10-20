Amesite Now Enables Enterprise Customers to Import Legacy Learning Programs with its SCORM-Compliant V4 Platform

DETROIT, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc., (NASDAQ: AMST), the leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform and content creation services for business, university, non-profit and government agency learning and upskilling, announced today that the latest iteration of its best-in-class A.I.-driven online learning platform, V4, is being delivered SCORM-compliant to customers starting November 1, 2021. SCORM is the most widely used eLearning technical standard available.

Amesite Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Amesite)

"Our Amesite V4 platform now enables our customers to launch their existing SCORM-compliant courses and benefit from our best-in-class A.I. technology and analytics," commented Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, founder and CEO of Amesite. "Our customers told us that they wanted to leverage our superior technology to deliver their existing portfolio courses in addition to new builds – and we listened. Organizations can rapidly deliver their existing courses, courses from our catalog, new courses they create themselves, and custom courses produced by Amesite, all with the user experience that their employees and users love. In just days, whole learning and development programs can be transitioned to Amesite's easy-to-use platform, all with a single purchase order. This development helps our customers – and us – build scale."

Amesite's V4 platform supports migration of SCORM-compliant courses into Amesite Learning Community EnvironmentTM systems, with all the engagement benefits of an Amesite course, including best-in-class user experience, engaging interfaces, interactive lectures, livestreaming, and video conferencing.

Amesite's V4 platform infrastructure enables out-of-the-box scalability and agile improvements that support SCORM integration. Amesite's technology infrastructure focuses on speedy transit network, low latency, quality, and secure communication to provide best-in-class delivery of SCORM-compliant course catalogues.

The software-as-a-service (SaaS) market is expected to reach $171.9 billion in 2022, according to Statista, driven primarily by new innovations and increased customer adoptions. According to Grandview Research, the global A.I. market was valued at $62.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 40% through 2028, when it is forecasted to reach nearly $1 trillion.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

RedChip Companies Inc.

Dave Gentry, CEO

dave@redchip.com

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

(or) 407-491-4498

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amesite