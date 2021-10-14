The Second "CPG Book Fest" Successfully Concluded on 13th October 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Second CPG Book Fest took place from July 13 to October 13. During the three-month book fest, customers can enjoy special discounts at CPG Great Books from publishing houses under China Publishing Group. Continuing the first CPG Book Fest, this year, Chinese history and culture fine books and databases have attracted attention. It's worth mentioning that the highlight of the second CPG Book Fest is the writer's special event. The Book Fest successfully concluded on October 13th.

The multimedia circulation of literature adds to the great vigor and diversity that have characterized the Chinese literary scene. With a mix of in-person events and digital exclusives, this year's fest brings literary excellence back to the stage. Works by writers such as Mo Yan, Wang Anyi, and Yan Geling can be of particular interest to librarians. More than 40 activities were held online and offline. Moreover, the Facebook CPG Book Fest page has been viewed by more than 60,000 times. Our Twitter, as well has been the most followed Chinese Literature and Culture account by Sinologists. The Fest also run offline together with Beijing International Book Fair in mid-September, attracted countless overseas exhibitors.

CPG Book Fest has been recognized by overseas East Asian Libraries and distributors. Zhang Haihui, Librarian of the East Asian Library, the University of Pittsburgh, said: "the libraries of universities headed by Harvard University are not satisfied with the digitization of documents and start digital teaching projects. CPG Great Books has opened up an unprecedented convenient way to access ancient books."

After upgrading, this year, CPG Book Fest keep bringing the best of Chinese literature to the world. Representatives of Libraries, bookstores as well as distributions from over 30 countries and regions expressed the hope that CPG Book Fest can continue to be held every year.

CPG Book Fest is sponsored by China Publishing Group Corporation (CPG) and organized by China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Corporation (CNPIEC).

China Publishing Group Corporation (CPG) is China's largest and most influential trade and professional publishing group. Internationally, it was the only Chinese publisher ranked among Top 500 Asia Brand. It leads the country with 7% of domestic book retail market share, ranking No.1 for 13 consecutive years. CPG owns 28 overseas publishing houses, chain bookstores and offices with its business extending to over 130 countries and regions.

CPG Great Books (www.CPGGreatBooks.com) holds quality e-books from the most reputable Chinese publishers of the China Publishing Group. With thousands of e-books and sub-libraries with special focuses such as Sinology study, the platform serves the East-Asian Study academic community. Special discounts offered by CPG Book Fest attract customers attention.

