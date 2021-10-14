Wireless Innovation Forum Commends Federal Communications Commission on Public Notice Launching 6 GHz Automated Frequency Coordination Approval Process

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) today commended the Federal Communications Commission (the Commission) for beginning the process of authorizing Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) Systems in the 6 GHz band though Public Notice 21-352. The Public Notice will describe the multi-step process that Office of Engineering and Technology will follow to approve AFC systems, as specified in the 6 GHz Report and Order, as well as list the information that the Commission expects AFC proposals to include.

The AFC is the key to unlocking 850 MHz of spectrum for standard power unlicensed devices.

"WInnForum thanks the Commission for releasing the Public Notice that begins the process of authorizing AFC systems in the 6 GHz band," said Mark Gibson (CommScope), chair of the WInnForum's 6 GHz Committee. "The AFC is the key to unlocking 850 MHz of spectrum for standard power unlicensed devices. We welcome the opportunity to continue working with the Commission to help commercialize AFC Systems and look forward to continuing our support of the entire 6 GHz community."

WInnForum has been collaborating with the 6 GHz community to develop guidelines, recommendations and standards for development and testing of AFCs. Work products from the group can be found on the committee's web site: https://6ghz.wirelessinnovation.org/.

Established in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Thales.

