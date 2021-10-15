Alexandria Venture Investments Maintains Recognition as #1 Most Active Early-Stage Life Science Investor

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Venture Investments, the strategic venture capital platform of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an urban office REIT and the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, was recognized by Silicon Valley Bank in its Healthcare Investments and Exits: Mid-Year 2021 Report as the #1 most active biopharma corporate investor by new deal volume from 2020 to 1H21 for the fourth consecutive year and the #1 most active new Series A investor in biopharma by new deal volume from 2020 to 1H21. These most recent leadership rankings are a testament to Alexandria's position at the vanguard and heart of the life science ecosystem. In addition to its leadership in early-stage life science venture capital investing, Alexandria Venture Investments was listed as one of the five most active U.S. investors in agrifoodtech in the 2021 AgFunder AgriFoodTech Investment Report earlier this year. Alexandria Venture Investments has for more than 25 years strategically invested in some of the most disruptive life science, agrifoodtech and technology companies advancing transformative new modalities and platforms to meaningfully improve human health. Fully integrated into Alexandria's differentiated and multifaceted business, the highly successful mission-critical Alexandria Venture Investments platform provides the company with strategic insight into these industries, strengthens relationships with key entrepreneurs and investors and enables the curation of the highest-quality tenant base.

"It is our great honor to be at the vanguard and heart of the vital life science industry where R&D has persisted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which has illuminated the industry's ability to solve current and future healthcare challenges," said Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and founder and head of Alexandria Venture Investments. "We have a deep history investing in groundbreaking platforms with immense potential to address many diseases since 1996, and we continue to invest in impactful companies that are advancing discoveries in immunology, neuroscience, cell and gene therapies, single-cell genomics, epigenetics, synthetic biology, in silico drug discovery and other emerging areas."

Steadfast on investing in unique, high-potential technology platforms that will improve and save lives, some of Alexandria's most notable recent investments include dynamic companies at the intersection of science and technology such as GRAIL, which was acquired by Illumina for $8 billion upfront in August 2021; Thrive Earlier Detection, which was acquired by Exact Sciences for $1.7 billion upfront in January 2021; and Relay Therapeutics, which completed a $460 million initial public offering in July 2020.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® urban office REIT, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $36.3 billion as of June 30, 2021, and an asset base in North America of 58.1 million SF. The asset base in North America includes 36.7 million RSF of operating properties and 3.4 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 7.7 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects and 10.3 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, agtech and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agtech and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the likelihood of continued investment activity by the Alexandria Venture Investments platform and the potential impacts of such investments on Alexandria's business, the companies in which it invests, current and future healthcare challenges and the broader life science, agrifoodtech and technology industries. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update this information. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the Company's forward-looking statements, and risks and uncertainties to the Company's business in general, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

