Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results And 2022 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced its operating results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021.  Highlights include:

Operating Results:

  • Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO available to common stockholders and diluted per share amounts:


Quarter Ended
September 30,



Nine Months Ended
September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020





(in thousands, except per share data)



Revenues


$

180,357



$

158,633



$

539,146



$

497,397

















Net earnings available to common stockholders


$

78,448



$

51,584


(1)

$

199,088



$

154,057


(1)

Net earnings per common share


$

0.45



$

0.30


(1)

$

1.14



$

0.89


(1)















FFO available to common stockholders


$

124,621



$

106,423



$

347,304



$

320,670



FFO per common share


$

0.71



$

0.62



$

1.99



$

1.87

















Core FFO available to common stockholders


$

124,621



$

106,423



$

368,632



$

337,349



Core FFO per common share


$

0.71



$

0.62



$

2.11



$

1.96

















AFFO available to common stockholders


$

131,753


(2)

$

106,690


(3)

$

399,660


(2)

$

311,680


(3)

AFFO per common share


$

0.75


(2)

$

0.62


(3)

$

2.29


(2)

$

1.81


(3)



(1)

Includes a write-off of $14,758 (or $0.09 per share) of receivables due to reclassifying certain tenants as cash basis for accounting purposes during the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

(2)

Amounts include $4,294 and $21,996 of net straight-line accrued rent from rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share would have been $0.73 and $2.16 for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

(3)

Amounts exclude $8,499 and $38,938 of net straight-line accrued rent from rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. Including such, AFFO per common share would have been $0.67 and $2.04 for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • As of October 27, 2021, NNN had collected approximately 99% of rent originally due for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and approximately 99% of rent originally due in October 2021
  • Maintained high occupancy levels at 98.6%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years, at September 30, 2021 as compared to 98.3% at June 30, 2021 and 98.5% at December 31, 2020
  • Invested $246.8 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 49 properties with an aggregate 561,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.4%
  • Sold 27 properties for $30.5 million producing $9.5 million of gains on sales
  • Issued $450 million principal amount of 3.000% senior unsecured notes due 2052
  • Ended the quarter with $543.5 million of cash and no amounts drawn on the $1.1 billion bank credit facility

Highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2021:

  • Invested $455.4 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 107 properties with an aggregate 1,090,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.5%
  • Sold 53 properties for $71.0 million producing $17.9 million of gains on sales
  • Raised $3.1 million net proceeds from the issuance of 76,666 common shares
  • Issued $450 million principal amount of 3.500% senior unsecured notes due 2051
  • Issued $450 million principal amount of 3.000% senior unsecured notes due 2052
  • Redeemed $350 million principal amount of 3.300% senior unsecured notes due 2023
  • Expanded line of credit borrowing capacity from $900 million to $1.1 billion, reduced pricing from LIBOR plus 87.5 basis points to LIBOR plus 77.5 basis points, and extended maturity to June 2025.
  • Weighted average debt maturity increased to 14.9 years

NNN has entered into rent deferral lease amendments with certain tenants, for an aggregate $4,758,000 and $52,019,000 of rent originally due for the years ending December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The rent deferral lease amendments require the deferred rents to be repaid at a later time during the lease term. Approximately $3,259,000 of deferred rent was repaid in 2020 and $27,087,000 of deferred rent was repaid during the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Core FFO guidance for 2021 was increased from a range of $2.75 to $2.80 per share to a range of $2.80 to $2.84 per share. The 2021 AFFO is estimated to be $3.00 to $3.04 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.64 to $1.68 per share, plus $1.16 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, any charges for impairments, preferred stock redemption charges and loss on early extinguishment of debt. The guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company also announced 2022 Core FFO guidance of $2.90 to $2.97 per share and estimated 2022 AFFO to be $2.99 to $3.06 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.73 to $1.80 per share, plus $1.17 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, and any charges for impairments. The guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Jay Whitehurst, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are pleased to report another solid quarter for National Retail Properties, with increasing acquisition volume, continued high occupancy and rent collections, and a rock solid balance sheet.  Our impressive performance positions us to once again raise guidance for 2021 and to announce 2022 guidance that reflects our long-term strategy to consistently produce mid-single digits growth per share on a multi-year basis."

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases.  As of September 30, 2021, the company owned 3,195 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 33.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years.  For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

Management will hold a conference call on November 2, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review these results.  The call can be accessed on the National Retail Properties web site live at http://www.nnnreit.com.  For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's web site.  In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's web site.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements.  These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results.  These risks include, among others, the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business operations, financial results and financial position and on the world economy, general economic conditions, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital, and, risks related to the company's status as a REIT.  Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and (ii) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021.  Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission.  Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates.  Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release.  National Retail Properties, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as FFO, is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP.  FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows:  net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's unconsolidated partnerships and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies.  FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions.  Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure.  The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs.  A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations.  Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis.  Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation.  Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items like transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, preferred stock redemption costs, loss or early extinguishment of debt or other non-core amounts as they occur.   The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP.  AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance.  The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs.  A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

National Retail Properties, Inc.

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)




Quarter Ended
September 30,



Nine Months Ended
September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020



Income Statement Summary














Revenues:














Rental income


$

180,024



$

157,865



$

537,226



$

495,891



Interest and other income from real estate
    transactions



333




768




1,920




1,506






180,357




158,633




539,146




497,397

















Operating expenses:














General and administrative



11,077




9,419




34,693




28,914



Real estate



6,521




6,345




20,865




20,304



Depreciation and amortization



50,976




49,404




151,831




147,528



Leasing transaction costs



86







146




36



Impairment losses – real estate, net of
    recoveries



4,781




5,695




14,647




33,062






73,441




70,863




222,182




229,844



Gain on disposition of real estate



9,473




148




17,935




13,637



Earnings from operations



116,389




87,918




334,899




281,190

















Other expenses (revenues):














Interest and other income



(61)




(74)




(159)




(345)



Interest expense



33,518




31,924




101,190


(1)


97,347


(2)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt









21,328




16,679






33,457




31,850




122,359




113,681

















Net earnings



82,932




56,068




212,540




167,509



Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



1




1




3




3

















Net earnings attributable to NNN



82,933




56,069




212,543




167,512



Series F preferred stock dividends



(4,485)




(4,485)




(13,455)




(13,455)



Net earnings available to common stockholders


$

78,448



$

51,584



$

199,088



$

154,057

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:














Basic



174,629




172,681




174,610




171,707



Diluted



174,739




172,782




174,716




171,815

















Net earnings per share available to common
    stockholders:














Basic


$

0.45



$

0.30



$

1.14



$

0.89



Diluted


$

0.45



$

0.30



$

1.14



$

0.89





(1)

Includes $2,078 in connection with the redemption of 3.30% senior unsecured notes due 2023 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

(2)

Includes $2,291 in connection with the redemption of 3.80% senior unsecured notes due 2022 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

National Retail Properties, Inc.

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)




Quarter Ended
September 30,



Nine Months Ended
September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020



Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:














Net earnings available to common stockholders


$

78,448



$

51,584


(1)

$

199,088



$

154,057


(1)

Real estate depreciation and amortization



50,865




49,292




151,504




147,188



Gain on disposition of real estate



(9,473)




(148)




(17,935)




(13,637)



Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of
    recoveries



4,781




5,695




14,647




33,062



Total FFO adjustments



46,173




54,839




148,216




166,613



FFO available to common stockholders


$

124,621



$

106,423



$

347,304



$

320,670

















FFO per common share:














Basic


$

0.71



$

0.62



$

1.99



$

1.87



Diluted


$

0.71



$

0.62



$

1.99



$

1.87

















Core Funds From Operations (Core FFO) Reconciliation:














Net earnings available to common stockholders


$

78,448



$

51,584


(1)

$

199,088



$

154,057


(1)

Total FFO adjustments



46,173




54,839




148,216




166,613



FFO available to common stockholders



124,621




106,423




347,304




320,670

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt









21,328




16,679



Total Core FFO adjustments









21,328




16,679



Core FFO available to common stockholders


$

124,621



$

106,423



$

368,632



$

337,349

















Core FFO per common share:














Basic


$

0.71



$

0.62



$

2.11



$

1.96



Diluted


$

0.71



$

0.62



$

2.11



$

1.96





(1)

Includes a write-off of $14,758 (or $0.09 per share) of receivables due to reclassifying certain tenants as cash basis for accounting purposes during the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

National Retail Properties, Inc.

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)




Quarter Ended
September 30,



Nine Months Ended
September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020



Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)
Reconciliation:














Net earnings available to common stockholders


$

78,448



$

51,584


(1)

$

199,088



$

154,057


(1)

Total FFO adjustments



46,173




54,839




148,216




166,613



Total Core FFO adjustments









21,328




16,679



Core FFO available to common stockholders



124,621




106,423




368,632




337,349

















Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves



3,400




(2,419)




19,091




(33,464)



Net capital lease rent adjustment



77




61




262




144



Below-market rent amortization



(156)




(301)




(430)




(711)



Stock based compensation expense



3,898




3,258




12,320




9,580



Capitalized interest expense



(87)




(332)




(215)




(1,218)



Total AFFO adjustments



7,132




267




31,028




(25,669)



AFFO available to common stockholders


$

131,753


(2)

$

106,690


(3)

$

399,660


(2)

$

311,680


(3)















AFFO per common share:














Basic


$

0.75


(2)

$

0.62


(3)

$

2.29


(2)

$

1.82


(3)

Diluted


$

0.75


(2)

$

0.62


(3)

$

2.29


(2)

$

1.81


(3)















Other Information:














Rental income from operating leases(4)


$

175,833



$

153,825



$

522,787



$

481,858



Earned income from direct financing leases(4)


$

154



$

161



$

469



$

487



Percentage rent(4)


$

195



$

160



$

530



$

728

















Real estate expense reimbursement from tenants(4)


$

3,842



$

3,719



$

13,440



$

12,818



Real estate expenses



(6,521)




(6,345)




(20,865)




(20,304)



Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements


$

(2,679)



$

(2,626)



$

(7,425)



$

(7,486)

















Amortization of debt costs


$

1,139



$

1,082



$

4,022


(5)

$

3,924


(6)

Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding
   maturities)


$

157



$

149



$

469



$

443



Non-real estate depreciation expense


$

114



$

114



$

336



$

347





(1)

Includes a write-off of $14,758 (or $0.09 per share) of receivables due to reclassifying certain tenants as cash basis for accounting purposes during the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

(2)

Amounts include the net straight-line accrued rent impact of the rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments of $4,294 and $21,996 for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share would have been $0.73 and $2.16 for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

(3)

Amounts exclude $8,499 and $38,938 of straight-line accrued rent from rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. Including such, AFFO per common share would have been $0.67 and $2.04 for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

(4)

For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the aggregate of such amounts is $180,024 and $537,226, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income statement summary. For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the aggregate of such amounts is $157,865 and $495,891, respectively.

(5)

Includes $745 in connection with the redemption of the 3.30% senior unsecured notes due 2023 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

(6)

Includes $851 in connection with the redemption of the 3.80% senior unsecured notes due 2022 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Earnings Guidance:
Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Commission.



2021 Guidance


2022 Guidance

Net earnings per common share excluding any gains on disposition
    of real estate, impairment charges, preferred stock redemption
    charges and loss on early extinguishment of debt


$1.64 - $1.68 per share


$1.73 - $1.80 per share

Real estate depreciation and amortization per share


$1.16 per share


$1.17 per share

Core FFO per share


$2.80 - $2.84 per share


$2.90 - $2.97 per share

AFFO per share(1)


$3.00 - $3.04 per share


$2.99 - $3.06 per share

General and administrative expenses


$46 - $48 Million


$45 - $47 Million

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements


$10 - $11 Million


$10 - $12 Million

Acquisition volume


$550 - $600 Million


$550 - $650 Million

Disposition volume


$80 - $100 Million


$80 - $100 Million



(1)

Estimates include the net straight-line accrued rent impact of the rent repayment from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments of $24.9 million for 2021 and $5.4 million for 2022. Absent such, AFFO per common share guidance would have been $2.86 - $2.90 per share for 2021 and $2.96 - $3.03 for 2022.

National Retail Properties, Inc.

(in thousands)

(unaudited)




September 30,
2021



December 31,
2020


Balance Sheet Summary














Assets:







Real estate portfolio


$

7,442,473



$

7,212,655


Real estate held for sale



9,709




5,671


Cash and cash equivalents



543,526




267,236


Receivables, net of allowance of $693 and $835, respectively



2,128




4,338


Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $4,922 and $6,947, respectively



34,341




53,958


Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $18,810 and $17,294, respectively



7,960




1,917


Other assets



92,808




92,069


Total assets


$

8,132,945



$

7,637,844









Liabilities:







Line of credit payable


$



$


Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and net of unamortized debt cost



10,875




11,395


Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs



3,734,764




3,209,527


Accrued interest payable



52,803




19,401


Other liabilities



74,360




78,217


Total liabilities



3,872,802




3,318,540









Stockholders' equity of NNN



4,260,142




4,319,300


Noncontrolling interests



1




4


Total equity



4,260,143




4,319,304









Total liabilities and equity


$

8,132,945



$

7,637,844









Common shares outstanding



175,616




175,233









Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)



33,005




32,461


National Retail Properties, Inc.

Debt Summary

As of September 30, 2021

(in thousands)

(unaudited)


Unsecured Debt


Principal



Principal,
Net of
Unamortized
Discount



Stated
Rate



Effective
Rate



Maturity Date

Line of credit payable


$



$



L + 77.5 bps




%


June 2025
















Unsecured notes payable:















2024



350,000




349,782




3.900

%



3.924

%


June 2024

2025



400,000




399,558




4.000

%



4.029

%


November 2025

2026



350,000




347,814




3.600

%



3.733

%


December 2026

2027



400,000




398,956




3.500

%



3.548

%


October 2027

2028



400,000




397,878




4.300

%



4.388

%


October 2028

2030



400,000




398,892




2.500

%



2.536

%


April 2030

2048



300,000




295,964




4.800

%



4.890

%


October 2048

2050



300,000




294,128




3.100

%



3.205

%


April 2050

2051



450,000




441,681




3.500

%



3.602

%


April 2051

2052



450,000




439,586




3.000

%



3.118

%


April 2052

Total



3,800,000




3,764,239

























Total unsecured debt(1)


$

3,800,000



$

3,764,239

























Debt costs






(38,145)










Accumulated amortization




8,670










Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization




(29,475)










Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and
    unamortized debt costs



$

3,734,764












(1)

Unsecured notes payable have a weighted average interest rate of 3.7% and a weighted average maturity of 14.9 years.



Mortgages Payable


Principal
Balance



Interest
Rate



Maturity Date

Mortgage(1)


$

10,901




5.230

%


July 2023










Debt costs



(147)







Accumulated amortization



121







Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization



(26)







Mortgages payable, including unamortized
   premium and net of unamortized debt costs


$

10,875




















(1)

Includes unamortized premium

National Retail Properties, Inc.
Debt Summary
As of September 30, 2021

Credit Facility and Note Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of September 30, 2021, the company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Unsecured Credit Facility Key Covenants


Required


September 30, 2021

Maximum leverage ratio


< 0.60


0.36

Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio


> 1.50


4.40

Maximum secured indebtedness ratio


< 0.40


0.001

Unencumbered asset value ratio


> 1.67


2.85

Unencumbered interest ratio


> 1.75


5.03






Unsecured Notes Key Covenants


Required


September 30, 2021

Limitation on incurrence of total debt


≤ 60%


39.1%

Limitation on incurrence of secured debt


≤ 40%


0.1%

Debt service coverage ratio


≥ 1.50


4.54

Maintenance of total unencumbered assets


≥ 150%


256%

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Property Portfolio


Top 20 Lines of Trade







As of September 30,




% of Rent
Collections
Quarter Ended


Line of Trade



2021(1)




2020(2)




September 30,
2021(3)


1.


Convenience stores




17.6

%




18.2

%




99.8

%

2.


Automotive service




12.1

%




10.2

%




99.7

%

3.


Restaurants – full service




9.9

%




10.5

%




94.7

%

4.


Restaurants – limited service




9.0

%




8.8

%




99.7

%

5.


Family entertainment centers




5.9

%




6.7

%




99.8

%

6.


Health and fitness




5.1

%




5.3

%




100.0

%

7.


Theaters




4.5

%




4.5

%




99.8

%

8.


Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories




4.0

%




3.5

%




99.8

%

9.


Equipment rental




3.2

%




2.6

%




100.0

%

10.


Automotive parts




3.1

%




3.1

%




98.3

%

11.


Home improvement




2.5

%




2.6

%




99.5

%

12.


Wholesale clubs




2.5

%




2.6

%




99.4

%

13.


Medical service providers




2.1

%




2.2

%




98.1

%

14.


Furniture




1.7

%




1.7

%




99.8

%

15.


General merchandise




1.7

%




1.7

%




100.0

%

16.


Consumer electronics




1.5

%




1.5

%




100.0

%

17.


Home furnishings




1.5

%




1.6

%




100.0

%

18.


Travel plazas




1.5

%




1.5

%




100.0

%

19.


Drug stores




1.3

%




1.5

%




100.0

%

20.


Automobile auctions, wholesale




1.3

%




1.1

%




100.0

%



Other




8.0

%




8.6

%




98.4

%



Total




100.0

%




100.0

%




99.1

%

Top 10 States




State


% of Total(1)





State


% of Total(1)


1.


Texas



17.1

%


6.


Georgia



4.6

%

2.


Florida



8.7

%


7.


Indiana



4.0

%

3.


Ohio



5.6

%


8.


Tennessee



3.8

%

4.


Illinois



5.4

%


9.


Virginia



3.4

%

5.


North Carolina



4.7

%


10.


California



3.3

%


As a percentage of annual base rent, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place.


(1)     $706,162,000 as of September 30, 2021.


(2)     $674,077,000 as of September 30, 2020.


(3)    Rent collections received as of October 27, 2021, excluding the repayment of amounts previously deferred according to the rent deferral lease amendments.

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Property Portfolio


Top 20 Tenants






Properties



% of Total(1)


1.


7-Eleven



139




4.9

%

2.


Mister Car Wash



121




4.7

%

3.


Camping World



47




4.2

%

4.


LA Fitness



30




3.7

%

5.


GPM Investments (Convenience Stores)



153




3.2

%

6.


Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)



204




3.1

%

7.


AMC Theatre



20




2.9

%

8.


Couche Tard (Pantry)



79




2.6

%

9.


BJ's Wholesale Club



12




2.5

%

10.


Sunoco



59




2.1

%

11.


Mavis Tire Express Services



123




2.1

%

12.


Frisch's Restaurants



70




1.9

%

13.


Main Event



18




1.8

%

14.


Fikes (Convenience Stores)



59




1.7

%

15.


Chuck E. Cheese's



53




1.6

%

16.


Best Buy



16




1.5

%

17.


Bob Evans



106




1.5

%

18.


Life Time Fitness



3




1.5

%

19.


Dave & Buster's



11




1.4

%

20.


Pull-A-Part



20




1.4

%

Lease Expirations(2)




% of
Total(1)


# of
Properties


Gross Leasable
Area (3)




% of
Total(1)


# of
Properties


Gross Leasable
Area (3)

2021


0.4%


16


159,000


2027


6.9%


187


2,838,000

2022


4.2%


104


1,196,000


2028


4.7%


157


1,245,000

2023


2.6%


113


1,402,000


2029


2.8%


71


987,000

2024


3.3%


93


1,455,000


2030


3.6%


105


1,185,000

2025


6.0%


193


2,029,000


2031


8.9%


198


3,039,000

2026


5.5%


216


2,123,000


Thereafter


51.1%


1,694


14,722,000



(1)

Based on the annual base rent of $706,162,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of September 30, 2021.

(2)

As of September 30, 2021, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.6 years.

(3)

Square feet.

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Rent Deferral Lease Amendments

(in thousands)


The following table outlines the rent deferred and corresponding recapture payback by quarter of the rent deferral lease amendments executed as of September 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands):





Deferred




Scheduled Repayment





Accrual
Basis



Cash
Basis



Total



% of
Total




Accrual
Basis



Cash
Basis



Total



% of
Total



Cumulative
Total


2020



$

33,594



$

18,425



$

52,019




91.7

%



$

3,239



$

20



$

3,259




5.7

%



5.7

%































2021

Q1



678




2,018




2,696




4.7

%




10,059




610




10,669




18.8

%



24.5

%


Q2



278




750




1,028




1.8

%




8,599




1,751




10,350




18.2

%



42.7

%


Q3



34




750




784




1.4

%




4,328




1,740




6,068




10.7

%



53.4

%


Q4






250




250




0.4

%




2,949




1,740




4,689




8.3

%



61.7

%





990




3,768




4,758




8.3

%




25,935




5,841




31,776




56.0

%



61.7

%































2022

Q1
















1,780




2,283




4,063




7.2

%



68.9

%


Q2
















1,729




2,284




4,013




7.1

%



76.0

%


Q3
















1,201




2,284




3,485




6.1

%



82.1

%


Q4
















681




2,284




2,965




5.2

%



87.3

%


















5,391




9,135




14,526




25.6

%



87.3

%































2023

















19




3,334




3,353




5.9

%



93.2

%































2024




















1,932




1,932




3.4

%



96.6

%































2025




















1,931




1,931




3.4

%



100.0

%


































$

34,584



$

22,193



$

56,777







$

34,584



$

22,193



$

56,777








