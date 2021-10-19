PRA Group to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 8

NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, will report its third quarter 2021 results after market close on Monday, November 8, 2021, followed by a webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. E.T.

To listen to PRA Group's webcast and view the corresponding slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone on November 8, call 844-835-9982 in the U.S. or 412-317-5267 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until November 8, 2022, or call 877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 412-317-0088 outside the U.S. and use access code 10160856 until November 15, 2021.

The Company is also announcing that it currently plans to report fourth quarter 2021 results after market close on February 24, 2022.

About PRA Group

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

Investor Contact:

Pete Graham

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(757) 431-7913

IR@PRAGroup.com

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Kersey

Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy

(757) 961-3525

Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com

