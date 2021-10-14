Silvercorp Reports Operational Results and the Financial Results Release Date for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022

TSX: SVM

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reports production and sales figures for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended September 30, 2021 ("Q2 Fiscal 2022"). The Company expects to release its Q2 Fiscal 2022 unaudited financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 after market close.

In Q2 Fiscal 2022, the Company increased production to approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver, 800 ounces of gold, 17.6 million pounds of lead, and 7.5 million pounds of zinc, representing increases of 15%, 11%, and 4%, respectively, in silver, lead and zinc, and a decrease of 20% in gold over the first quarter ended June 30, 2021 ("Q1 Fiscal 2022"). At the Ying Mining District, ore mined in Q2 Fiscal 2022 was 206,933 tonnes, up 64,026 tonnes or 45% over Q1 Fiscal 2022. Ore milled was 182,173 tonnes, up 26,766 tonnes or 17% over Q1 Fiscal 2022, but 24,760 tonnes lower than mined as a result of transportation interruptions caused by lengthy heavy rains in Q2 Fiscal 2022. The Company expects to maintain a similar mining production rate and increase the milling tonnage at the Ying Mining District in the next quarter.

For the first six months of Fiscal 2022, the Company produced approximately 3.2 million ounces of silver, 1,800 ounces of gold, 33.5 million pounds of lead, and 14.7 million pounds of zinc. The Company is on track to meet its annual guidance to produce between 6.3 - 6.6 million ounces of silver, 65.7 – 68.9 million pounds of lead, and 26.9 – 28.5 million pounds of zinc in Fiscal 2022.

Q2 FISCAL 2022 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

At the Ying Mining District, ore mined was 206,933 tonnes, up 14% over the same prior year quarter ("Q2 Fiscal 2021"), and ore milled was 182,173 tonnes, up 2% over Q2 Fiscal 2021. Approximately 1.5 million ounces of silver, 800 ounces of gold, 14.7 million pounds of lead, and 1.6 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing decreases of 1% in silver, 27% in gold, 9% in lead, and 4% in zinc over Q2 Fiscal 2021 as 24,760 tonnes or 12% of ore mined in the current quarter have yet to be processed due to the heavy rains.





At the GC Mine, ore mined was 85,535 tonnes, down 1% over Q2 Fiscal 2021, and ore milled was 89,643 tonnes, up 6% over Q2 Fiscal 2021. Approximately 179 thousand ounces of silver, 2.9 million pounds of lead, and 5.9 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing an increase of 7% in zinc, and decreases of 2% in silver and 2% in lead over Q2 Fiscal 2021.





On a consolidated basis, ore mined was 292,468 tonnes, up 9% over Q2 Fiscal 2021, and ore milled was 271,816 tonnes, up 3% over Q1 Fiscal 2021. Approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver, 800 ounces of gold, 17.6 million pounds of lead, and 7.5 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing decreases of 1%, 27%, and 8%, respectively, in silver, gold and lead, and an increase of 5% in zinc over Q2 Fiscal 2021.





On a consolidated basis, the Company sold approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver, 800 ounces of gold, 17.3 million pounds of lead, and 7.6 million pounds of zinc, representing decreases of 1%, 64%, and 7%, respectively, in silver, gold and lead sold, and an increase of 3% in lead sold over Q2 Fiscal 2021. Gold sold in Q2 Fiscal 2021 included 1,200 ounces from the BYP Mine.

The consolidated operational results for the past five quarters are summarized as follows:

Consolidated Q2 F2022 Q1 F2022 Q4 F2021 Q3 F2021 Q2 F2021

Six months ended September 30,

September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020

2021 2020

















Production Data















Ore Mined (tonne) 292,468 231,235 163,072 279,445 267,853

523,703 522,408 Ore Milled (tonne) 271,816 243,077 180,674 260,648 263,933

514,893 526,259

















Head Grades















Silver (gram/tonne) 214 207 228 216 221

211 225 Lead (%) 3.2 3.2 3.3 3.2 3.5

3.2 3.6 Zinc (%) 1.6 1.7 1.5 1.8 1.6

1.6 1.6

















Recovery Rates















Silver (%) 94.1 93.2 92.5 92.3 93.0

93.7 93.1 Lead (%) 94.5 94.6 94.3 95.3 94.9

94.5 95.1 Zinc (%) 79.3 80.7 79.0 82.4 78.0

79.9 78.9

















Metal production















Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,696 1,474 1,195 1,676 1,707

3,169 3,459 Gold (in thousands of ounces) 0.8 1.0 0.3 0.9 1.1

1.8 2.2 Lead (in thousands of pounds) 17,613 15,878 12,156 17,111 19,086

33,491 39,163 Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 7,483 7,198 4,672 8,673 7,133

14,681 14,666

















Metals sold















Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,729 1,642 1,056 1,647 1,740

3,371 3,612 Gold (in thousands of ounces) 0.8 1.0 0.7 0.8 2.2

1.8 3.3 Lead (in thousands of pounds) 17,319 16,810 10,876 16,806 18,551

34,129 39,436 Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 7,626 7,255 4,580 8,965 7,411

14,881 14,369

The operational results at the Ying Mining District for the past five quarters are summarized as follows:

Ying Mining District Q2 F2022 Q1 F2022 Q4 F2021 Q3 F2021 Q2 F2021

Six months ended September 30,

September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020

2021 2020

















Production Data















Ore Mined (tonne) 206,933 142,907 112,561 182,268 181,020

349,840 355,196 Ore Milled (tonne) 182,173 155,407 131,725 162,905 179,083

337,580 356,772

















Head Grades















Silver (gram/tonne) 283 279 280 297 288

281 290 Lead (%) 4.0 4.2 3.9 4.3 4.4

4.1 4.5 Zinc (%) 0.7 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.7

0.8 0.8

















Recovery Rates















Silver (%) 95.4 94.7 93.7 93.9 94.4

95.1 94.6 Lead (%) 95.5 95.7 95.1 96.4 96.1

95.6 96.1 Zinc (%) 56.0 59.7 65.0 63.3 57.9

57.8 60.9

















Metal production















Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,517 1,283 1,083 1,464 1,525

2,800 3,068 Gold (in thousands of ounces) 0.8 1.0 0.3 0.9 1.1

1.8 2.2 Lead (in thousands of pounds) 14,671 13,278 10,504 14,361 16,080

27,949 33,021 Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 1,584 1,519 1,496 1,857 1,643

3,103 3,563

















Metals sold















Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,553 1,447 936 1,446 1,556

3,000 3,228 Gold (in thousands of ounces) 0.8 1.0 0.7 0.8 1.0

1.8 2.1 Lead (in thousands of pounds) 14,436 14,175 9,137 14,207 15,585

28,611 33,364 Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 1,617 1,521 1,306 2,241 1,384

3,138 3,421

The operational results at the GC Mine for the past five quarters are summarized as follows:

GC Mine Q2 F2022 Q1 F2022 Q4 F2021 Q3 F2021 Q2 F2021

Six months ended September 30,

September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020

2021 2020

















Production Data















Ore Mined (tonne) 85,535 88,328 50,511 97,177 86,833

173,863 167,212 Ore Milled (tonne) 89,643 87,670 48,949 97,743 84,850

177,313 169,487

















Head Grades















Silver (gram/tonne) 73 80 87 82 81

77 87 Lead (%) 1.7 1.5 1.7 1.4 1.8

1.6 1.8 Zinc (%) 3.3 3.3 3.3 3.5 3.4

3.3 3.4

















Recovery Rates















Silver (%) 84.4 84.1 81.9 82.6 82.5

84.2 82.7 Lead (%) 89.5 89.3 89.7 89.6 89.2

89.4 89.5 Zinc (%) 89.6 89.3 88.2 89.7 87.3

89.5 87.3

















Metal production















Silver (in thousands of ounces) 179 190 112 212 182

369 391 Lead (in thousands of pounds) 2,942 2,600 1,652 2,750 3,006

5,542 6,142 Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 5,899 5,679 3,176 6,816 5,490

11,578 11,103

















Metals sold















Silver (in thousands of ounces) 176 195 120 201 184

371 384 Lead (in thousands of pounds) 2,883 2,635 1,739 2,599 2,966

5,518 6,072 Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 6,009 5,734 3,274 6,724 6,027

11,743 10,948

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China. The Company's goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees' wellbeing, and sustainable development. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District and the GC Mine; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to: social and economic impacts of COVID-19; fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licences; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada; environmental risks; legislative and regulatory initiatives addressing global climate change or other environmental concerns; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors". Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

