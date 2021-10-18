Sandvik: Interim Report Third Quarter 2021

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Third quarter 2021

Continuing operations

Order intake SEK 26,292 million (19,909)

Organic growth 21% (-11)

Total order intake growth, at fixed exchange rates 31% (-12)

Revenues SEK 24,826 million (20,145)

Organic growth 13% (-11)

Total revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates 23% (-13.0)

Adjusted EBITA SEK 4,731 million (3,564)

Adjusted EBITA margin 19.1% (17.7)

Reported EBIT SEK 4,480 million (3,459)

Reported EBIT margin 18.0% (17.2)

Adjusted EBIT SEK 4,371 million (3,494)

Adjusted EBIT margin 17.6% (17.3)

Adjusted profit after net financial items SEK 4,437 million (3,436)

Profit for the period SEK 3,923 million (3,186)

Adjusted profit for the period SEK 3,817 million (2,626)

Earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.12 SEK (2.54)

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.03 (2.09)

Free operating cash flow SEK 3,940 million (4,778)

