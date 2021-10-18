Dr. William Vantine Named Finalist for Pinnacle Award Executive of the Year

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. William Vantine, President and CEO of Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc., has been named a finalist for the 2021 WashingtonExec Pinnacle Award in the Department of Defense Executive of the Year (Industry) category. The award recognizes exceptional leadership in achieving critical corporate successes and performance milestones.

"To be a finalist for this prestigious award is a great honor, and I am grateful to the nominating committee for my selection. SPA is proud of the contributions we make to our customer's important decisions, and I am privileged to lead an incredibly talented team dedicated to our national security mission," said Dr. Vantine. Final awards will be presented on December 8, 2021, in a virtual event hosted by WashingtonExec.

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier provider of innovative and data-driven knowledge-based solutions in support of complex National Security programs and defense priorities. SPA's capabilities include Advanced Analytics; Software Tool Development; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; and Program Support. SPA employees are subject matter experts in many domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; countering Weapons of Mass Destruction; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity policy; and Hypersonics.

