Bryant & Stratton College Announces New OTA Program Degree Path

WAUWATOSA, Wis., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryant & Stratton College (B&SC) in Wauwatosa announced today that its Occupational Therapy Assistant (OTA) associate degree program will be restructured to align with the College's unique Blended Learning format, which combines online learning and face-to-face instruction. Very few colleges in the U.S. currently offering this format for OTA students, which allows them to complete the entirety of their lectures and 25% of lab work online, with remaining lab hours to be completed with just one weekend per month on-site at the Wauwatosa campus. Through the program, students will be able to earn their degrees and begin their healthcare careers in as little as 20 months.

Offering greater flexibility than the standard healthcare degree program, the College believes that the new degree path will make it easier for those interested in the OTA field to pursue higher education without compromising or sacrificing any current work or personal obligations.

"At Bryant & Stratton College, our priority is to create programs where earning a degree is an achievable dream for students of all backgrounds – including those juggling responsibilities like work, school, and home lives," said Dr. Amanda Maas, B&SC OTA Program Director. "By shifting our OTA program offering to our signature Blended Learning format, we hope to provide greater access to those with healthcare career aspirations to accomplish their goals during a time when medical workers are so critically needed."

Students will have access to all lecture-based courses 24 hours a day with no set class times, just due dates for completed work. To complete the 45 hours of course lab work, nine of the required hours will be conducted online, in a synchronous manner, while students will need to come to campus just one weekend per month to complete their remaining lab work in the College's state-of-the-art facilities. This structure ensures that students can complete their degree in a way that best fits their lifestyles and allows them to work throughout their degree program.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Outlook Handbook, OTAs are one of the fastest-growing occupations in the country, projected to grow by 36% by 2030. An ideal field of work for those passionate about patient rehabilitation, OTAs work with occupational therapists to deliver focused therapy to children and adults in need to develop vital skills so that patients can live life to the fullest.

The Occupational Therapy Assistant Program is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education (ACOTE) of the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA). Graduates of the program will be eligible to sit for the national certification examination for the occupational therapy assistant administered by the National Board for Certification in Occupational Therapy (NBCOT).

Students interested in pursuing the new degree track can learn more at the B&SC OTA Degree Page. The College also offers OTA degree programs at their Greece & Syracuse, N.Y. and Solon, O.H. campuses.

Founded in 1854, Bryant & Stratton College has built its reputation and success on a commitment to excellence and high standards. We're proud to be accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (3624 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104, (267) 284-5000. The Middle States Commission on Higher Education is an institutional accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation. Bryant & Stratton College has campus locations in New York, Ohio, Virginia and Wisconsin, as well as an Online Education division, and a Continuing Education department. For over 165 years, Bryant & Stratton College has offered students access to career-relevant education leading to bachelor's degrees, associate degrees and professional certificates in the fields of healthcare, business, criminal justice, design, financial services, hospitality, human resources, paralegal studies and information technology. In addition to access to education, Bryant & Stratton College offers students access to tools to help ensure their greatest chance at success through their Career LifePrep® program. Bryant & Stratton works with students to best map individual career paths - teaching the soft skills employers value most, helping establish valuable professional connections and internships and offering career services support even after graduation. Bryant & Stratton College is committed to helping students succeed in their education and beyond.

