Crocs, Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter Revenues

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, today announced its third quarter 2021 financial results.
"Our third quarter was exceptional, underscored by 73% revenue growth over 2020 and industry-leading operating margin of 32%," said Andrew Rees, Chief Executive Officer. "Globally, our teams are managing through the supply chain disruptions to mitigate the impact on our business. Despite the temporary disruptions, we expect 2022 revenues to grow over 20% from 2021 fueled by the strength of our brand and consumer demand globally."
Global Supply Chain Disruptions
During the third quarter our business was impacted by Vietnamese factory closures and widespread disruption in the global supply chain. To minimize the impact of this disruption, we have taken swift action to shift production, improve factory throughput, leverage air freight, and strategically allocate units. Despite ongoing global supply challenges we remain confident in our ability to deliver upon our short- and long-term goals.
Third Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Record revenues of $625.9 million increased 73.0%, or 72.2% on a constant currency basis as compared to 2020. Revenue growth was strong in all regions, with the Americas up 94.5%, Asia Pacific up 21.2% and Europe, Middle East, and Africa ("EMEA") up 42.8% on a constant currency basis versus prior year.
- Digital sales grew 68.9% to represent 36.8% of revenues versus 37.7% and 32.2% of revenues in 2020 and 2019, respectively. Within digital, all regions experienced double-digit growth from prior year.
- Operating income more than doubled to $203.1 million as compared to third quarter 2020 and operating margin expanded to 32.4% from 19.9% versus prior year.
- During the third quarter production began on bio-based products, which we expect will go on sale in 2022, using materials sourced from waste and by-product from other industries.
Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results
Amounts referred to as "Adjusted" are Non-GAAP measures and include adjustments that are described under the heading "Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures." A reconciliation of these amounts to their GAAP counterparts are contained in the schedules below.
- Revenues were $625.9 million, an increase of 73.0% from the same period last year, or 72.2% on a constant currency basis. Direct-to-consumer ("DTC") revenues grew 60.4% and wholesale revenues grew 88.2%.
- Gross margin of 63.9% increased 670 basis points compared to 57.2% in the same period last year. Adjusted gross margin of 64.2% rose 680 basis points compared to the same period last year.
- SG&A expenses of $196.7 million increased from $134.7 million in the same period last year and SG&A as a percent of revenues improved to 31.4% from 37.2%. Adjusted SG&A improved to 31.4% of revenues versus 36.6% for the same period last year.
- Income from operations grew to $203.1 million from $72.1 million for the same period last year, while operating margin expanded to 32.4% from 19.9%. Adjusted income from operations rose 172.1% to $205.1 million and adjusted operating margin was 32.8% compared to 20.8% for the same period last year.
- Diluted earnings per share were $2.42, as compared to $0.91 for the same period last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.47, up $1.53 compared to $0.94 for the same period last year.
Third Quarter 2021 Geographic Summary
- Americas: Revenues of $455.9 million increased 94.5% on a constant currency basis from the same period last year.
- Asia Pacific: Revenues of $83.6 million increased 21.2% on a constant currency basis from the same period last year.
- EMEA: Revenues of $86.3 million increased 42.8% on a constant currency basis from the same period last year.
Third Quarter 2021 Channel Summary
- DTC: Revenues increased 60.4% to $316.3 million compared to $197.2 million for the same period last year.
- Wholesale: Revenues increased 88.2% to $309.6 million compared to $164.5 million for the same period last year.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
- Cash and cash equivalents were $436.6 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $135.8 million as of December 31, 2020.
- Inventories increased to $212.5 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $175.1 million as of December 31,
- 2020 and $174.1 million as of September 30, 2020.
- Capital expenditures during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $35.8 million, compared to $33.2 million for the same period last year.
- Borrowings as of September 30, 2021 were $686.0 million, compared to borrowings as of December 31, 2020 of $180.0 million. Our liquidity position remains strong with $499.7 million in available borrowing capacity.
Share Repurchase Activity
During the third quarter we repurchased $150.0 million, or approximately 1.1 million shares of our common stock on the open market at an average price of $142.17 per share. We are currently executing the previously announced $500.0 million fourth quarter accelerated share repurchase ("ASR") arrangement, which is expected to bring our total 2021 fiscal year repurchases to $1.0 billion. Following the execution of the fourth quarter ASR, we expect to have approximately $1.0 billion of share repurchase authorization remaining available for future share repurchases.
Financial Outlook
Full Year 2021
With respect to 2021, we expect:
- Revenue growth to be between 62% and 65% compared to 2020 revenues of $1,386.0 million.
- Non-GAAP adjustments of approximately $8 to $10 million related to distribution center investments that will negatively impact gross margin.
- Non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 28%.
- Non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 23%.
- Capital expenditures of approximately $75 million for supply chain investments to support growth.
Full Year 2022
With respect to 2022, we expect:
- Revenue growth to exceed 20% compared to 2021.
- Gross margin to include an incremental $75 million of air freight compared to 2021.
- Non-GAAP operating margin excluding the impact of air freight of approximately 28%.
Conference Call Information
A conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 results is scheduled for today, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 8:30 am ET. To receive conference call details, please register at the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. The webcast will also be available live and on replay through October 21, 2022 at this site.
About Crocs, Inc.
Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contains Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.
In 2021, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes estimates, projections, and statements relating to our business plans, commitments, objectives, and expected operating results that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential impacts to our business related to our supply chain challenges, share repurchase plans, commitment and ability to achieve net zero emissions by 2030, the COVID-19 pandemic, our financial condition, brand and liquidity outlook, and expectations regarding our future revenue, tax rate, capital expenditures, operating margin, non-GAAP adjustments and ability to deliver sustained, highly profitable growth. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the COVID-19 pandemic and related government, private sector, and individual consumer responsive actions; current global financial conditions, including economic impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; the effect of competition in our industry; our ability to effectively manage our future growth or declines in revenues; changing consumer preferences; our ability to maintain and expand revenues and gross margin; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products; our ability to successfully implement our strategic plans; our ability to develop and sell new products; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights; the effect of potential adverse currency exchange rate fluctuations and other international operating risks; and other factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Risk Factors" and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review that section and all other disclosures appearing in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
All information in this document speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements.
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
$
625,919
$
361,736
$
1,726,790
$
974,445
Cost of sales
226,123
154,967
678,594
453,581
Gross profit
399,796
206,769
1,048,196
520,864
Selling, general and administrative
196,728
134,683
525,120
371,371
Income from operations
203,068
72,086
523,076
149,493
Foreign currency gains (losses), net
537
(516)
(84)
(1,434)
Interest income
615
43
713
189
Interest expense
(6,486)
(1,502)
(12,830)
(5,593)
Other income (expense), net
2
(27)
15
901
Income before income taxes
197,736
70,084
510,890
143,556
Income tax expense (benefit)
44,247
8,195
(59,951)
14,025
Net income
$
153,489
$
61,889
$
570,841
$
129,531
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
2.47
$
0.92
$
8.96
$
1.92
Diluted
$
2.42
$
0.91
$
8.79
$
1.89
Weighted average common shares
Basic
62,033
67,473
63,695
67,606
Diluted
63,324
68,385
64,937
68,608
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EARNINGS PER SHARE
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Numerator:
Net income
$
153,489
$
61,889
$
570,841
$
129,531
Denominator:
Weighted average common
62,033
67,473
63,695
67,606
Plus: Dilutive effect of stock
1,291
912
1,242
1,002
Weighted average common
63,324
68,385
64,937
68,608
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
2.47
$
0.92
$
8.96
$
1.92
Diluted
$
2.42
$
0.91
$
8.79
$
1.89
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share and par value amounts)
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
436,601
$
135,802
Restricted cash - current
1,412
1,542
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $21,137 and $21,093, respectively
229,298
149,847
Inventories
212,496
175,121
Income taxes receivable
1,255
1,857
Other receivables
16,990
10,816
Prepaid expenses and other assets
22,000
17,856
Total current assets
920,052
492,841
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $88,595 and
91,318
57,467
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $108,014 and $95,426, respectively
31,634
37,636
Goodwill
1,630
1,719
Deferred tax assets, net
517,929
350,784
Restricted cash
3,731
1,929
Right-of-use assets
170,957
167,421
Other assets
7,814
8,926
Total assets
$
1,745,065
$
1,118,723
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
133,446
$
112,778
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
149,206
126,704
Income taxes payable
22,315
5,038
Current operating lease liabilities
45,248
47,064
Total current liabilities
350,215
291,584
Long-term income taxes payable
193,990
205,974
Long-term borrowings
685,955
180,000
Long-term operating lease liabilities
157,874
146,401
Other liabilities
4,200
4,131
Total liabilities
1,392,234
828,090
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 5.0 million shares authorized including
—
—
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 250.0 million shares authorized, 105.9 million
106
105
Treasury stock, at cost, 44.4 million and 39.1 million shares, respectively
(1,236,003)
(688,849)
Additional paid-in capital
540,948
482,385
Retained earnings
1,124,187
553,346
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(76,407)
(56,354)
Total stockholders' equity
352,831
290,633
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,745,065
$
1,118,723
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
570,841
$
129,531
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
23,832
20,251
Operating lease cost
44,067
45,818
Inventory donations
1,153
8,873
Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts, net
(2,441)
5,720
Share-based compensation
29,939
10,809
Deferred income taxes
(176,873)
—
Other non-cash items
(1,384)
3,632
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(80,981)
(38,937)
Inventories
(41,193)
(14,873)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(5,069)
7,706
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
30,997
25,243
Right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities
(37,723)
(45,133)
Cash provided by operating activities
355,165
158,640
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, equipment, and software
(35,758)
(33,193)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
6
434
Other
(15)
(168)
Cash used in investing activities
(35,767)
(32,927)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from notes issuance
700,000
—
Proceeds from bank borrowings
170,000
150,000
Repayments of bank borrowings
(350,000)
(220,000)
Deferred debt issuance costs
(14,491)
(520)
Repurchases of common stock
(500,000)
(39,159)
Repurchases of common stock for tax withholding
(18,766)
(2,616)
Other
237
1,344
Cash used in financing activities
(13,020)
(110,951)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(3,907)
130
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
302,471
14,892
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of period
139,273
112,045
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period
$
441,744
$
126,937
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
In addition to financial measures presented on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we present "Non-GAAP cost of sales," "Non-GAAP gross profit," "Non-GAAP gross margin," "Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses," "Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues," "Non-GAAP income from operations", "Non-GAAP operating margin," "Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit)," "Non-GAAP effective tax rate," "Non-GAAP net income," and "Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share," which are non-GAAP financial measures. We also present future period guidance for "Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin" and "Non-GAAP effective tax rate." Non-GAAP results exclude the impact of items that management believes affect the comparability or underlying business trends in our condensed consolidated financial statements in the periods presented.
We also present certain information related to our current period results of operations through "constant currency," which is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be viewed as a supplement to our results of operations and presentation of reportable segments under GAAP. Constant currency represents current period results that have been retranslated using exchange rates used in the prior year comparative period to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.
Management uses non-GAAP results to assist in comparing business trends from period to period on a consistent basis in communications with the board of directors, stockholders, analysts, and investors concerning our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of our condensed consolidated financial statements as an additional tool for evaluating operating performance and trends. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, management believes it is helpful to evaluate our results excluding the impacts of various adjustments relating to special or non-recurring items. Investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in thousands)
GAAP revenues
$
625,919
$
361,736
$
1,726,790
$
974,445
GAAP cost of sales
$
226,123
$
154,967
$
678,594
$
453,581
New distribution centers (1)
(2,031)
(897)
(4,131)
(2,636)
COVID-19 inventory write-off (2)
—
—
—
(2,396)
Other
—
(119)
—
(119)
Total adjustments
(2,031)
(1,016)
(4,131)
(5,151)
Non-GAAP cost of sales
$
224,092
$
153,951
$
674,463
$
448,430
GAAP gross profit
$
399,796
$
206,769
$
1,048,196
$
520,864
GAAP gross margin
63.9
%
57.2
%
60.7%
53.5
%
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
401,827
$
207,785
$
1,052,327
$
526,015
Non-GAAP gross margin
64.2
%
57.4
%
60.9%
54.0
%
(1) Represents expenses, including expansion costs, related to our distribution centers in Dayton, Ohio and Dordrecht, the Netherlands.
(2) Represents an inventory write-off in our Asia Pacific segment associated with the impact of COVID-19.
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues reconciliation:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in thousands)
GAAP revenues
$
625,919
$
361,736
$
1,726,790
$
974,445
GAAP selling, general and
$
196,728
$
134,683
$
525,120
$
371,371
Donations of inventory
—
(50)
—
(9,970)
COVID-19 severance costs
—
—
—
(2,403)
COVID-19 impact of bad debt
—
48
—
(4,433)
Other COVID-19 costs (2)
—
(183)
—
(827)
Duplicate headquarters rent (3)
—
(426)
—
(1,120)
Other
—
(1,652)
—
(2,133)
Total adjustments
—
(2,263)
—
(20,886)
Non-GAAP selling, general
$
196,728
$
132,420
$
525,120
$
350,485
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues
31.4
%
37.2
%
30.4
%
38.1
%
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues
31.4
%
36.6
%
30.4
%
36.0
%
(1) Represents bad debt expense associated with the impact of COVID-19 on wholesale partners in our Asia Pacific and Americas segments.
(2) Represents costs incurred in response to COVID-19, including hazard pay, cleaning costs, and legal costs.
(3) Represents duplicate rent costs associated with our move to our new headquarters in Broomfield, Colorado.
(4) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses are presented gross of tax.
Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in thousands)
GAAP revenues
$
625,919
$
361,736
$
1,726,790
$
974,445
GAAP income from operations
$
203,068
$
72,086
$
523,076
$
149,493
Non-GAAP cost of sales
2,031
1,016
4,131
5,151
Non-GAAP selling, general and
—
2,263
—
20,886
Non-GAAP income from
$
205,099
$
75,365
$
527,207
$
175,530
GAAP operating margin
32.4
%
19.9
%
30.3
%
15.3
%
Non-GAAP operating margin
32.8
%
20.8
%
30.5
%
18.0
%
(1) See 'Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation' above for more details.
(2) See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues reconciliation' above for more details.
Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and effective tax rate reconciliation:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in thousands)
GAAP income from operations
$
203,068
$
72,086
$
523,076
$
149,493
GAAP income before income
197,736
70,084
510,890
143,556
Non-GAAP income from
$
205,099
$
75,365
$
527,207
$
175,530
GAAP non-operating income (expenses):
Foreign currency gains
537
(516)
(84)
(1,434)
Interest income
615
43
713
189
Interest expense
(6,486)
(1,502)
(12,830)
(5,593)
Other income (expense), net
2
(27)
15
901
Non-GAAP income before
$
199,767
$
73,363
$
515,021
$
169,593
GAAP income tax expense
$
44,247
$
8,195
$
(59,951)
$
14,025
Tax effect of non-GAAP
508
(649)
1,038
(6,109)
Impact of 2020 intra-entity IP
(1,556)
—
173,503
—
Non-GAAP income tax
$
43,199
$
7,546
$
114,590
$
7,916
GAAP effective income tax rate
22.4
%
11.7
%
(11.7)
%
9.8
%
Non-GAAP effective income tax rate
21.6
%
10.3
%
22.2
%
4.7
%
(1) See 'Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation' above for more details.
(2) In the fourth quarter of 2020, we made changes to our international legal structure, including an intra-entity transfer of certain intellectual property rights, primarily to align with current and future international operations. The transfer resulted in a step-up in the tax basis of intellectual property rights and a correlated increase in foreign deferred tax assets based on the fair value of the transferred intellectual property rights. This adjustment represents the current period impact of this transfer, including the release of the valuation allowance as a result of a tax law change.
Non-GAAP earnings per share reconciliation:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in thousands, except per share data)
Numerator:
GAAP net income
$
153,489
$
61,889
$
570,841
$
129,531
Non-GAAP cost of sales
2,031
1,016
4,131
5,151
Non-GAAP selling, general and
—
2,263
—
20,886
Non-GAAP other income
—
—
—
(919)
Tax effect of non-GAAP
1,048
(649)
(174,541)
(6,109)
Non-GAAP net income
$
156,568
$
64,519
$
400,431
$
148,540
Denominator:
GAAP weighted average common
62,033
67,473
63,695
67,606
Plus: GAAP dilutive effect of
1,291
912
1,242
1,002
GAAP weighted average
63,324
68,385
64,937
68,608
GAAP net income per common
Basic
$
2.47
$
0.92
$
8.96
$
1.92
Diluted
$
2.42
$
0.91
$
8.79
$
1.89
Non-GAAP net income per
Basic
$
2.52
$
0.96
$
6.29
$
2.20
Diluted
$
2.47
$
0.94
$
6.17
$
2.17
(1) See 'Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation' above for more information.
(2) See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues reconciliation' above for more information.
(3) Represents a prior year fair value adjustment associated with our donations of inventory.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
Full Year 2021:
Approximately:
Non-GAAP operating margin reconciliation:
GAAP operating margin
27%
Non-GAAP adjustments associated with distribution center investments
1%
Non-GAAP operating margin
28%
Non-GAAP effective tax rate reconciliation:
GAAP effective tax rate
(3)%
Non-GAAP adjustments associated with the 2020 intra-entity IP transfer
26%
Non-GAAP effective tax rate
23%
Full Year 2022:
Approximately:
Non-GAAP operating margin reconciliation:
GAAP operating margin
25%
Non-GAAP adjustments associated with air freight
3%
Non-GAAP operating margin
28%
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
REVENUES BY SEGMENT
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
% Change
Constant Currency % Change (1)
Favorable (Unfavorable)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Q3 2021-2020
YTD 2021-2020
Q3 2021-2020
YTD 2021-2020
(in thousands)
Americas:
Wholesale
$
213,321
$
98,025
$
526,164
$
256,258
117.6
%
105.3
%
117.4
%
105.4
%
Direct-to-consumer (2)
242,587
136,022
611,833
297,097
78.3
%
105.9
%
78.0
%
105.3
%
Total Americas
455,908
234,047
1,137,997
553,355
94.8
%
105.7
%
94.5
%
105.5
%
Asia Pacific:
Wholesale
37,207
28,842
158,098
109,705
29.0
%
44.1
%
28.6
%
38.8
%
Direct-to-consumer
46,438
38,862
134,973
117,031
19.5
%
15.3
%
15.8
%
8.8
%
Total Asia Pacific
83,645
67,704
293,071
226,736
23.5
%
29.3
%
21.2
%
23.4
%
EMEA:
Wholesale
59,058
37,630
222,643
136,507
56.9
%
63.1
%
55.5
%
55.4
%
Direct-to-consumer
27,283
22,341
73,006
57,741
22.1
%
26.4
%
21.3
%
22.1
%
Total EMEA
86,341
59,971
295,649
194,248
44.0
%
52.2
%
42.8
%
45.5
%
Total segment revenues
625,894
361,722
1,726,717
974,339
73.0
%
77.2
%
72.2
%
74.3
%
Unallocated corporate and other
25
14
73
106
78.6
%
(31.1)
%
71.5
%
(31.1)
%
Total consolidated revenues
$
625,919
$
361,736
$
1,726,790
$
974,445
73.0
%
77.2
%
72.2
%
74.3
%
Total wholesale
$
309,611
$
164,511
$
906,978
$
502,576
88.2
%
80.5
%
87.7
%
77.3
%
Total direct-to-consumer
316,308
197,225
819,812
471,869
60.4
%
73.7
%
59.3
%
71.2
%
Total consolidated revenues
$
625,919
$
361,736
$
1,726,790
$
974,445
73.0
%
77.2
%
72.2
%
74.3
%
(1) Reflects year over year change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See 'Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures' above for more information.
(2) Direct-to-consumer revenues consist of sales generated through our company-operated retail stores (previously our "Retail" channel) and company-operated e-commerce websites and third-party e-commerce marketplaces (previously our "E-commerce" channel).
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RETAIL STORE COUNTS
(UNAUDITED)
June 30,
Opened
Closed
September 30,
Company-operated retail locations:
Americas
164
—
—
164
Asia Pacific
142
12
—
154
EMEA
46
—
—
46
Total
352
12
—
364
December 31,
Opened
Closed
September 30,
Company-operated retail locations:
Americas
165
—
1
164
Asia Pacific
137
19
2
154
EMEA
49
—
3
46
Total
351
19
6
364
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
DIGITAL SALES PERCENTAGE
(UNAUDITED)
Digital sales, which includes sales through our company-owned websites, third party marketplaces, and e-tailers, as a percent of total revenues, by operating segment were:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Digital sales as a percent of total
Americas
32.8
%
30.8
%
31.2
%
38.9
%
Asia Pacific
38.1
%
42.3
%
37.1
%
39.0
%
EMEA
56.9
%
59.8
%
50.1
%
53.5
%
Global
36.8
%
37.7
%
35.5
%
41.8
%
The 2020 digital sales percentages were impacted to some extent by the COVID-19 pandemic, which increased digital penetration when brick-and-mortar stores
Investor Contact:
Cori Lin, Crocs, Inc.
(303) 848-5053
PR Contact:
Melissa Layton, Crocs, Inc.
(303) 848-7885
