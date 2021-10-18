Berkshire Hills Reports Earnings Per Share Growth

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported that third quarter 2021 earnings per share increased year-over-year by 212% to $1.31 compared to $0.42 in 2020, and compared to $0.43 in the prior quarter. Results in the most recent quarter included $0.78 per share in net non-operating income, consisting primarily of net gains on the sales of the assets and operations of the Company's insurance subsidiary and Berkshire Bank's Mid-Atlantic branches. Excluding these amounts, Berkshire's non-GAAP measure of third quarter adjusted net income totaled $0.53 per share, which was unchanged from the prior year and up 20% from $0.44 in the prior quarter. Results in the most recent quarter included a $4 million benefit ($0.06 per share after-tax) to the provision for credit losses. Per share earnings also benefited in the most recent quarter from the completion of the 2.5 million share repurchase program that was approved by the Board in April 2021.

THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Comparisons are to the prior year unless otherwise stated; non-GAAP measures are reconciled on pages F-9 and F-10).

$52 million net gain on the sale of insurance and Mid-Atlantic branch operations

4% increase in total non-interest income excluding gains/(losses)

66% decrease in net loan charge-offs to $2 million

$4 million benefit to credit loss provision expense due to a release of credit loss allowance

72% reduction in wholesale funding to 4% of assets, including prepayment of most Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings (period-end balance)

Deposit costs down year-over-year to 0.22% from 0.61%

Stock repurchases of 1,755,058 shares (3.5% of outstanding stock)

Returned $54 million of capital to shareholders through buybacks and dividends amounting to 211% of adjusted net income

CEO Nitin Mhatre stated, "These solid results reflect the growing momentum associated with the second-quarter rollout of Berkshire's Exciting Strategic Transformation (BEST). This comprehensive transformation plan, designed to enhance value for all our stakeholders, has already led to improved focus on our long-term efficiency, our customers, and our communities."

"Exiting our Mid-Atlantic and insurance operations was a step in optimizing our operations and produced $52 million in net sale gains which bolstered third-quarter income. We completed our 2.5 million share repurchase program far ahead of the authorized time, returning a total of nearly $75 million in excess capital to shareholders through the repurchase of approximately 5% of our shares. We're well positioned to support other BEST initiatives in development including our recently announced consumer lending partnership with the fin-tech Upstart. We also announced our BEST Community Comeback initiative that will lend and invest to strengthen the economic health of our communities, an industry-leading commitment given the relative size of the program and our organization. We continued to record strong deposit growth during the quarter and our expanded banking teams are focused on building loan origination volumes."

Mr. Mhatre concluded: "Key measures of asset quality improved as our markets continue to recover from pandemic conditions and we are prepared to profitably serve that recovery. We announced further refreshment of our board of directors, welcoming David Brunelle into the position of Board Chair and Jeffrey Kip as a new director. And we're experiencing continued strong interest from customers and added several experienced, market-facing professionals to our team, demonstrating the value of our focus on social responsibility and strategy as other institutions focus on mergers."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Earnings: Third quarter GAAP earnings per share (EPS) increased in 2021 to $1.31 from $0.42 in 2020, and from $0.43 in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in EPS was primarily due to the gains recorded on the sale in the most recent quarter of insurance operations and the Mid-Atlantic branches. Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP measure which excludes these gains, totaled $0.53 in the third quarter of 2021, which was stable year-over-year and a 20% increase quarter-over-quarter from $0.44. This included a $4 million benefit ($0.06 per share after-tax) to the provision for credit losses on loans in the most recent quarter. For the most recent quarter, GAAP return on equity measured 22.2% and the GAAP return on assets was 2.14%. The non-GAAP measure of adjusted return on equity measured 8.9% and the adjusted return on assets measured 0.86%.

Revenue: Third quarter net interest income decreased year-over-year by $6 million, or 7%, and by $4 million, or 5%, compared to the linked quarter. The year-over-year change reflected lower loan balances. The quarter-over-quarter change was primarily due to a $3 million decrease in deferred fee income recognized on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans due to the completion of most loan forgiveness under the SBA guarantee program. It also reflected the 4% quarter-over-quarter decrease in average earning assets, including the impact of the branch sale.

The net interest margin decreased to 2.56% from 2.61% in the third quarter of 2020 and from 2.62% in the linked quarter. The Company further reduced deposits costs, which declined to 0.22% from 0.61% and 0.25% for the above respective periods. For these periods, the cost of funds decreased to 0.31% from 0.73% and 0.36%.

Total third quarter non-interest income excluding gains/(losses) on sales of securities and business operations increased year-over-year by $936 thousand, or 4%, and decreased quarter-over-quarter by $579 thousand, or 3%. In the most recent quarter, Berkshire's SBA lending revenue of $5 million exceeded the record result in the prior quarter due to continued strong volume and margins, and increased from $3 million in the third quarter of 2020. Wealth management fees increased by 15% year-over-year, and 5% quarter-over-quarter. The Company has recently announced the recruitment of seasoned bankers to support ongoing growth in both of these business lines. Insurance revenue decreased by $711 thousand quarter-over-quarter following the sale of insurance operations.

Other non-interest revenue declined due to $1.6 million in higher amortization expense related to new tax credit investment projects initiated during the most recent quarter. This was more than offset by the $2.2 million increase in investment tax credit benefits included as a component of income tax expense.

Credit Loss Provision: Berkshire recorded a $4 million benefit to the third quarter provision, compared to a charge of $1 million in the third quarter of 2020 and no provision in the linked quarter. This resulted from a $4 million release of the credit loss allowance due to stronger expected economic conditions and a reduction in loans and net charge-offs.

Expense: Third quarter non-interest expense decreased by $3.4 million, or 5%, year-over-year and increased quarter-over-quarter by $588 thousand, or 1%, to $69.5 million. These changes were primarily due to changes in merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses which totaled $1.4 million in the most recent quarter. These charges are excluded from the Company's non-GAAP measure of adjusted non-interest expense. In the third quarter, these charges included $0.9 million related to the prepayment of Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings and $0.5 million of restructuring charges including reclassifying certain real estate premises to held for sale as part of the Company's consolidation of its operations. These initiatives are components of Berkshire's BEST strategic plan for optimizing profitability.

The non-GAAP measure of adjusted non-interest expense increased by 1% year-over-year and decreased by 1% quarter-over-quarter, measuring $68 million in the most recent quarter. These changes were primarily due to changes in professional services during these periods. Total branches have been reduced to 107 offices from 130 at the start of the year. Full time equivalent staff totaled 1,333 positions at period-end, compared to 1,507 positions at the start of the year. The effective income tax rate decreased quarter-over-quarter to 20% from 24% due to the increase in tax credit investments during the quarter. Tax credit investments provided $0.01 in EPS benefit in the most recent quarter, net of the related amortization recorded to non-interest income.

BALANCE SHEET (references are to period-end balances unless otherwise stated)

Assets: Total assets decreased during the third quarter by $0.4 billion, or 3%, to $11.8 billion due primarily to the sale of the Mid-Atlantic branch operations. The balances for these operations which were reported as held for sale at midyear 2021 included $253 million in loan balances and $633 million in deposit balances. At the third quarter-end, higher period-end payroll deposit balances were invested in short-term investments. Proceeds from third quarter loan runoff helped fund payoffs of borrowings, including prepayments of Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings. The ratio of loans/deposits decreased to 66% from 73% at the start of the quarter. Reflecting the sale gains recorded in the quarter, the ratio of equity/assets increased to 9.9% from 9.6% at the start of the quarter. Common stock repurchases distributed excess capital released by the reduction in assets. Per share measures of book value and the non-GAAP measure of tangible book value both increased by 4% compared to the start of the quarter.

Loans: Total period-end loans decreased in the third quarter by $396 million, or 5%, to $6.84 billion. The $246 million decrease in commercial loans was primarily due to a $127 million reduction in PPP loans and an $88 million reduction in loans outstanding to COVID sensitive commercial borrowers. The PPP loan balance decreased to $46 million from $173 million at the start of the quarter due to payoffs through forgiveness under the SBA guarantee program. Berkshire announced the recruitment of experienced bankers during the quarter as it positions to gain share based on its strong positioning to attract customers as current markets are impacted by merger activities of competitors. Consumer loans decreased by $35 million due primarily to ongoing targeted runoff of indirect auto loans. Residential mortgages decreased by $116 million. The Company is expanding its mortgage lending team and developing correspondent bank sources.

Asset Quality: Asset quality metrics continued to improve toward pre-pandemic levels during the third quarter. Total delinquent and non-accruing loans decreased year-over-year by 33% to $59 million, measuring 0.87% of total loans. Non-accruing loans decreased year-over-year by 22% to $37 million, measuring 0.54% of total loans, due primarily to $10 million in resolutions in the most recent quarter. Total COVID-19 related loan modifications decreased by 34% during the quarter to $65 million, measuring under 1% of period-end loans. The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased by $6 million during the quarter to $113 million, measuring 1.65% of total loans, which was unchanged from midyear.

Deposits and Borrowings: Total deposits increased in the third quarter by $452 million, or 5%, to $10.4 billion due primarily to a $369 million increase in period-end payroll deposit balances. Non-interest bearing demand deposit account balances increased by 7%, while higher cost time deposit balances decreased by 6%. Higher cost senior borrowings decreased by $204 million to $13 million, as most Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings were prepaid near the end of the quarter. Total higher cost wholesale funds decreased year-over-year to 4% of total assets from 12%. Quarter-over-quarter, the cost of deposits decreased to 0.22% from 0.25%, and the cost of funds decreased to 0.31% from 0.36%.

Equity: During the third quarter, Berkshire repurchased 1.755 million shares, completing the 2.5 million repurchase authorization approved by the Board in April, which totaled approximately 5% of outstanding shares for the full authorization. The third quarter repurchases were made at an average price of $27.33, totaling $48 million. The common equity tier 1 capital ratio increased to an estimated 15.3% from 14.3% in the prior quarter. During the most recent quarter, book value per share increased by 4% to $24.21 and the non-GAAP measure of tangible book value per share increased by 4% to $23.58.

ESG & CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY UPDATE

Berkshire Bank is committed to purpose-driven, community-centered banking that enhances value for all stakeholders as it pursues its vision of being the leading socially responsible community bank. Learn more about the steps Berkshire is taking at berkshirebank.com/csr and in its most recent Corporate Responsibility Report.

Key developments in the quarter include:

Launch of the BEST Community Comeback: Berkshire announced its "BEST Community Comeback" a $5 billion multi-year ESG and community commitment to fuel resilience and strengthen local communities. The multi-year plan focuses on four key areas: fueling small businesses, community financing and philanthropy, financial access and empowerment, and funding environmental sustainability. Additional information can be found at announced its "BEST Community Comeback" amulti-year ESG and community commitment to fuel resilience and strengthen local communities. The multi-year plan focuses on four key areas: fueling small businesses, community financing and philanthropy, financial access and empowerment, and funding environmental sustainability. Additional information can be found at berkshirebank.com/comeback.

Xtraordinary Day: As a kickoff to the Bank's "BEST Community Comeback," Berkshire Bank hosted its 5th annual "Xtraordinary Day of Service." Berkshire Bank employees were deployed in a virtual setting, volunteering for causes that support the small business ecosystem, equity and inclusion and basic community needs. More than 75% of Berkshire's workforce participated in the day.

Current ESG Performance: The Company continued to improve its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings, generally outperforming peers. As of September 30, 2021 the Company received ratings of: MSCI ESG- BBB; ISS ESG Quality Score - Environment: 2, Social: 1, Governance: 2; and Bloomberg ESG Disclosure- 47.81. The Company is also rated by Sustainalytics.

Berkshire will post an investor presentation at its website at ir.berkshirebank.com with additional financial information and other information about the quarter.

Berkshire will conduct a conference call/webcast at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 21, 2021 to discuss results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results.

Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time prior to the call and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. Additionally, participants may reach the registration link and access the webcast by logging in through the investor relations section of Berkshire's website at ir.berkshirebank.com.

Those parties who do not have Internet access or are otherwise unable to pre-register for this event, may still participate at the above time by dialing 844-200-6205 and using participant access code: 066744. Participants are requested to dial-in a few minutes before the scheduled start of the call. A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week by dialing 866-813-9403 and using access code: 331614. The webcast will be available on Berkshire's website for an extended period of time.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank, which is transforming what it means to bank its neighbors socially, humanly, and digitally to empower the financial potential of people, families, and businesses in its communities as it pursues its vision of being the leading socially responsible omni-channel community bank in the markets it serves. Berkshire Bank provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management, and investment services. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire has approximately $11.8 billion in assets and operates 107 branch offices in New England and New York, and is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. To learn more, call 800-773-5601 or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures provide supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included on pages F-9 and F-10 in the accompanying financial tables. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for adjusted revenue and expense. These measures exclude items which the Company does not view as related to its normalized operations. These items primarily include securities gains/losses, other gains/losses, merger costs, restructuring costs, goodwill impairment, and discontinued operations. In 2020, the Company recorded a full impairment of its goodwill and exited its discontinued national mortgage banking operations. Other adjusted expense in 2020 was primarily related to costs of the separation with the former CEO, as well as consulting for the CEO succession process. A 2020 adjusted gain was recognized on the sale of a specialty commercial insurance business line. In 2021, the Company recorded a net gain of $52 million on the sale of the insurance subsidiary and the Mid-Atlantic branch operations. Expense adjustments in the first quarter were primarily related to branch consolidations. Adjustments of $1.4 million in the third quarter Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings prepayment costs. They also included other restructuring charges for efficiency initiatives in operations areas including writedowns on real estate moved to held for sale and severance related to staff reductions.

The Company utilizes Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("Adjusted PPNR") which measures adjusted income before credit loss provision and tax expense. PPNR is used by the investment community due to the volatility and variability across banks related to credit loss provision expense under the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard. The Company also calculates Adjusted PPNR/assets in order to utilize the PPNR measure in assessing its comparative operating profitability.

Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense. This adjustment is determined as the difference between the GAAP tax rate and the effective tax rate applicable to adjusted income. The efficiency ratio is adjusted for adjusted revenue and expense items and for tax preference items. The Company also calculates measures related to tangible equity, which adjust equity (and assets where applicable) to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

TABLE INDEX CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES F-1 Selected Financial Highlights F-2 Balance Sheets F-3 Loan and Deposit Analysis F-4 Statements of Operations F-5 Statements of Operations (Five Quarter Trend) F-6 Average Balances and Average Yields and Costs F-7 Asset Quality Analysis F-8 Asset Quality Analysis (continued) F-9 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

and Supplementary Data (Five Quarter Trend) F-10 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

and Supplementary Data (Year-to-Date)

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED - (F-1)

















Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

June 30,

Sept. 30,









2020

2020

2021

2021

2021































NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA























Net earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.42

$ 0.30

$ 0.26

$ 0.43

$ 1.31





Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (2) 0.53

0.28

0.32

0.44

0.53





Net income, (thousands) 21,225

15,009

13,031

21,636

63,749





Adjusted net income,(thousands)(2) 26,424

14,062

16,015

22,104

25,695





Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands) 50,306

50,833

50,988

50,453

48,657





Average diluted shares, (thousands) 50,329

50,355

50,565

50,608

48,744





Total book value per common share, (end of period) 23.03

23.37

23.05

23.30

24.21





Tangible book value per common share, (end of period) (2) 22.22

22.68

22.39

22.66

23.58





Dividends per common share 0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12





Full-time equivalent staff, continuing operations 1,507

1,505

1,467

1,417

1,333































PERFORMANCE RATIOS (3)























Return on equity 7.50 % 5.22 % 4.50 % 7.37 % 22.18 %



Adjusted return on equity (2) 9.33

4.89

5.53

7.53

8.94





Return on tangible common equity (2) 8.32

5.85

4.98

7.92

23.14





Adjusted return on tangible common equity (2) 10.27

5.50

6.04

8.08

9.53





Return on assets 0.67

0.48

0.42

0.70

2.14





Adjusted return on assets (2) 0.84

0.45

0.51

0.71

0.86





Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (4)(5) 2.61

2.61

2.62

2.62

2.56





Efficiency ratio (2) 65.39

71.03

71.32

67.82

68.76































FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)























Total assets $ 12,614

$ 12,838

$ 12,757

$ 12,273

$ 11,846





Total earning assets 11,832

12,090

12,071

11,571

11,145





Total loans

8,982

8,082

7,659

7,233

6,836





Total deposits 10,467

10,216

10,244

9,914

10,365





Loans/deposits (%) 86 % 79 % 75 % 73 % 66 %



Total shareholders' equity $ 1,179

$ 1,188

$ 1,175

$ 1,175

$ 1,178































ASSET QUALITY























Allowance for credit losses, (millions) $ 134

$ 127

$ 124

$ 119

$ 113





Net charge-offs, (millions) (6)

(17)

(10)

(5)

(2)





Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.27 % 0.80 % 0.51 % 0.26 % 0.12 %



Provision expense/(income), (millions) $ 1

$ 10

$ 7

$ -

$ (4)





Non-performing assets, (millions) 49

67

58

49

39





Non-performing loans/total loans 0.53 % 0.80 % 0.73 % 0.66 % 0.54 %



Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 284

196

222

250

304





Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.50

1.58

1.62

1.65

1.65































CAPITAL RATIOS























Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets(6) 13.2 % 13.8 % 14.2 % 14.3 % 15.3 %



Tier 1 capital leverage ratio(6) 9.2

9.4

9.5

9.5

9.9





Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets(2) 8.9

9.0

9.0

9.3

9.7



























































(1) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to adjusted and tangible amounts, appear on pages F-9 and F-10.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. adjusted measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-adjusted charges primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages F-9 and F-10 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.



(3) All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

(4) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.

(5) The effect of purchase accounting accretion for loans, time deposits, and borrowings on the quarterly net interest margin was an increase in all quarters, which is shown sequentially as follows beginning with the earliest quarter and ending with the most recent quarter: 0.08%, 0.07%, 0.05%, 0.08%, 0.06%.



(6) Presented as projected for September 30, 2021 and actual for the remaining periods.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED - (F-2)

September 30, December 31, June 30, September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2020 2021 2021 Assets







Cash and due from banks $ 90,537 $ 91,219 $ 98,262 $ 153,185 Short-term investments 844,755 1,466,656 1,728,419 1,971,345 Total cash and short-term investments 935,292 1,557,875 1,826,681 2,124,530









Trading security 9,525 9,708 8,853 8,574 Marketable equity securities, at fair value 31,993 18,513 15,709 15,601 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,575,289 1,695,232 1,640,512 1,643,965 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 330,197 465,091 665,786 651,863 Federal Home Loan Bank stock and other restricted securities 40,520 34,873 19,638 12,041 Total securities 1,987,524 2,223,417 2,350,498 2,332,044 Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities (96) (104) (130) (125) Net securities 1,987,428 2,223,313 2,350,368 2,331,919









Loans held for sale 15,854 17,748 6,494 5,176









Total loans 8,982,336 8,081,519 7,232,591 6,836,235 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (134,414) (127,302) (119,044) (112,916) Net loans 8,847,922 7,954,217 7,113,547 6,723,319









Premises and equipment, net 117,116 112,663 104,680 99,233 Other real estate owned 40 149 85 - Goodwill and other intangible assets 40,947 34,819 32,203 30,907 Other assets 656,892 619,925 562,691 527,049 Assets held for sale (1) - 317,304 276,576 3,743 Assets from discontinued operations 12,966 - - - Total assets $ 12,614,457 $ 12,838,013 $ 12,273,325 $ 11,845,876









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Demand deposits $ 2,585,173 $ 2,484,249 $ 2,819,012 $ 3,022,821 NOW and other deposits 1,522,289 1,003,005 1,696,762 1,982,089 Money market deposits 2,516,168 3,371,353 2,398,256 2,438,832 Savings deposits 952,836 972,116 1,065,428 1,095,959 Time deposits 2,890,093 2,385,085 1,934,442 1,825,714 Total deposits 10,466,559 10,215,808 9,913,900 10,365,415









Senior borrowings 605,483 474,357 217,847 13,369 Subordinated borrowings 97,223 97,280 97,396 97,454 Total borrowings 702,706 571,637 315,243 110,823









Other liabilities 251,220 232,730 222,105 191,563 Liabilities held for sale (1) - 630,065 646,688 - Liabilities from discontinued operations 14,947 - - - Total liabilities 11,435,432 11,650,240 11,097,936 10,667,801









Preferred shareholders' equity 20,325 - - - Common shareholders' equity 1,158,700 1,187,773 1,175,389 1,178,075 Total shareholders' equity 1,179,025 1,187,773 1,175,389 1,178,075 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,614,457 $ 12,838,013 $ 12,273,325 $ 11,845,876









(1) For June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, balance includes loans and deposits from branch sales in the Mid-Atlantic region.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-3) LOAN ANALYSIS































































Growth % (in millions)

December 31, 2020

Balance

June 30, 2021

Balance

September 30, 2021

Balance

Quarter ended

September 30, 2021

Year to Date

























Total commercial real estate

$ 3,647

$ 3,652

$ 3,565

(2) % (2) % Commercial and industrial loans 1,326

1,286

1,254

(2)

(5)

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans 633

173

46

(73)

(93)

Total commercial loans

5,606

5,111

4,865

(5)

(13)

























Total residential mortgages

1,813

1,559

1,443

(7)

(20)

























Home equity

295

270

264

(2)

(11)

Auto and other

368

293

264

(10)

(28)

Total consumer loans

663

563

528

(6)

(20)

Total loans

$ 8,082

$ 7,233

$ 6,836

(5) % (15) %















































































































































DEPOSIT ANALYSIS







































Growth % (in millions)

December 31, 2020

Balance

June 30, 2021

Balance

September 30, 2021

Balance

Quarter ended

September 30, 2021

Year to Date

Non-interest bearing

$ 2,484

$ 2,819

$ 3,023

7 % 22 % NOW and other

1,003

1,697

1,982

17

98

Money market

3,372

2,398

2,439

2

(28)

Savings

972

1,065

1,096

3

13

Time deposits

2,385

1,935

1,825

(6)

(23)

Total deposits (1)

$ 10,216

$ 9,914

$ 10,365

5 % 1 % (1) Included in total deposits are brokered deposits of $317.1 million, $358.4 million and $610.6 million at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.





BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED - (F-4)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Interest income 79,688

97,768

253,205

317,651 Interest expense 8,320

20,713

31,351

76,578 Net interest income from continuing operations, not FTE 71,368

77,055

221,854

241,073 Non-interest income from continuing operations













Deposit related fees 7,657

7,062

22,291

20,382 Loan fees and revenue 8,285

4,988

25,962

12,007 Insurance commissions and fees 1,581

2,660

7,003

8,451 Wealth management fees 2,653

2,299

7,944

6,926 Mortgage banking originations 461

2,044

1,797

4,647 Other 1,279

1,927

5,638

492 Total non-interest income excluding gains/(losses) 21,916

20,980

70,635

52,905 Securities (losses)/gains, net (166)

(1,017)

(681)

(9,925) Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net 51,885

-

51,885

- Total non-interest income 73,635

19,963

121,839

42,980 Total net revenue from continuing operations 145,003

97,018

343,693

284,053 Total net revenue from continuing operations excluding (losses)/gains 93,284

98,035

292,489

293,978















Provision for credit losses (4,000)

1,200

2,500

65,878 Non-interest expense from continuing operations













Compensation and benefits 37,068

34,809

112,773

111,121 Occupancy and equipment 10,421

11,084

32,044

32,411 Technology and communications 8,397

8,540

25,204

24,376 Professional services 3,180

2,567

13,495

7,852 Other expenses 8,969

10,527

28,053

33,605 Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses 1,425

5,316

4,917

559,078 Total non-interest expense 69,460

72,843

216,486

768,443 Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other 68,035

67,527

211,569

209,365















Income/(loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ 79,543

$ 22,975

$ 124,707

$ (550,268) Income tax expense/(benefit) 15,794

(68)

26,291

(18,194) Net income/(loss) from continuing operations $ 63,749

$ 23,043

$ 98,416

$ (532,074)















(Loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes $ -

$ (2,477)

$ -

$ (21,741) Income tax (benefit) -

(659)

-

(5,789) Net (loss) from discontinued operations $ -

$ (1,818)

$ -

$ (15,952)















Net income/(loss) $ 63,749

$ 21,225

$ 98,416

$ (548,026) Preferred stock dividend -

58

-

313 Income/(loss) available to common shareholders $ 63,749

$ 21,167

$ 98,416

$ (548,339)















Basic earnings/(loss) per common share:













Continuing Operations $ 1.32

$ 0.46

$ 1.98

$ (10.58) Discontinued Operations -

(0.04)

-

(0.32) Total $ 1.32

$ 0.42

$ 1.98

$ (10.90)















Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share:













Continuing Operations $ 1.31

$ 0.46

$ 1.97

$ (10.58) Discontinued Operations -

(0.04)

-

(0.32) Total $ 1.31

$ 0.42

$ 1.97

$ (10.90)















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 48,395

50,329

49,672

50,256 Diluted 48,744

50,329

49,963

50,256

































BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED - (F-5)





























Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

June 30,

Sept. 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)



2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

Interest income



97,768

92,131

88,153

85,364

79,688

Interest expense



20,713

16,422

13,060

9,971

8,320

Net interest income from continuing operations, not FTE 77,055

75,709

75,093

75,393

71,368

Non-interest income from continuing operations























Deposit related fees



7,062

7,523

7,126

7,508

7,657

Loan fees and revenue



4,988

4,833

10,246

7,431

8,285

Insurance commissions and fees



2,660

2,319

3,130

2,292

1,581

Wealth management fees



2,299

2,359

2,772

2,519

2,653

Mortgage banking originations



2,044

543

802

534

461

Other



1,927

2,105

2,148

2,211

1,279

Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains



20,980

19,682

26,224

22,495

21,916

Securities (losses)/gains, net



(1,017)

2,405

(31)

(484)

(166)

Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net



-

1,240

-

-

51,885

Total non-interest income



19,963

23,327

26,193

22,011

73,635

Total net revenue from continuing operations



97,018

99,036

101,286

97,404

145,003

Total net revenue from continuing operations excluding (losses)/gains 98,035

95,391

101,317

97,888

93,284



























Provision for credit losses



1,200

10,000

6,500

-

(4,000)

Non-interest expense from continuing operations























Compensation and benefits



34,809

36,719

38,735

36,970

37,068

Occupancy and equipment



11,084

10,948

11,024

10,599

10,421

Technology and communications



8,540

7,988

8,593

8,214

8,397

Professional services



2,567

4,055

6,614

3,701

3,180

Other expenses



10,527

11,563

9,702

9,382

8,969

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses



5,316

523

3,486

6

1,425

Total non-interest expense



72,843

71,796

78,154

68,872

69,460

Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other 67,527

71,273

74,668

68,866

68,035





















































Income from continuing operations before income taxes



$ 22,975

$ 17,240

$ 16,632

$ 28,532

$ 79,543

Income tax expense/(benefit)



(68)

(1,659)

3,601

6,896

15,794

Net income from continuing operations



$ 23,043

$ 18,899

$ 13,031

$ 21,636

$ 63,749



























(Loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes



$ (2,477)

$ (5,114)

$ -

$ -

$ -

Income tax (benefit)



(659)

(1,224)

-

-

-

Net (loss) from discontinued operations



$ (1,818)

$ (3,890)

$ -

$ -

$ -



























Net income



$ 21,225

$ 15,009

$ 13,031

$ 21,636

$ 63,749

Preferred stock dividend



58

-

-

-

-

Income available to common shareholders



$ 21,167

$ 15,009

$ 13,031

$ 21,636

$ 63,749





















































Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share:























Continuing Operations



$ 0.46

$ 0.38

$ 0.26

$ 0.43

$ 1.31

Discontinued Operations



(0.04)

(0.08)

-

-

-

Total



$ 0.42

$ 0.30

$ 0.26

$ 0.43

$ 1.31



























Weighted average shares outstanding:























Basic



50,329

50,308

50,330

50,321

48,395

Diluted



50,329

50,355

50,565

50,608

48,744



BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS - UNAUDITED - (F-6)















Dec. 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

Sept. 30, 2021





Sept. 30, 2020









(in millions)

Average Balance Average Yield/Rate



Average Balance Average Yield/Rate



Average Balance Average Yield/Rate



Average Balance Average Yield/Rate



Average Balance Average Yield/Rate



Assets









































Commercial real estate

3,986 3.52 % 3,843 3.34 % 3,630 3.27 % 3,625 3.46 % 3,577 3.40 % Commercial and industrial loans

2,192 3.88



2,056 4.05



1,865 4.62



1,605 4.74



1,370 4.78



Residential mortgages

2,224 3.78



1,971 3.78



1,740 3.71



1,604 3.79



1,499 3.65



Consumer loans

801 3.59



726 3.41



634 3.79



582 3.80



545 3.95



Total loans (1)

9,203 3.68



8,596 3.62



7,869 3.73



7,416 3.84



6,991 3.77



Securities (2)

1,874 2.78



1,968 2.69



2,195 2.36



2,259 2.17



2,312 2.09



Short-term investments and loans held for sale 766 0.21



977 0.14



1,351 0.13



1,750 0.10



1,762 0.17



Mid-Atlantic region loans held for sale - -



101 4.27



295 4.09



269 3.96



155 3.82



Total earning assets (3)

11,843 3.31



11,642 3.17



11,710 3.07



11,694 2.96



11,220 2.86



Goodwill and other intangible assets

41





40





34





33





31





Other assets

760





752





724





690





674





Assets from discontinued operations

16





12





-





-





-





Total assets

12,660





12,446





12,468





12,417





11,925

















































Liabilities and shareholders' equity







































NOW and other

1,244 0.24 % 1,279 0.17 % 1,325 0.15 % 1,389 0.07 % 1,316 0.05 % Money market

2,674 0.38



2,756 0.32



2,802 0.27



2,751 0.18



2,716 0.16



Savings

940 0.10



967 0.08



1,003 0.08



1,054 0.05



1,112 0.04



Time

3,056 1.63



2,629 1.35



2,266 1.12



2,013 0.94



1,893 0.86



Total interest-bearing deposits

7,914 0.81



7,631 0.62



7,396 0.48



7,207 0.35



7,037 0.31



Borrowings

777 2.36



658 2.50



500 2.78



381 3.12



253 3.89



Mid-Atlantic region interest-bearing deposits - -



180 0.80



518 0.60



517 0.51



306 0.51



Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,691 0.95



8,469 0.77



8,414 0.63



8,105 0.49



7,596 0.43



Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

2,559





2,542





2,537





2,787





2,901





Other liabilities (4)

254





279





358





351





279





Liabilities from discontinued operations 23





6





-





-





-





Total liabilities

11,527





11,296





11,309





11,243





10,776

















































Preferred shareholders' equity

20





7





-





-





-





Common shareholders' equity

1,113





1,143





1,159





1,174





1,149





Total shareholders' equity

1,133





1,150





1,159





1,174





1,149





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 12,660





12,446





12,468





12,417





11,925

















































Net interest spread



2.36 %

2.40 %

2.44 %

2.47 %

2.43 % Net interest margin, FTE (5)



2.61





2.61





2.62





2.62





2.56



Cost of funds



0.73





0.60





0.48





0.36





0.31



Cost of deposits



0.61





0.47





0.36





0.25





0.22















































Supplementary data









































Net Interest Income, not FTE

77





76





75





75





71





Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment 2





1





1





2





2





Net Interest Income, FTE

79





77





77





77





73

















































Average PPP loans

707





685





546





321





90





Average loans excluding PPP loans

8,496





7,911





7,323





7,095





6,901





Total PPP loans, end of period

708





633





444





173





46





Total loans excluding PPP loans, end of period 8,274





7,448





7,215





7,059





6,790





PPP interest income

4





6





7





5





2

















































Total average non-maturity deposits

7,417





7,544





7,666





7,981





8,045





Total average deposits

10,473





10,173





9,932





9,994





9,938

















































Purchased loan accretion

3





2





1





2





2





Total average tangible equity (6)

1,091





1,110





1,125





1,141





1,118

















































(1) Total loans include non-accruing loans. (2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.





(3) Excludes discontinued operations for presentation purposes. Performance ratios are calculated including the impact of discontinued operations. (4) Includes the Mid-Atlantic region non-interesting bearing deposits. As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Mid-Atlantic region average non-interest bearing deposits were $78 million and $37 million, respectively. (5) The effect of PPP loans on the quarterly net interest margin is shown sequentially as follows beginning with the earliest quarter and ending with the most recent quarter: (0.01%), 0.05%, 0.11%, 0.11%, 0.05%. This calculation excludes gross interest income on PPP loans and average PPP loan balances. (6) See page F-9 for details on the calculation of total average tangible equity.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-7)







Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

June 30,

Sept. 30,

(in thousands)

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS





















Non-accruing loans:





















Commercial real estate

$ 14,777

$ 35,581

$ 28,325

$ 22,799

$ 14,845

Commercial and industrial loans

15,035

12,921

9,371

9,427

7,140

Residential mortgages

7,928

8,347

10,674

9,238

9,763

Consumer loans

9,650

8,099

7,447

6,141

5,399

Total non-accruing loans

47,390

64,948

55,817

47,605

37,147

Other real estate owned

401

149

149

85

-

Repossessed assets

1,646

1,932

1,701

1,666

1,664

Total non-performing assets

$ 49,437

$ 67,029

$ 57,667

$ 49,356

$ 38,811

























Total non-accruing loans/total loans

0.53%

0.80%

0.73%

0.66%

0.54%

Total non-accruing loans/total loans excluding PPP loans 0.57%

0.87%

0.77%

0.67%

0.55%

Total non-performing assets/total assets

0.39%

0.52%

0.45%

0.40%

0.33%

























PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS









Balance at beginning of period

$ 139,394

$ 134,414

$ 127,302

$ 123,800

$ 119,044

Charged-off loans

(7,776)

(18,314)

(11,460)

(7,248)

(4,334)

Recoveries on charged-off loans

1,580

1,209

1,465

2,492

2,206

Net loans charged-off

(6,196)

(17,105)

(9,995)

(4,756)

(2,128)

Provision for loan credit losses

1,216

9,993

6,493

-

(4,000)

Balance at end of period

$ 134,414

$ 127,302

$ 123,800

$ 119,044

$ 112,916

























Allowance for credit losses/total loans

1.50%

1.58%

1.62%

1.65%

1.65%

Allowance for credit losses/total loans excluding PPP loans 1.62%

1.71%

1.72%

1.69%

1.66%

Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans 284%

196%

222%

250%

304%

























NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS





















Commercial real estate

$ (635)

$ (11,862)

$ (6,959)

$ (2,325)

$ (1,391)

Commercial and industrial loans

(5,551)

(5,089)

(2,662)

(2,331)

110

Residential mortgages

517

250

80

176

(677)

Home equity

(57)

141

(42)

(136)

106

Auto and other consumer

(470)

(545)

(412)

(140)

(276)

Total, net

$ (6,196)

$ (17,105)

$ (9,995)

$ (4,756)

$ (2,128)

























Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.27%

0.80%

0.51%

0.26%

0.12%

Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans 0.29%

0.41%

0.51%

0.39%

0.30%



























BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED (F-8)







September 30, 2020

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2021

(in thousands)

Balance

Percent of Total Loans

Balance

Percent of Total Loans

Balance

Percent of Total Loans

Balance

Percent of Total Loans

Balance

Percent of Total Loans

30-89 Days delinquent

$ 27,626

0.31%

$ 16,310

0.20%

$ 28,565

0.37%

$ 15,483

0.22%

$ 18,365

0.27%

90+ Days delinquent and still accruing

12,876

0.14%

11,450

0.14%

6,124

0.08%

3,129

0.04%

3,803

0.06%

Total accruing delinquent loans

40,502

0.45%

27,760

0.34%

34,689

0.45%

18,612

0.26%

22,168

0.33%

Non-accruing loans

47,390

0.53%

64,948

0.80%

55,817

0.73%

47,605

0.66%

37,147

0.54%

Total delinquent and non-accruing loans

$ 87,892

0.98%

$ 92,708

1.14%

$ 90,506

1.18%

$ 66,217

0.92%

$ 59,315

0.87%



BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED - (F-9)











Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

June 30,

Sept. 30,

(in thousands)



2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

Total revenue from continuing operations (A)

$ 97,018

$ 99,036

$ 101,286

$ 97,404

$ 145,003

Adj: Net securities losses/(gains) (1)



1,017

(2,405)

31

484

166

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

-

(1,240)

-

-

(51,885)

Total adjusted revenue (2) (B)

$ 98,035

$ 95,391

$ 101,317

$ 97,888

$ 93,284



























Total non-interest expense from continuing operations (C)

$ 72,843

$ 71,796

$ 78,154

$ 68,872

$ 69,460

Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense



(5,316)

(523)

(3,486)

(6)

(1,425)

Adjusted non-interest expense (2) (D)

$ 67,527

$ 71,273

$ 74,668

$ 68,866

$ 68,035



























Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) from continuing operations (A-C)

$ 24,175

$ 27,240

$ 23,132

$ 28,532

$ 75,543

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (B-D)

30,508

24,118

26,649

29,022

25,249



























Net income



$ 21,225

$ 15,009

$ 13,031

$ 21,636

$ 63,749

Adj: Net securities losses/(gains) (1)



1,017

(2,405)

31

484

166

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

-

(1,240)

-

-

(51,885)

Adj: Restructuring expense and other expense



5,316

523

3,486

6

1,425

Adj: Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes

2,477

5,114

-

-

-

Adj: Income taxes benefit/(expense)



(3,611)

(2,939)

(533)

(22)

12,240

Total adjusted income (2) (E)

$ 26,424

$ 14,062

$ 16,015

$ 22,104

$ 25,695



























(in millions, except per share data)























Total average assets (F)

$ 12,660

$ 12,446

$ 12,468

$ 12,417

$ 11,925

Total average shareholders' equity (G)

1,133

1,150

1,159

1,174

1,149

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)(3) (H)

1,091

1,110

1,125

1,141

1,118

Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2)(3) (I)

1,071

1,103

1,125

1,141

1,118

Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (J)

1,138

1,153

1,142

1,143

1,147

Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (K)

1,118

1,153

1,142

1,143

1,147

Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3) (L)

12,574

12,803

12,724

12,241

11,815



























Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands) (M)

50,306

50,833

50,988

50,453

48,657

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (N)

50,329

50,355

50,565

50,608

48,744



























GAAP earnings per common share, diluted(2)



$ 0.42

$ 0.30

$ 0.26

$ 0.43

$ 1.31

Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (2) (E/N)

0.53

0.28

0.32

0.44

0.53

Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2) (K/M)

22.22

22.68

22.39

22.66

23.58

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (J/L)

9.05

9.01

8.98

9.34

9.71



























Performance ratios (4)























GAAP return on equity



7.50 % 5.22 % 4.50 % 7.37

22.18 % Adjusted return on equity (2) (E/G)

9.33

4.89

5.53

7.53

8.94

Return on tangible common equity (2)(5)



8.32

5.85

4.98

7.92

23.14

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (2)(5) (E+Q)/(I)

10.27

5.50

6.04

8.08

9.53

GAAP return on assets



0.67

0.48

0.42

0.70

2.14

Adjusted return on assets(2)



0.84

0.45

0.51

0.71

0.86

PPNR from continuing operations/assets (2)



0.76

0.88

0.74

0.92

2.53

Adjusted PPNR/assets (2)



0.97

0.78

0.85

0.93

0.85

Efficiency ratio (2)(6) (D-Q)/(B+O+R)

65.39

71.03

71.32

67.82

68.76

Net interest margin, FTE



2.61

2.61

2.62

2.62

2.56



























Supplementary data (in thousands)























Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7) (O)

$ 1,377

$ 1,334

$ 41

$ 79

$ 2,195

Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8) (P)

(1,090)

(971)

(33)

(175)

(1,789)

Net income on tax-credit investments (O+P)

287

363

9

(96)

406



























Intangible amortization (Q)

$ 1,530

$ 1,513

$ 1,319

$ 1,297

$ 1,296

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (R)

1,512

1,485

1,494

1,660

1,586















































































(1) Net securities losses/(gains) include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-01. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. (3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Total tangible assets is computed by taking intangible assets at period-end. (4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding. (5) Adjusted return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total adjusted income/(loss) adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, assuming a 27% marginal rate, by tangible equity. (6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total adjusted tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis and total adjusted non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments. The Company uses this non-GAAP measure to provide important information regarding its operational efficiency. (7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in historic rehabilitation and low-income housing. (8) The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED - (F-10)



At or for the Nine Months Ended





Sept. 30,

Sept. 30,

(in thousands)



2020

2021

Total revenue from continuing operations (A)

$ 284,053

$ 343,693

Adj: Net securities losses (1)



9,925

681

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

-

(51,885)

Total adjusted revenue (2) (B)

$ 293,978

$ 292,489















Total non-interest expense from continuing operations (C)

$ 768,443

$ 216,486

Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense



(5,316)

(4,917)

Less: Goodwill impairment



(553,762)

-

Adjusted non-interest expense (2) (D)

$ 209,365

$ 211,569















Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) from continuing operations (A-C)

$ (484,390)

$ 127,207

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (B-D)

84,613

80,920















Net income/(loss)



$ (548,026)

$ 98,416

Adj: Net securities losses (1)



9,925

681

Adj: Goodwill impairment



553,762

-

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

-

(51,885)

Adj: Restructuring expense and other expense



5,316

4,917

Adj: Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes

21,741

-

Adj: Income taxes benefit/(expense)



(26,403)

11,685

Total adjusted income/(loss) (2) (E)

$ 16,315

$ 63,814















(in millions, except per share data)











Total average assets (F)

$ 13,001

$ 12,268

Total average shareholders' equity (G)

1,513

1,161

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)(3) (H)

1,104

1,128

Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2)(3) (I)

1,083

1,128

Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (J)

1,138

1,147

Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (K)

1,118

1,147

Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3) (L)

12,574

11,815















Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands) (M)

50,306

48,657

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (N)

50,290

49,963















GAAP earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted(2)



$ (10.90)

$ 1.97

Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (2) (E/N)

0.32

1.28

Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2) (K/M)

22.22

23.58

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (J/L)

9.05

9.71















Performance ratios (4)











GAAP return on equity



(48.26) % 11.30 % Adjusted return on equity (2) (E/G)

1.44

7.33

Return on tangible common equity (2)(5)



(67.09)

11.97

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (2)(5) (E+Q)/(I)

2.39

7.88

GAAP return on assets



(5.63)

1.07

Adjusted return on assets(2)



0.17

0.69

PPNR from continuing operations/assets (2)



(4.97)

1.38

Adjusted PPNR/assets (2)



0.87

0.88

Efficiency ratio (2)(6) (D-Q)/(B+O+R)

67.72

69.32

Net interest margin, FTE



2.75

2.60















Supplementary data (in thousands)











Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7) (O)

$ 3,364

$ 2,315

Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8) (P)

(2,673)

(1,996)

Net income on tax-credit investments (O+P)

691

319















Intangible amortization (Q)

$ 4,668

$ 3,912

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (R)

4,917

4,739











































(1) Net securities (gains)/losses include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-01. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. (3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Total tangible assets is computed by taking intangible assets at period-end. (4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding. (5) Adjusted return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total adjusted income/(loss) adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, assuming a 27% marginal rate, by tangible equity. (6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total adjusted tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis and total adjusted non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments. The Company uses this non-GAAP measure to provide important information regarding its operational efficiency. (7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in historic rehabilitation and low-income housing. (8) The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.

