2125 Superior Living Wins Best Commercial Rehabilitation Award from Heritage Ohio

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Ohio presents the Best Commercial Rehabilitation Award to those who use the proper preservation techniques to complete a total building rehabilitation. This year's recipients are Ethos Capital Partners LLC, GBX Group LLC, and LDA architects, Inc. for their combined efforts on 2125 Superior Living in Cleveland, OH.

For taking two distressed buildings and turning them into 57 high-end apartments and a café for not only residents but the community, to enjoy, the 2125 Superior Living project was nominated for this award. This project has created jobs, sparked interest in historic Cleveland neighborhoods, and restored community to Cleveland's Superior Arts District while incorporating historic preservation tax incentives.

Thank you and congratulations to the 2125 Superior Development Team: Ethos Capital Partners LLC; GBX Group; LDA architects Inc.; High Rock Property Advisors, Ltd.; &build, A PCS Company; Richard Simon Enterprises Inc; TriState Capital Bank; CFBank, NA; Global Custom Furniture; and Historic Warehouse District Development Corporation.

The award was announced on the opening day of Heritage Ohio's Annual Preservation and Revitalization Conference held October 18th-20th in Springfield, OH.

About the Superior Arts District

The 2125 Superior Living project is a critical component in the revitalization of the Superior Arts District. It joins the recently announced groundbreaking of CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, a leading national home mortgage provider that will initially employ 600 associates at its new headquarters campus.

Future plans for the Superior Arts District include the transformation of the Artcraft Building, the largest building in the district, into 159 apartments. The City of Cleveland has also announced ambitious plans for the Midway project, a protected bike lane down the center of Superior Avenue, connecting Public Square to East 55th Street.

About Heritage Ohio

Heritage Ohio prompts economic growth through the preservation and revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods across Ohio. Heritage Ohio is the designated statewide Ohio preservation partner with the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Through saving the places that matter we can all build a community and live better. Learn more about how to get involved by visiting www.heritageohio.org

About GBX

GBX Group specializes in preserving and operating historic real estate in urban markets. GBX partners with property owners, developers, and local preservation organizations to acquire, redevelop, and preserve historic real estate, generating community revitalization and economic growth. Since its founding in 2001, GBX has completed over 135 projects in 21 states. For more about GBX, visit gbxgroup.com/ .

About LDA

For over 25 years, LDA architects, Inc., has celebrated the historic built environment by revitalizing historic commercial and residential buildings. Our knowledgeable Historic Preservation Specialists offer a multitude of in-house comprehensive historic preservation services to fit every project's needs. Our holistic approach to projects includes a team of Historic Preservation, Architecture, Interior Design, and Landscape Design staff working seamlessly together to ensure the success of all our projects from conceptualization to completion. For more information visit us at https://www.ldaarchitecture.com/preservation

